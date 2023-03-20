CHEAT SHEET
2 Teens Killed in Sledding Accident on Spring Break Trip
Two teenage boys from Illinois died while sledding during a spring break trip in Colorado on Sunday night, officials said. The 17-year-old and the 18-year-old were riding tandem on a sled at Copper Mountain Ski Resort when they “launched off a large snowbank at the bottom of the half pipe,” the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said. The pair “came down hard on the hard ice” and suffered blunt force trauma, the sheriff’s office continued. They were pronounced dead at the scene. “Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families and friends of the individuals involved in this tragic incident,” Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said in a statement. An investigation into the matter is ongoing.