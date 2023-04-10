1 Killed in Shooting Just a Mile From Louisville Bank Massacre
ALL TOO COMMON
Just hours after a mass shooting at a Louisville bank Monday morning, a man was fatally shot and a woman was wounded blocks away at a nearby community college. The Jefferson County Community and Technical College closed early and remained on lockdown due to both shootings, the college tweeted just after noon EST. According to police, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman was taken to University Hospital. Officers were unable to locate a shooter, who fled the scene before police arrived. The college was just over a mile away from the Old National Bank shooting that killed four and injured nine others earlier that morning. Louisville Metro Police confirmed in a statement that the two shootings Monday were not related.