2 U.S. Women Busted Over Jaw-Dropping Discovery in Their Luggage

Police in Japan have arrested two American women accused of smuggling roughly $1 million worth of cannabis into the country. The pair, both 25, flew into Tokyo’s Haneda airport from New York last Saturday with two suitcases containing what police described as “cannabis-like dried plants” hidden inside. Local television aired footage of the seizure, showing more than a dozen packages of the alleged drugs. Japan enforces some of the world’s toughest anti-drug laws, and smuggling convictions can carry lengthy prison sentences. The dried cannabis weighed about 66 pounds and was valued near $970,000, according to media reports. One suspect told police, “I was attracted by the fact I could go to Japan for free.” The other denies knowing about the drugs, saying she “didn’t know that cannabis was inside” the suitcase. Police said the women “conspired with someone else whose name is unknown,” claiming they took instructions from a man they met online but never in person. They face up to 10 years in prison and fines up to $19,500 if convicted of smuggling for profit.