King Charles’ Ex-Girlfriend Dies at 75

A horse in southern Texas has become the first documented U.S. equine case of the New World screwworm, as officials scramble to contain the spread of the flesh-eating parasite. The pest turned up on the hind limb of a working ranch horse in Presidio County, according to a statement from the U.S. Equestrian Foundation. The screwworm, a fly larva that burrows into and feeds on open wounds, had been eradicated in the United States decades ago before resurfacing in June on a calf near the border. Since then, an infestation has torn through Mexico. “Check horses daily, keep wounds clean and covered as directed by your veterinarian, use veterinarian-recommended fly control products and limit fly access with physical barriers such as fly masks, sheets and clean stabling practices when appropriate,” the foundation said. The Texas Animal Health Commission has restricted animal movement out of infested zones. Of 49 U.S. cases this year, all but one, a dog in New Mexico, have been in Texas. Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared a disaster in June. The Trump administration has since opened a sterile fly dispersal facility to fight the outbreak.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Parasite That Feasts on Living Flesh Spreads to New AnimalPARASITE PANICA disease once thought defeated has returned, forcing authorities into a race to contain it.
- 2King Charles’ Ex-Girlfriend Dies at 75BRIEF ILLNESSThe woman once tipped to become queen has passed away after a short illness.
Partner updateAD BY ProtonSick of No Phone Storage? Try This Encrypted Cloud ServiceBACKUP PLANGet 200GB of private, secure cloud storage from Proton Drive for just $1 your first month.
- 3Archaeologists Stunned by ‘Discovery of the Decade’TOMB TREASUREAn untouched 600-year-old tomb was packed with bodies.
- 4Monk Busted Over Missing $3M as Shock Sex Tape EmergesMONK BUSINESSPolice were forced last year to set up a hotline for reporting “misbehaving monks.”
Shop with ScoutedPlot Twist: These Cannabis Gummies May Curb Your AppetiteFORGET THE MUNCHIESThe THC-free gummies support focus and may even keep cravings in check.
- 5Paleontologists Make Stunning 10,000-Year-Old DiscoveryGOT TEETHIt’s given scientists a lot to chew on.
- 6Newlywed Pleads With Missing Husband to ‘Come Home’SEARCH UNDERWAYThe new bride also asked people online to stop speculating about her husband’s disappearance.
- 7This Surprise Move Reveals Where the Real Royal Power LiesDUTY VS. DRAMAA joint appearance from Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, suggests new urgency for the future king and queen.
- 8Aaron Rodgers Reconciles With Estranged BrotherBROTHERLY LOVEHis younger brother Jordan Rodgers was notably absent from the family’s July reunion.
Shop with ScoutedSkip the Pricey Gym Membership With This All-in-One Home GymLOCK INReset your fitness regimen with BowFlex’s Xtreme 2 SE.
- 9Plane Forced to Land After Bird Strike Sparks FlamesFIRE IN THE SKYPassengers watched in alarm as flames appeared near a TUI jet’s engine after it hit a bird.
- 10Trump Humiliated as NFL Team Plans Big EmbarrassmentSINGING A DIFFERENT TUNEThe president is unlikely to support the Buffalo Bills’ move.
King Charles’ Ex-Girlfriend Dies at 75
A woman who was once tipped as a contender to become the next British queen has passed away aged 75 after a brief illness. Davina Morley, whose grandfather was prominent Scottish industrialist Lord Harry McGowan, dated King Charles III, then Prince of Wales, in 1976. The prince was said at the time to have been smitten with her. She won the royal family’s approval, but the relationship didn’t last after an ex-boyfriend revealed they had previously shared a home, an obstacle considered unassailable at the time. Morley was heartbroken by the split but soon found what friends and royal correspondents have described as the “love of her life” in Jake Morley, who she married in 1981, the same year as Charles married Diana Spencer, Princess of Wales. Davina and Jake Morley had three sons—Thomas, Dominic, and Sebastian—who were by her bedside when she passed earlier this month and who now survive both her and their father, who died in 2022 at the age of 80.
From camera roll clutter to app updates to forgotten files from years ago, there are plenty of reasons your phone always seems dangerously close to running out of storage space. The good news is, you don’t have to delete a decade of memories to address the issue. Proton Drive is offering 200GB of encrypted cloud storage for just $1 your first month—a low-friction way to free up space and get back to using your phone for what you actually want.
Unlike other cloud storage services, Proton Drive takes a privacy-first approach to storing your data. All files are encrypted on your device before being uploaded to Proton’s servers, meaning the company itself can’t even access what you upload. That’s a level of privacy that big tech alternatives simply can’t match. Plus, the company is funded entirely through its subscriptions, meaning you don’t have to worry about your files being mined for ad targeting, AI training, or other invasive uses.
