This Surprise Move Reveals Where the Real Royal Power Lies

A flight from Cardiff to Cyprus was forced to turn around and make an emergency landing after the aircraft struck a bird shortly after take-off. The TUI plane had left Cardiff Airport on Wednesday afternoon bound for Paphos, with the journey expected to last more than four hours. But within minutes, passengers spotted flames erupting near the right-hand engine as a flock of birds flew alongside the aircraft. One passenger said the flight had already been delayed by around 20 minutes before taking off. She said passengers could then smell burning inside the cabin. “We could smell the burning in the cabin - it was horrendous,” she told Wales Online. The aircraft landed safely at around 2:52 p.m., where two fire engines and emergency crews were waiting. Cardiff Airport said all passengers and crew were safe and confirmed the runway reopened at 3:22 p.m. The replacement flight eventually departed for Paphos on Thursday.
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- 1Plane Forced to Land After Bird Strike Sparks FlamesFIRE IN THE SKYPassengers watched in alarm as flames appeared near a TUI jet’s engine after it hit a bird.
- 2This Surprise Move Reveals Where the Real Royal Power LiesDUTY VS. DRAMAA joint appearance from Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, suggests new urgency for the future king and queen.
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- 3Trump Humiliated as NFL Team Plans Big EmbarrassmentSINGING A DIFFERENT TUNEThe president is unlikely to support the Buffalo Bills’ move.
- 4Spice Girls Deal Major Blow to Fans With Big RevealZIG-A-ZIG-AHHWhen the band’s social media account teased a big announcement, fans were hoping for a possible reunion.
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- 5NASA Scientists Find Mystery Holes on Mars’ SurfaceHOLEY MOLEYScientists say they are “unlike quite anything we have seen.”
- 6Prince Harry Blames King Charles for Humiliating SnubROYAL GRUMBLEA country dropped out of the Duke of Sussex’s sports tournament citing “Harry-Meghan nonsense.”
- 7Billy Joel, 77, Gives Update After Scary Brain DiagnosisHE'S GOT A WAYThe “Uptown Girl” singer had to abruptly cancel a run of concerts last year.
- 8A-Lister’s Sinkhole Nightmare Deepens at $10.5M MansionHOLE IN THE HEADThe collapse has forced evacuations at 31 nearby properties.
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- 9Cops Rush to Quentin Tarantino’s Home Over Intruder CallONCE UPON A TIME...It is not the first prowler at the movie director’s Hollywood home.
- 10Hiker Makes Horrifying Double Discovery Up MountainHIKING HORRORPolice are investigating the grim find.
This Surprise Move Reveals Where the Real Royal Power Lies
Catherine, Princess of Wales, made an unscheduled appearance alongside her husband in Liverpool on Thursday, turning the launch of Prince William’s new suicide prevention campaign into an unmistakable show of force after days of Prince Harry drama. The joint appearance at Everton Football Club came after Harry and Meghan’s return to the United Kingdom descended into hostile briefings, with King Charles confirming that the Sussexes will not return to royal duties and Harry alleging the King was undermining the Invictus Games by so demeaning him. Catherine wanted to be at her husband’s side for the launch, both to show her support for the initiative and to underline the difference that can be made when people feel able to talk openly about their feelings. But the optics of the future king and queen standing shoulder to shoulder, on message and on duty, while his brother generates headlines of a rather different kind, will not have been lost on anyone at the palace. The campaign itself is significant. Harry and Meghan may fire shots from the sidelines, but William and Catherine are delivering results—proving what working royalty looks like.
Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.
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The Buffalo Bills are weighing in amid President Donald Trump’s feud with Canada. The NFL team confirmed on X that both American and Canadian national anthems will be featured at the Bills’ home opener against the Detroit Lions at Highmark Stadium. The Canadian rock group Barenaked Ladies will perform “O Canada” at the game. Auli’i Cravalho, the Hawaiian-born singer who was the voice of Moana in the Disney film franchise by the same name, will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” This comes after Trump implemented tariffs as high as 50 percent on Canadian imports and has moved to rename landmarks along the U.S.-Canada border. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney introduced retaliatory tariffs in response and banned sales of U.S. alcohol in eight out of 10 provinces. This will be the first NFL game played at the newly constructed Highmark Stadium. The dual national anthem announcement was met with mixed reactions. “Not okay,” wrote one X user. “This is an AMERICAN sport played in AMERICA. What does Canada have to do with it.” “Love this,” another commenter wrote. “Buffalo and Ontario have always shared a special bond. We drink Labatt, cross the Peace Bridge frequently, and see Canadians as neighbors.” The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.
Spice Girls fans have been left feeling duped after the English girl group finally made its big announcement. When the band’s social media account teased the announcement, fans got their hopes up for a possible reunion. The Spice Girls Instagram account posted a video zooming in on a classified advertisement seeking fans who are a “superfan, a collector, a music lover.” “No sheet music required but you will need a vinyl or cd player,” the ad said. “If it’s a world tour, I’m selling my house to buy tix,” one commenter wrote. “Please say it’s @spherevegas,” another posted, in reference to the popular Las Vegas concert venue. The Thursday announcement turned out to be a re-release of “all the singles” with B-sides and surprises “from the vault” on CD and vinyl. An unreleased demo, “Do You Think About Me,” was also made available on streaming services. Fans were not shy about expressing their disappointment. “I hear the millennial sigh of devastation from across the world,” one person wrote.
