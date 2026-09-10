A desperate newlywed from upstate New York has made an emotional public plea for her missing husband to come home. Julianna Zyra, 33, appeared on News 10 to make the heartbreaking appeal to her husband, Dominick Bianchi, 35, who was reported missing after last being seen Tuesday at their East Greenbush home, near Albany. “I know you feel really alone, but … If you’re seeing this, please, come home,” said Zyra, who wed Bianchi a few months earlier. Zyra said he left behind his car, phone and wallet at their home, and she’s concerned that he does not have his insulin for his Type 1 diabetes. “He has a continuous glucose monitor, which is paired to his phone that he doesn’t have,” Zyra said. Prior to his disappearance, he had been battling mental health issues, she said. “He has been struggling mentally for quite some time, and nobody really knows about it,” she said. Zyra also spoke directly to the public in her interview, saying people should stop “hypothesizing things that happened.” “He’s very sick and he is not in the right headspace,” she said. Bianchi was reportedly wearing black sweatpants and a black long-sleeve shirt when he disappeared, though Zyra believes he may have since changed clothes after finding black clothing in the couple’s laundry.
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- 1Newlywed Pleads With Missing Husband to ‘Come Home’SEARCH UNDERWAYThe new bride also asked people online to stop speculating about her husband’s disappearance.
- 2This Surprise Move Reveals Where the Real Royal Power LiesDUTY VS. DRAMAA joint appearance from Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, suggests new urgency for the future king and queen.
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- 3Aaron Rodgers Reconciles With Estranged BrotherBROTHERLY LOVEHis younger brother Jordan Rodgers was notably absent from the family’s July reunion.
- 4Plane Forced to Land After Bird Strike Sparks FlamesFIRE IN THE SKYPassengers watched in alarm as flames appeared near a TUI jet’s engine after it hit a bird.
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- 5Trump Humiliated as NFL Team Plans Big EmbarrassmentSINGING A DIFFERENT TUNEThe president is unlikely to support the Buffalo Bills’ move.
- 6Spice Girls Deal Major Blow to Fans With Big RevealZIG-A-ZIG-AHHWhen the band’s social media account teased a big announcement, fans were hoping for a possible reunion.
- 7NASA Scientists Find Mystery Holes on Mars’ SurfaceHOLEY MOLEYScientists say they are “unlike quite anything we have seen.”
- 8Prince Harry Blames King Charles for Humiliating SnubROYAL GRUMBLEA country dropped out of the Duke of Sussex’s sports tournament citing “Harry-Meghan nonsense.”
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- 9Billy Joel, 77, Gives Update After Scary Brain DiagnosisHE'S GOT A WAYThe “Uptown Girl” singer had to abruptly cancel a run of concerts last year.
- 10A-Lister’s Sinkhole Nightmare Deepens at $10.5M MansionHOLE IN THE HEADThe collapse has forced evacuations at 31 nearby properties.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, made an unscheduled appearance alongside her husband in Liverpool on Thursday, turning the launch of Prince William’s new suicide prevention campaign into an unmistakable show of force after days of Prince Harry drama. The joint appearance at Everton Football Club came after Harry and Meghan’s return to the United Kingdom descended into hostile briefings, with King Charles confirming that the Sussexes will not return to royal duties and Harry alleging the King was undermining the Invictus Games by so demeaning him. Catherine wanted to be at her husband’s side for the launch, both to show her support for the initiative and to underline the difference that can be made when people feel able to talk openly about their feelings. But the optics of the future king and queen standing shoulder to shoulder, on message and on duty, while his brother generates headlines of a rather different kind, will not have been lost on anyone at the palace. The campaign itself is significant. Harry and Meghan may fire shots from the sidelines, but William and Catherine are delivering results—proving what working royalty looks like.
Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.
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Aaron Rodgers Reveals Reunion With Last Estranged Family Member
Aaron Rodgers recently reunited with most of his long-estranged family, posting photos together on Instagram in July. However, one member was notably absent—Aaron’s younger brother Jordan Rodgers. On the Not Just Football podcast, the NFL star revealed to Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Cam Heyward that he’s reconciled with Jordan. Aaron said he visited his parents in Chico, California, before they moved to Nashville. “A couple weeks after that, went out to Nashville, met up with my older brother [Luke Rodgers], and a couple weeks after that, met up with my little brother [Jordan Rodgers],” the Super Bowl-winning quarterback said on the Thursday episode. “It was cool. There were tough conversations for sure, but I’m just in a much better headspace.” The family’s rift went public in 2016 when Jordan and his now-wife, JoJo Fletcher, appeared together on Season 12 of The Bachelorette. “Like I said, I have a great relationship with my brother Luke. Me and Aaron don’t really have that much of a relationship,” Jordan told Fletcher in an episode. Aaron has credited his wife, Brittani, with inspiring him to make amends.
A flight from Cardiff to Cyprus was forced to turn around and make an emergency landing after the aircraft struck a bird shortly after take-off. The TUI plane had left Cardiff Airport on Wednesday afternoon bound for Paphos, with the journey expected to last more than four hours. But within minutes, passengers spotted flames erupting near the right-hand engine as a flock of birds flew alongside the aircraft. One passenger said the flight had already been delayed by around 20 minutes before taking off. She said passengers could then smell burning inside the cabin. “We could smell the burning in the cabin - it was horrendous,” she told Wales Online. The aircraft landed safely at around 2:52 p.m., where two fire engines and emergency crews were waiting. Cardiff Airport said all passengers and crew were safe and confirmed the runway reopened at 3:22 p.m. The replacement flight eventually departed for Paphos on Thursday.
