Heartbroken Newlywed Pleads With Missing Husband to ‘Come Home’
A desperate newlywed from upstate New York has made an emotional public plea for her missing husband to come home. Julianna Zyra, 33, appeared on News 10 to make the heartbreaking appeal to her husband, Dominick Bianchi, 35, who was reported missing after last being seen Tuesday at their East Greenbush home, near Albany. “I know you feel really alone, but … If you’re seeing this, please, come home,” said Zyra, who wed Bianchi a few months earlier. Zyra said he left behind his car, phone and wallet at their home, and she’s concerned that he does not have his insulin for his Type 1 diabetes. “He has a continuous glucose monitor, which is paired to his phone that he doesn’t have,” Zyra said. Prior to his disappearance, he had been battling mental health issues, she said. “He has been struggling mentally for quite some time, and nobody really knows about it,” she said. Zyra also spoke directly to the public in her interview, saying people should stop “hypothesizing things that happened.” “He’s very sick and he is not in the right headspace,” she said. Bianchi was reportedly wearing black sweatpants and a black long-sleeve shirt when he disappeared, though Zyra believes he may have since changed clothes after finding black clothing in the couple’s laundry.