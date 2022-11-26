CHEAT SHEET
12-Year-Old Killed in Game of Russian Roulette
A game of Russian Roulette ended with a 12-year-old dead in Jackson, Mississippi on Friday night. Police identified the child as Markell Noah, who had been originally thought missing before authorities found his body in an abandoned home. The Jackson Police Department has arrested a 21-year-old and two minors in connection with the death. Both minors face murder charges, while the adult is facing an accessory to murder charge, authorities said. No further details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.