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NASA has found a series of mystery holes on Mars. The Curiosity rover was traveling down the broad Valle Grande when it found the unusual divots in the surface of the red planet. Holes on a planet being peppered by space debris are to be expected. However, how these particular pockmarks formed has left scientists scratching their heads, because they are “unlike quite anything we have seen in the past,” Dr. Michelle Minitti said in a blog post. The MAHLI Deputy Principal Investigator added that “after Curiosity’s 14 years on the surface, Mars continues to surprise.” She continued, “The pits of this week were much broader and shallower than past features and were not accompanied by obvious objects that were once in the pits.” The rover used its Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI) to take close-range photos, while Mastcam captured overlapping images of the nearby terrain. Together, they will allow NASA to create 3D images of the holes.
Harry and Meghan have blamed King Charles III for an African country’s decision to withdraw from Prince Harry’s pet project. Uganda told the prince it will not participate in the upcoming Invictus Games, an Olympics-style event for disabled veterans, because it lacks the King’s approval. Its military leader, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, said on Wednesday that he was withdrawing from the games to kill any support for “Harry-Meghan nonsense” in the defense ministry. The snub came less than 48 hours after Buckingham Palace confirmed that Harry and Meghan are “private citizens” and not working royals. The statement was written at the King’s instruction and was the first sign of tension between Buckingham Palace and Harry & Meghan since their U.K. return. It is unclear whether the general misinterpreted the King’s clarification. A source close to the Sussexes told ITV News later that night: “Intended or unintended, this is clearly a consequence of the Lord Chamberlain’s guidance regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that was rushed out without consultation on Monday.” A Palace source said that the King encouraged all action in support of wounded service personnel. Gen Kainerugaba had earlier written that Uganda was pulling out “in order not to be construed as being opposed to His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom, whom we deeply revere.” Gen Kainerugaba, the president’s son, has previously threatened to invade Kenya and declared he wants to marry Beyoncé.
Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.
Billy Joel has provided fans with an update on his health after his brain disorder diagnosis forced him to abruptly cancel a run of concerts last year. “I just want people to know, don’t worry about me,” the singer said during a radio appearance on Wednesday. “I’m not going anywhere. I’m here. I’m still here.” Doctors diagnosed Joel, 77, with normal pressure hydrocephalus last May. In medical terms, it’s a neurological condition resulting from an “abnormal buildup of cerebrospinal fluid.” Joel himself has described it more succinctly as “water on the brain.” He says he first knew something was wrong when he noticed his balance was off, but is doing better now after physical therapy and following his doctors’ advice. “They don’t want me to stress too much,” he said. “I’m doing whatever it is they tell me to do, because I don’t want to lose it, you know? So I’m always testing myself.” Joel canceled 17 shows scheduled to take place between July 2025 and July 2026. His team wrote at the time that he “looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage.”
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The massive sinkhole that has suddenly appeared outside Nicolas Cage’s Malibu home has forced evacuations and left dozens of nearby residents without safe access to their properties. The city of Malibu declared an emergency and ordered residents of 31 homes to evacuate after the driveway of the beachfront property collapsed into the roadway. The city deemed seven homes unsafe, while another 24 were affected by the loss of safe vehicle access, according to the city. By Tuesday evening, the sinkhole had grown to roughly 25 feet deep and 30 by 60 feet wide, and officials warned that high tides and rain could worsen the damage. Officials shut off gas service in the affected area and opened a temporary shelter at a high school. The collapse is believed to be linked to coastal erosion after severe weather along Southern California’s coast. CNN reported Wednesday that Cage’s house is currently vacant. The actor, 62, bought the property in 2024 for $10.5 million.
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From red light therapy caps to topical serums, there’s no shortage of over-the-counter products promising to support thicker, fuller-looking hair. Of course, if you’re experiencing sudden or significant shedding, it’s always best to consult your doctor or dermatologist to rule out an underlying cause. But for those looking to support healthy hair growth from the inside out, supplements have become an increasingly popular addition to the at-home arsenal. After all, nutrition plays an important role in both the hair growth cycle and overall scalp and follicle health.
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Police are investigating a trespassing incident at Quentin Tarantino’s Hollywood Hills home after a man allegedly tried to enter through a second-story window while people were inside. The suspect, described as a 35-year-old man wearing black clothing, fled before officers arrived, according to law enforcement sources. Police completed a trespass report and found no sign of a break-in. The Oscar-winning director of Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill and Django Unchained was not home at the time, TMZ reported. It also remains unclear whether the man actually got inside. The incident was reported Wednesday afternoon, when police received a call about a prowler at the three-story mansion. Officers searched the property after arriving, but the suspect had already left. It is not the first reported intrusion at Tarantino’s home. In 2018, two burglars reportedly entered the mansion while he was asleep. Tarantino confronted them, and they fled with jewelry and other valuables, according to TMZ. The latest investigation remains ongoing.
A hiker has found two dead bodies while on a Georgia mountain. The White County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a member of the public found the remains at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning while walking on Mount Yonah. They added that the White County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Natural Resources soon reached the scene. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Region 8 Crime Scene Unit was also called in to help process the site. No further details, such as the identities of the corpses, where they were found, or how they may have died, have been released at this stage of the investigation. Officials have also offered no indication of how long the bodies may have been on the mountain, or the condition of the remains. “We will give an update when additional information becomes available,” White County Sheriff Rick Kelly said in a statement. Mount Yonah is a mountain ridge located in the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest in North Georgia. It is located between the city of Cleveland and the mountain town of Helen.