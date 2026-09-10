Trump Humiliated as NFL Team Plans Big Embarrassment

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Top 10 Right Now
1
Prince Harry Blames King Charles for Humiliating Snub
ROYAL GRUMBLE
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Updated 09.10.26 9:25AM EDT 
Published 09.10.26 9:24AM EDT 
Prince Harry arrives to attend the start of the nine-week trial lawsuit against Associated Newspapers at the High Court in London, Britain, on January 19, 2026.
Prince Harry arrives to attend the start of the nine-week trial lawsuit against Associated Newspapers at the High Court in London, Britain, on January 19, 2026. Hannah McKay/REUTERS

Harry and Meghan have blamed King Charles III for an African country’s decision to withdraw from Prince Harry’s pet project. Uganda told the prince it will not participate in the upcoming Invictus Games, an Olympics-style event for disabled veterans, because it lacks the King’s approval. Its military leader, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, said on Wednesday that he was withdrawing from the games to kill any support for “Harry-Meghan nonsense” in the defense ministry. The snub came less than 48 hours after Buckingham Palace confirmed that Harry and Meghan are “private citizens” and not working royals. The statement was written at the King’s instruction and was the first sign of tension between Buckingham Palace and Harry & Meghan since their U.K. return. It is unclear whether the general misinterpreted the King’s clarification. A source close to the Sussexes told ITV News later that night: “Intended or unintended, this is clearly a consequence of the Lord Chamberlain’s guidance regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that was rushed out without consultation on Monday.” A Palace source said that the King encouraged all action in support of wounded service personnel. Gen Kainerugaba had earlier written that Uganda was pulling out “in order not to be construed as being opposed to His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom, whom we deeply revere.” Gen Kainerugaba, the president’s son, has previously threatened to invade Kenya and declared he wants to marry Beyoncé.

Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.

Read it at The Royalist

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2

Trump Humiliated as NFL Team Plans Big Embarrassment

SINGING A DIFFERENT TUNE
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.10.26 11:40AM EDT 
The Buffalo Bills run onto the field at the new Highmark Stadium.
The Buffalo Bills run onto the field at the new Highmark Stadium. Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills are weighing in amid President Donald Trump’s feud with Canada. The NFL team confirmed on X that both American and Canadian national anthems will be featured at the Bills’ home opener against the Detroit Lions at Highmark Stadium. The Canadian rock group Barenaked Ladies will perform “O Canada” at the game. Auli’i Cravalho, the Hawaiian-born singer who was the voice of Moana in the Disney film franchise by the same name, will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” This comes after Trump implemented tariffs as high as 50 percent on Canadian imports and has moved to rename landmarks along the U.S.-Canada border. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney introduced retaliatory tariffs in response and banned sales of U.S. alcohol in eight out of 10 provinces. This will be the first NFL game played at the newly constructed Highmark Stadium. The dual national anthem announcement was met with mixed reactions. “Not okay,” wrote one X user. “This is an AMERICAN sport played in AMERICA. What does Canada have to do with it.” “Love this,” another commenter wrote. “Buffalo and Ontario have always shared a special bond. We drink Labatt, cross the Peace Bridge frequently, and see Canadians as neighbors.” The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Read it at The Independent

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Partner update

Sick of Full Phone Storage? This Encrypted Cloud Service Frees Space and Protects Privacy
BACKUP PLAN
AD BY Proton
Published 09.10.26 12:00AM EDT 
Screenshot of Proton Drive
Proton

From camera roll clutter to app updates to forgotten files from years ago, there are plenty of reasons your phone always seems dangerously close to running out of storage space. The good news is, you don’t have to delete a decade of memories to address the issue. Proton Drive is offering 200GB of encrypted cloud storage for just $1 your first month—a low-friction way to free up space and get back to using your phone for what you actually want.

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Unlike other cloud storage services, Proton Drive takes a privacy-first approach to storing your data. All files are encrypted on your device before being uploaded to Proton’s servers, meaning the company itself can’t even access what you upload. That’s a level of privacy that big tech alternatives simply can’t match. Plus, the company is funded entirely through its subscriptions, meaning you don’t have to worry about your files being mined for ad targeting, AI training, or other invasive uses.