Looking for even more space? For the same $1 first-month price, you can access Proton Unlimited, which bumps you to a full 500GB of space, along with other privacy-first tools like encrypted email, a VPN, a password manager, and a calendar. Whichever tier you land on, it’s an easy way to fix your storage problem without compromising your privacy.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Archaeologists have uncovered an ancient mausoleum in Peru containing 38 bodies and scores of artifacts, in what one researcher called the “discovery of the decade.” The roughly 600-year-old tomb was found at Chan Chan, the former capital of the Chimú kingdom, where archaeologists had never before found an undisturbed elite burial chamber. The mausoleum remained sealed despite centuries of conquest and looting. Researchers made the discovery painstakingly, removing sand and debris from the entrance inch by inch. After clearing about 16 inches, they shone a flashlight inside and saw funerary bundles still intact. “In that moment we realized that the chamber had not been looted,” said Jorge Meneses, the archaeologist leading the excavation. The site has since yielded jewelry, weapons, heavy beads and a wooden chest containing colorful textiles decorated with seabirds and monkeys. Some remains also had red pigment on their bones, which researchers said may be the mineral cinnabar. Gabriel Prieto, an anthropology professor at the University of Florida who was not involved in the excavation, called it “the discovery of the decade,” saying it was the first time archaeologists had been able to examine an elite Chimú burial at Chan Chan. The excavation is ongoing, and researchers hope the tomb will shed new light on the Chimú and their encounters with the expanding Inca Empire.
Police in Thailand have arrested a Buddhist monk accused of stealing $3 million from his monastery and breaking his vow of celibacy with a female associate, who has also been detained. Phra Wachirayan Wi, who previously worked as an abbot at Wat Phutthaisaan in Ayutthaya, allegedly amassed the amount over a period of two years by taking donations meant for the temple. During their investigation, police say they found a video of him having sex with a woman on a dining table. He has been defrocked and has yet to comment on the allegations. His female associate, Punyavee Rungrueang, has also not spoken publicly about her arrest. Thailand’s Buddhist monk community has been repeatedly rocked by cases of monks having sex and engaging in criminal activity like drug trafficking and financial fraud. Police were driven last year to set up a hotline so that people could report instances of monks “misbehaving” after a case saw at least nine monks blackmailed for almost $12 million by a woman who had secretly taped herself having sex with them.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether CBD or THC, most cannabis products (including gummies) are usually associated with stimulating your appetite (aka giving you “the munchies”) and promoting relaxation—and, with some strains, even sleep. If you’ve ever wanted the mood-boosting benefits of cannabis sans the snacking and napping, THCV, an under-the-radar cannabinoid known for its potentially energizing effects, may be just what you’re looking for.
According to TribeTokes, a women-owned cannabis brand, THCV may not only help support focus, energy, and alertness but could also have the opposite effect on appetite as traditional THC. While THC activates receptors in the body’s endocannabinoid system associated with hunger, THCV interacts with these receptors differently and is being studied for its possible appetite-regulating effects. In other words, it may offer a gentle mood and energy lift without the usual snack attacks.
TribeTokes’ THCV-powered Fit & Focused gummies contain zero traditional THC, so you can even take one pre-workout for a subtle energy boost instead of reaching for a sugary energy drink or pricey latte. Each strawberry-flavored gummy is packed with 15 milligrams of THCV, 20 milligrams of CBG (a cannabinoid associated with focus and a balanced mood), and 15 milligrams of CBD to round out the formula. Together, this cannabinoid trifecta supports steady energy, focus, and mood without leaving you feeling jittery, “out of it,” or ready to raid the snack drawer.
Plus, because they’re caffeine-free, you don’t have to worry about the jitters or inevitable crash that can come with another cup of coffee or a standard energy supplement. Whether you take one before a workout or when you need to power through an afternoon slump, the Fit & Focused THCV Gummies are basically the antithesis of your stereotypical cannabis gummy.
A researcher has found the giant 10,000-year-old tooth of an extinct Ice Age mammal. Geomorphologist Brigid Lynch was conducting field studies in San Mateo County in California in June when she found what appeared to be an oddly shaped rock nestled in the dirt, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District said on Wednesday. Instead, what she found was a molar from a Pacific mastodon, a hairy ancestor of today’s elephant that used to roam the West Coast during the Pleistocene epoch. That period began around 2.5 million years ago and ended just 11,700 years ago. “As a geologist, I’ve gone out and seen stuff in the field, but definitely nothing as exciting as this,” Lynch said. “The tooth itself is in immaculate condition. It’s the most complete mastodon molar from our area, and the most spectacular mastodon molar that I’ve ever seen,” Pacific Paleontology owner and paleontologist Wayne Thompson said. “I had chills and shivers up and down my spine,’ he added. ‘It’s another puzzle in the Ice Age saga that we can put into place.”
