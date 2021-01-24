CHEAT SHEET
19 Shot Up Charred Bodies Found in Mexico Near U.S. Border
At least 19 charred and bullet-ridden corpses were found on Saturday in two burnt-out vehicles near the U.S.-Mexico border in the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, which borders Texas. Because no shell casings were found near the remains, authorities believe they may have been shot somewhere else and then dumped and burned. Autopsies are being carried out but authorities warn that due to the condition of the bodies, identifying the victims may be impossible. The area has been the site of clashes between drug cartels in recent years, the Tamaulipas state prosecutor’s office said in a statement. Mexico recorded 34,523 assassinations in 2020, slightly lower than the record of 34,608 set in 2019.