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Looking for even more space? For the same $1 first-month price, you can access Proton Unlimited, which bumps you to a full 500GB of space, along with other privacy-first tools like encrypted email, a VPN, a password manager, and a calendar. Whichever tier you land on, it’s an easy way to fix your storage problem without compromising your privacy.

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3
Billy Joel, 77, Gives Update After Scary Brain Diagnosis
HE'S GOT A WAY
Will Neal 

Reporter

Updated 09.10.26 10:04AM EDT 
Published 09.10.26 5:22AM EDT 
UNCASVILLE, CONNECTICUT - FEBRUARY 22: EXCLUSIVE: Billy Joel performs at Mohegan Sun Arena on February 22, 2025 in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Photo by Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images)
Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images

Billy Joel has provided fans with an update on his health after his brain disorder diagnosis forced him to abruptly cancel a run of concerts last year. “I just want people to know, don’t worry about me,” the singer said during a radio appearance on Wednesday. “I’m not going anywhere. I’m here. I’m still here.” Doctors diagnosed Joel, 77, with normal pressure hydrocephalus last May. In medical terms, it’s a neurological condition resulting from an “abnormal buildup of cerebrospinal fluid.” Joel himself has described it more succinctly as “water on the brain.” He says he first knew something was wrong when he noticed his balance was off, but is doing better now after physical therapy and following his doctors’ advice. “They don’t want me to stress too much,” he said. “I’m doing whatever it is they tell me to do, because I don’t want to lose it, you know? So I’m always testing myself.” Joel canceled 17 shows scheduled to take place between July 2025 and July 2026. His team wrote at the time that he “looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage.”

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Read it at ABC News

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4
A-Lister’s Sinkhole Nightmare Deepens at $10.5M Mansion
HOLE IN THE HEAD
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 09.10.26 10:04AM EDT 
Published 09.10.26 8:38AM EDT 
TOPSHOT - This aerial view shows a sinkhole on a street and driveway of a seaside home affected by large swells produced by Hurricane Marie in Malibu, California, on September 8, 2026. Hurricane Marie stayed well offshore of Southern California during Labor Day weekend but its large swells produced dangerous surf and rip currents, with waves reaching around 10 feet in some areas. (Photo by David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images)
DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images

The massive sinkhole that has suddenly appeared outside Nicolas Cage’s Malibu home has forced evacuations and left dozens of nearby residents without safe access to their properties. The city of Malibu declared an emergency and ordered residents of 31 homes to evacuate after the driveway of the beachfront property collapsed into the roadway. The city deemed seven homes unsafe, while another 24 were affected by the loss of safe vehicle access, according to the city. By Tuesday evening, the sinkhole had grown to roughly 25 feet deep and 30 by 60 feet wide, and officials warned that high tides and rain could worsen the damage. Officials shut off gas service in the affected area and opened a temporary shelter at a high school. The collapse is believed to be linked to coastal erosion after severe weather along Southern California’s coast. CNN reported Wednesday that Cage’s house is currently vacant. The actor, 62, bought the property in 2024 for $10.5 million.

Read it at Page Six

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Skip the Pricey Gym Membership With This All-in-One Home Gym
LOCK IN
Scouted Staff
Published 09.04.26 2:05PM EDT 
Woman performing a standing cable press on the BowFlex Xtreme 2 SE home gym in a garage gym setup, with a treadmill, dumbbells, and workout bench visible in the background.
BowFlex

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There are only four months left in 2026. Crazy right? Summer may almost be over, but fall is the perfect time to refocus on your fitness routine and get stronger before the year ends. BowFlex’s all-in-one strength machine—the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym—makes staying fit easier than ever before. After all, the fewer excuses you have to skip your workout, the better.

From squats to presses to cable rows, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym lets you do over 70 exercises for strength and mobility in one sleek machine. Out of the box, it starts with 210 pounds of resistance in the form of rods that can be adjusted in five-pound increments. If needed, you can upgrade to 410 pounds of resistance.

Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym
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The seat can be adjusted for comfort and completely removed when you’re doing standing moves like leg kickbacks. It’s incredibly easy to switch between exercises with little downtime. Plus, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym comes with a curved bar (excellent for lat pulldowns) and an extension system for leg workouts.

At just under 7 by 7 feet, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym fits into a spare room or corner without taking over the whole space. Plus, no power outlet, fussy WiFi setup, or wall mounting is needed. Just you, the machine, and your favorite playlist.