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The Buffalo Bills are weighing in amid President Donald Trump’s feud with Canada. The NFL team confirmed on X that both American and Canadian national anthems will be featured at the Bills’ home opener against the Detroit Lions at Highmark Stadium. The Canadian rock group Barenaked Ladies will perform “O Canada” at the game. Auli’i Cravalho, the Hawaiian-born singer who was the voice of Moana in the Disney film franchise by the same name, will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” This comes after Trump implemented tariffs as high as 50 percent on Canadian imports and has moved to rename landmarks along the U.S.-Canada border. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney introduced retaliatory tariffs in response and banned sales of U.S. alcohol in eight out of 10 provinces. This will be the first NFL game played at the newly constructed Highmark Stadium. The dual national anthem announcement was met with mixed reactions. “Not okay,” wrote one X user. “This is an AMERICAN sport played in AMERICA. What does Canada have to do with it.” “Love this,” another commenter wrote. “Buffalo and Ontario have always shared a special bond. We drink Labatt, cross the Peace Bridge frequently, and see Canadians as neighbors.” The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.
Spice Girls fans have been left feeling duped after the English girl group finally made its big announcement. When the band’s social media account teased the announcement, fans got their hopes up for a possible reunion. The Spice Girls Instagram account posted a video zooming in on a classified advertisement seeking fans who are a “superfan, a collector, a music lover.” “No sheet music required but you will need a vinyl or cd player,” the ad said. “If it’s a world tour, I’m selling my house to buy tix,” one commenter wrote. “Please say it’s @spherevegas,” another posted, in reference to the popular Las Vegas concert venue. The Thursday announcement turned out to be a re-release of “all the singles” with B-sides and surprises “from the vault” on CD and vinyl. An unreleased demo, “Do You Think About Me,” was also made available on streaming services. Fans were not shy about expressing their disappointment. “I hear the millennial sigh of devastation from across the world,” one person wrote.
NASA has found a series of mystery holes on Mars. The Curiosity rover was traveling down the broad Valle Grande when it found the unusual divots in the surface of the red planet. Holes on a planet being peppered by space debris are to be expected. However, how these particular pockmarks formed has left scientists scratching their heads, because they are “unlike quite anything we have seen in the past,” Dr. Michelle Minitti said in a blog post. The MAHLI Deputy Principal Investigator added that “after Curiosity’s 14 years on the surface, Mars continues to surprise.” She continued, “The pits of this week were much broader and shallower than past features and were not accompanied by obvious objects that were once in the pits.” The rover used its Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI) to take close-range photos, while Mastcam captured overlapping images of the nearby terrain. Together, they will allow NASA to create 3D images of the holes.
Harry and Meghan have blamed King Charles III for an African country’s decision to withdraw from Prince Harry’s pet project. Uganda told the prince it will not participate in the upcoming Invictus Games, an Olympics-style event for disabled veterans, because it lacks the King’s approval. Its military leader, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, said on Wednesday that he was withdrawing from the games to kill any support for “Harry-Meghan nonsense” in the defense ministry. The snub came less than 48 hours after Buckingham Palace confirmed that Harry and Meghan are “private citizens” and not working royals. The statement was written at the King’s instruction and was the first sign of tension between Buckingham Palace and Harry & Meghan since their U.K. return. It is unclear whether the general misinterpreted the King’s clarification. A source close to the Sussexes told ITV News later that night: “Intended or unintended, this is clearly a consequence of the Lord Chamberlain’s guidance regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that was rushed out without consultation on Monday.” A Palace source said that the King encouraged all action in support of wounded service personnel. Gen Kainerugaba had earlier written that Uganda was pulling out “in order not to be construed as being opposed to His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom, whom we deeply revere.” Gen Kainerugaba, the president’s son, has previously threatened to invade Kenya and declared he wants to marry Beyoncé.
Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.
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Billy Joel has provided fans with an update on his health after his brain disorder diagnosis forced him to abruptly cancel a run of concerts last year. “I just want people to know, don’t worry about me,” the singer said during a radio appearance on Wednesday. “I’m not going anywhere. I’m here. I’m still here.” Doctors diagnosed Joel, 77, with normal pressure hydrocephalus last May. In medical terms, it’s a neurological condition resulting from an “abnormal buildup of cerebrospinal fluid.” Joel himself has described it more succinctly as “water on the brain.” He says he first knew something was wrong when he noticed his balance was off, but is doing better now after physical therapy and following his doctors’ advice. “They don’t want me to stress too much,” he said. “I’m doing whatever it is they tell me to do, because I don’t want to lose it, you know? So I’m always testing myself.” Joel canceled 17 shows scheduled to take place between July 2025 and July 2026. His team wrote at the time that he “looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage.”
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The massive sinkhole that has suddenly appeared outside Nicolas Cage’s Malibu home has forced evacuations and left dozens of nearby residents without safe access to their properties. The city of Malibu declared an emergency and ordered residents of 31 homes to evacuate after the driveway of the beachfront property collapsed into the roadway. The city deemed seven homes unsafe, while another 24 were affected by the loss of safe vehicle access, according to the city. By Tuesday evening, the sinkhole had grown to roughly 25 feet deep and 30 by 60 feet wide, and officials warned that high tides and rain could worsen the damage. Officials shut off gas service in the affected area and opened a temporary shelter at a high school. The collapse is believed to be linked to coastal erosion after severe weather along Southern California’s coast. CNN reported Wednesday that Cage’s house is currently vacant. The actor, 62, bought the property in 2024 for $10.5 million.