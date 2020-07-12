11 Hospitalized After Raging Fire Aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

Read it at CBS 8
At least 11 sailors have been hospitalized after an explosion reportedly caused a three-alarm fire on the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego on Sunday. San Diego Fire Chief Colin Stowell said that the fire would “more than likely” burn the ship to the water. All of the roughly 200 sailors and officers who were on board the ship at the time have been accounted for, according to a Navy spokesman. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire. The ship had been undergoing routine maintenance procedures when the fire erupted. The San Diego Fire Department is battling the fire, along with base and shipboard firefighters.