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5
Cops Rush to Quentin Tarantino’s Home Over Intruder Call
ONCE UPON A TIME...
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 09.10.26 9:15AM EDT 
Published 09.10.26 8:34AM EDT 
Quentin Tarantino
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Epic Games

Police are investigating a trespassing incident at Quentin Tarantino’s Hollywood Hills home after a man allegedly tried to enter through a second-story window while people were inside. The suspect, described as a 35-year-old man wearing black clothing, fled before officers arrived, according to law enforcement sources. Police completed a trespass report and found no sign of a break-in. The Oscar-winning director of Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill and Django Unchained was not home at the time, TMZ reported. It also remains unclear whether the man actually got inside. The incident was reported Wednesday afternoon, when police received a call about a prowler at the three-story mansion. Officers searched the property after arriving, but the suspect had already left. It is not the first reported intrusion at Tarantino’s home. In 2018, two burglars reportedly entered the mansion while he was asleep. Tarantino confronted them, and they fled with jewelry and other valuables, according to TMZ. The latest investigation remains ongoing.

Read it at TMZ

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6
Hiker Makes Horrifying Double Discovery Up Mountain
HIKING HORROR
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 09.10.26 6:10AM EDT 
Mount Yonah.
Wiki Comms

A hiker has found two dead bodies while on a Georgia mountain. The White County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a member of the public found the remains at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning while walking on Mount Yonah. They added that the White County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Natural Resources soon reached the scene. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Region 8 Crime Scene Unit was also called in to help process the site. No further details, such as the identities of the corpses, where they were found, or how they may have died, have been released at this stage of the investigation. Officials have also offered no indication of how long the bodies may have been on the mountain, or the condition of the remains. “We will give an update when additional information becomes available,” White County Sheriff Rick Kelly said in a statement. Mount Yonah is a mountain ridge located in the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest in North Georgia. It is located between the city of Cleveland and the mountain town of Helen.

Read it at People

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7
ESPN Star Dies at 70 After Parkinson’s Battle
THE VOICE OF HOCKEY
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Updated 09.10.26 5:48AM EDT 
Published 09.10.26 5:46AM EDT 
Barry Melrose
Patrick McDermott/NHLI via Getty Images

Hockey legend Barry Melrose, the former NHL coach and longtime ESPN star, has died at 70 after a battle with Parkinson’s disease. After his death, which was first reported by ESPN, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman called Melrose an “unmistakable figure” whose analysis could “boost your love of the game.” ESPN remembered him as “one of the most distinctive and trusted voices in hockey.” Born in Saskatchewan, Melrose began his professional career with the Cincinnati Stingers before moving to the NHL, where he suited up for Winnipeg, Toronto, and Detroit. He retired in 1987 while playing for the Adirondack Red Wings before quickly turning to coaching them. His coaching breakthrough came when he led them to a Calder Cup championship in 1992. The following season, he took charge of the Los Angeles Kings and guided a team featuring Wayne Gretzky to the 1993 Stanley Cup Final, where they fell to the Montreal Canadiens. Melrose then joined ESPN in 1996, where he soon stood out for his broadcasting style, sharp suits, and mullet hairstyle. He briefly returned to coaching with Tampa Bay in 2008 before resuming his broadcasting career. Melrose stepped away from television in 2023 after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Read it at NBC News

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8
Dog Owners Warned About Popular Supplements
TOSS THE TREATS
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.09.26 2:14PM EDT 
Dogs eating from bowls.
Dogs eating from bowls. Franziska Krug/Getty Images

Amazon and Chewy are warning customers who bought Fi Calming and 8-in-1 supplements for dogs to throw the products away immediately. The manufacturer has recalled the supplements after learning of potential salmonella contamination affecting one of the ingredients. Not only can animals get sick from eating the ingredient, but humans can also get sick from handling it. Pet owners are advised to take their furry loved ones to the vet if they’re lethargic, have diarrhea or bloody stool, fever, or vomiting—though some infected pets may only have a decreased appetite, a fever, and abdominal pain. People show similar symptoms of salmonella infection, like nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody stool, abdominal cramping, and fever. The lot number for the 180g Fi Calming supplement for Dogs is 26118, and the 180g 8-in-1 Formula’s is 26159.

