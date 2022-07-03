19 Die After Bus Slides Into a Ravine in Pakistan
DEADLY DRIVE
At least 19 people died and 12 were wounded after a passenger bus fell into a ravine in Pakistan, the Associated Press reported. According to government officials, the bus slid off of a mountainous road on Sunday amid intense rain. Mahtab Shah, an assistant administrator for the district of Shirani in the Baluchistan province, said that the vehicle, which was carrying around 35 passengers, slid approximately 200 feet into the ravine. Television footage shows rescue workers helping passengers, some of whom are covered in blood, and a medical superintendent at a nearby hospital said that many of the injured individuals are in critical condition. Given the amount of dilapidated infrastructure, road-related fatalities are common in Pakistan. Last month, 22 people died after a van fell into a ravine.