A-Lister’s Sinkhole Nightmare Deepens at $10.5M Mansion

The massive sinkhole that has suddenly appeared outside Nicolas Cage’s Malibu home has forced evacuations and left dozens of nearby residents without safe access to their properties. The city of Malibu declared an emergency and ordered residents of 31 homes to evacuate after the driveway of the beachfront property collapsed into the roadway. The city deemed seven homes unsafe, while another 24 were affected by the loss of safe vehicle access, according to the city. By Tuesday evening, the sinkhole had grown to roughly 25 feet deep and 30 by 60 feet wide, and officials warned that high tides and rain could worsen the damage. Officials shut off gas service in the affected area and opened a temporary shelter at a high school. The collapse is believed to be linked to coastal erosion after severe weather along Southern California’s coast. CNN reported Wednesday that Cage’s house is currently vacant. The actor, 62, bought the property in 2024 for $10.5 million.