A desperate newlywed from upstate New York has made an emotional public plea for her missing husband to come home. Julianna Zyra, 33, appeared on News 10 to make the heartbreaking appeal to her husband, Dominick Bianchi, 35, who was reported missing after last being seen Tuesday at their East Greenbush home, near Albany. “I know you feel really alone, but … If you’re seeing this, please, come home,” said Zyra, who wed Bianchi a few months earlier. Zyra said he left behind his car, phone and wallet at their home, and she’s concerned that he does not have his insulin for his Type 1 diabetes. “He has a continuous glucose monitor, which is paired to his phone that he doesn’t have,” Zyra said. Prior to his disappearance, he had been battling mental health issues, she said. “He has been struggling mentally for quite some time, and nobody really knows about it,” she said. Zyra also spoke directly to the public in her interview, saying people should stop “hypothesizing things that happened.” “He’s very sick and he is not in the right headspace,” she said. Bianchi was reportedly wearing black sweatpants and a black long-sleeve shirt when he disappeared, though Zyra believes he may have since changed clothes after finding black clothing in the couple’s laundry.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, made an unscheduled appearance alongside her husband in Liverpool on Thursday, turning the launch of Prince William’s new suicide prevention campaign into an unmistakable show of force after days of Prince Harry drama. The joint appearance at Everton Football Club came after Harry and Meghan’s return to the United Kingdom descended into hostile briefings, with King Charles confirming that the Sussexes will not return to royal duties and Harry alleging the King was undermining the Invictus Games by so demeaning him. Catherine wanted to be at her husband’s side for the launch, both to show her support for the initiative and to underline the difference that can be made when people feel able to talk openly about their feelings. But the optics of the future king and queen standing shoulder to shoulder, on message and on duty, while his brother generates headlines of a rather different kind, will not have been lost on anyone at the palace. The campaign itself is significant. Harry and Meghan may fire shots from the sidelines, but William and Catherine are delivering results—proving what working royalty looks like.
Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.
Aaron Rodgers recently reunited with most of his long-estranged family, posting photos together on Instagram in July. However, one member was notably absent—Aaron’s younger brother Jordan Rodgers. On the Not Just Football podcast, the NFL star revealed to Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Cam Heyward that he’s reconciled with Jordan. Aaron said he visited his parents in Chico, California, before they moved to Nashville. “A couple weeks after that, went out to Nashville, met up with my older brother [Luke Rodgers], and a couple weeks after that, met up with my little brother [Jordan Rodgers],” the Super Bowl-winning quarterback said on the Thursday episode. “It was cool. There were tough conversations for sure, but I’m just in a much better headspace.” The family’s rift went public in 2016 when Jordan and his now-wife, JoJo Fletcher, appeared together on Season 12 of The Bachelorette. “Like I said, I have a great relationship with my brother Luke. Me and Aaron don’t really have that much of a relationship,” Jordan told Fletcher in an episode. Aaron has credited his wife, Brittani, with inspiring him to make amends.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
There are only four months left in 2026. Crazy right? Summer may almost be over, but fall is the perfect time to refocus on your fitness routine and get stronger before the year ends. BowFlex’s all-in-one strength machine—the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym—makes staying fit easier than ever before. After all, the fewer excuses you have to skip your workout, the better.
From squats to presses to cable rows, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym lets you do over 70 exercises for strength and mobility in one sleek machine. Out of the box, it starts with 210 pounds of resistance in the form of rods that can be adjusted in five-pound increments. If needed, you can upgrade to 410 pounds of resistance.
The seat can be adjusted for comfort and completely removed when you’re doing standing moves like leg kickbacks. It’s incredibly easy to switch between exercises with little downtime. Plus, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym comes with a curved bar (excellent for lat pulldowns) and an extension system for leg workouts.
At just under 7 by 7 feet, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym fits into a spare room or corner without taking over the whole space. Plus, no power outlet, fussy WiFi setup, or wall mounting is needed. Just you, the machine, and your favorite playlist.
A flight from Cardiff to Cyprus was forced to turn around and make an emergency landing after the aircraft struck a bird shortly after take-off. The TUI plane had left Cardiff Airport on Wednesday afternoon bound for Paphos, with the journey expected to last more than four hours. But within minutes, passengers spotted flames erupting near the right-hand engine as a flock of birds flew alongside the aircraft. One passenger said the flight had already been delayed by around 20 minutes before taking off. She said passengers could then smell burning inside the cabin. “We could smell the burning in the cabin - it was horrendous,” she told Wales Online. The aircraft landed safely at around 2:52 p.m., where two fire engines and emergency crews were waiting. Cardiff Airport said all passengers and crew were safe and confirmed the runway reopened at 3:22 p.m. The replacement flight eventually departed for Paphos on Thursday.
The Buffalo Bills are weighing in amid President Donald Trump’s feud with Canada. The NFL team confirmed on X that both American and Canadian national anthems will be featured at the Bills’ home opener against the Detroit Lions at Highmark Stadium. The Canadian rock group Barenaked Ladies will perform “O Canada” at the game. Auli’i Cravalho, the Hawaiian-born singer who was the voice of Moana in the Disney film franchise by the same name, will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” This comes after Trump implemented tariffs as high as 50 percent on Canadian imports and has moved to rename landmarks along the U.S.-Canada border. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney introduced retaliatory tariffs in response and banned sales of U.S. alcohol in eight out of 10 provinces. This will be the first NFL game played at the newly constructed Highmark Stadium. The dual national anthem announcement was met with mixed reactions. “Not okay,” wrote one X user. “This is an AMERICAN sport played in AMERICA. What does Canada have to do with it.” “Love this,” another commenter wrote. “Buffalo and Ontario have always shared a special bond. We drink Labatt, cross the Peace Bridge frequently, and see Canadians as neighbors.” The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.