10 Killed in Indian Explosions

At least 10 people have been pronounced dead and 50 injured after a pair of explosions Thursday in the bustling downtown area of Hyderabad, India. Police are still trying to determine the cause of the blasts, which occurred 10 minutes apart outside a movie theater and a crowded bus station. Many believe them to be bomb attacks, as India has been in a state of alert since Mohammad Afzal Guru, who was convicted of his involvement in a 2011 attack on India’s Parliament, was hanged two weeks ago. A large majority of Indians feel he was not given a fair trial.