Read it at Fox Business

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O Positiv’s New Hair Growth Capsules Boost Volume and Reduce Shedding in Just 90 Days
HAIR TODAY
Scouted Staff
Published 09.09.26 5:57PM EDT 
O Positiv Hair Growth Vitamin
O Positiv.

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

From red light therapy caps to topical serums, there’s no shortage of over-the-counter products promising to support thicker, fuller-looking hair. Of course, if you’re experiencing sudden or significant shedding, it’s always best to consult your doctor or dermatologist to rule out an underlying cause. But for those looking to support healthy hair growth from the inside out, supplements have become an increasingly popular addition to the at-home arsenal. After all, nutrition plays an important role in both the hair growth cycle and overall scalp and follicle health.

O Positiv has built a loyal following around its female-focused supplements, including its popular URO vaginal probiotics and FLO PMS vitamins, and now the women-owned brand is bringing that same approach to hair care. Its latest launch, URO Hair Growth Capsules, is a clinically backed daily supplement designed to help support hair growth and volume while reducing the appearance of thinning in as little as 90 days.

O Positiv URO Hair Growth + Volume Daily Capsules
See At O Positiv

The formula combines familiar hair-supporting nutrients like biotin, iron, folate, and vitamin B12 with Serevelle, the brand’s proprietary botanical complex designed to help address DHT, a hormone linked with certain types of hair loss, and support a longer hair-growth phase. Rather than focusing on just one potential contributor to thinning, URO Hair Growth takes a more multifaceted approach.

Unlike other hair growth ingestibles, the daily capsules stand out because it also contains holy basil, an adaptogenic herb traditionally used to support the body’s response to stress. Prolonged physical or emotional stress can disrupt the normal hair-growth cycle and contribute to increased shedding, making them a great addition. For those who want a more inside-out approach to thinning (or to complement serums, scalp treatments, and high-tech devices), URO Hair Growth Capsules offer another option to add to your lineup.

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9
Alligator Bites Child in Off-Limits Nature Preserve
AMBUSH
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.09.26 2:50PM EDT 
An alligator swims near the third hole during the first round of the Senior PGA Championship 2026 at The Concession Golf Club on April 16, 2026 in Bradenton, Florida.
An alligator swims near the third hole during the first round of the Senior PGA Championship 2026 at The Concession Golf Club on April 16, 2026 in Bradenton, Florida. Chris Condon/Chris Condon, Getty Images

A child has been rushed to the hospital after being attacked by an alligator in Florida on Monday afternoon, authorities said. The predator bit the child’s arm and leg, leaving the victim and several others stranded on a sandbar in a nature preserve in Hernando County. Fire Rescue’s Special Operations Marine Unit retrieved the group by airboat and brought them safely to shore. The child was rushed to Bayonet Point Hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Their identity has not been released. Christopher Gillette, owner of Bellowing Acres Animal Sanctuary in Interlachen, said the attack occurred in an area where swimming was prohibited. “That’s really kind of the root of the issue here: You’re swimming in the no-swimming zone,” he said. “We’re very fortunate that the kid did survive.” Gillette urged people to swim only in designated areas known to be free of alligators. Florida is home to an estimated 1.3 million of the reptiles.

Read it at Fox News

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10
Gadget From the Present Spotted in Painting From the Past
TIME TRAVEL
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.09.26 10:33AM EDT 
Mr. Pynchon and the Settling of Springfield by Umberto Romano.
Mr. Pynchon and the Settling of Springfield by Umberto Romano. National Postal Museum

What looks to be a modern smartphone has been spotted in a nearly 90-year-old painting, sparking conspiracy theories about time travel. The 1937 painting, Mr. Pynchon and the Settling of Springfield, by Italian American muralist Umberto Romano, shows an Indigenous man in 17th-Century Massachusetts holding what appears to be a smartphone. The man is surrounded by other tribesmen and English colonists and appears to be taking a selfie with the hand-held gray reflective device. “iPhone in painting from 1937 JUST DISCOVERED???” One person commented on X. “Now that one actually looks like a cell phone,” another user reportedly posted. Historians say the object is likely a mirror, which was a common trade item in the American colonies. The man’s pose also looks like he is studying his reflection. The mural was one of six commissioned for the post office, funded by the Federal Arts Project. “Mr. Pynchon” was one of the founders of present-day Springfield.

Read it at The New York Post

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