12-Year-Old Arrested for Racist Posts Targeting Soccer Star Wilfried Zaha
A 12-year-old boy in Solihull, England has been arrested after allegedly posting racist content on social media targeting Crystal Palace soccer player and Ivory Coast native Wilfried Zaha. The messages referred to the Ku Klux Klan and were sent from an account that had a name referencing Aston Villa, another Premier League team which Crystal Palace faced Sunday. Following the posts, Zaha took a knee along with fellow players in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. “He is very unhappy and he’s entitled to be,” said Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson. “These cowardly, despicable acts from people ... presumably trying to get some sort of advantage for the team they support, maybe trying to put some doubts into the head of one of the opposition team’s star players.”