Harry and Meghan have blamed King Charles III for an African country’s decision to withdraw from Prince Harry’s pet project. Uganda told the prince it will not participate in the upcoming Invictus Games, an Olympics-style event for disabled veterans, because it lacks the King’s approval. Its military leader, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, said on Wednesday that he was withdrawing from the games to kill any support for “Harry-Meghan nonsense” in the defense ministry. The snub came less than 48 hours after Buckingham Palace confirmed that Harry and Meghan are “private citizens” and not working royals. The statement was written at the King’s instruction and was the first sign of tension between Buckingham Palace and Harry & Meghan since their U.K. return. It is unclear whether the general misinterpreted the King’s clarification. A source close to the Sussexes told ITV News later that night: “Intended or unintended, this is clearly a consequence of the Lord Chamberlain’s guidance regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that was rushed out without consultation on Monday.” A Palace source said that the King encouraged all action in support of wounded service personnel. Gen Kainerugaba had earlier written that Uganda was pulling out “in order not to be construed as being opposed to His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom, whom we deeply revere.” Gen Kainerugaba, the president’s son, has previously threatened to invade Kenya and declared he wants to marry Beyoncé.

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