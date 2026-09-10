From camera roll clutter to app updates to forgotten files from years ago, there are plenty of reasons your phone always seems dangerously close to running out of storage space. The good news is, you don’t have to delete a decade of memories to address the issue. Proton Drive is offering 200GB of encrypted cloud storage for just $1 your first month—a low-friction way to free up space and get back to using your phone for what you actually want.

Proton Drive Plus 200 GB $1 on the first month Subscribe At Proton $ 1

Unlike other cloud storage services, Proton Drive takes a privacy-first approach to storing your data. All files are encrypted on your device before being uploaded to Proton’s servers, meaning the company itself can’t even access what you upload. That’s a level of privacy that big tech alternatives simply can’t match. Plus, the company is funded entirely through its subscriptions, meaning you don’t have to worry about your files being mined for ad targeting, AI training, or other invasive uses.

Proton Unlimited $1 on the first month Subscribe At Proton $ 1

Looking for even more space? For the same $1 first-month price, you can access Proton Unlimited, which bumps you to a full 500GB of space, along with other privacy-first tools like encrypted email, a VPN, a password manager, and a calendar. Whichever tier you land on, it’s an easy way to fix your storage problem without compromising your privacy.

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