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1

Heartbroken Newlywed Pleads With Missing Husband to ‘Come Home’

SEARCH UNDERWAY
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.10.26 3:38PM EDT 
Dominick Bianchi and his wife, Julianna Zyra, before he went missing from their upstate New York home.
Dominick Bianchi and his wife, Julianna Zyra, before he went missing from their upstate New York home. Julianna Zyra/Screenshot

A desperate newlywed from upstate New York has made an emotional public plea for her missing husband to come home. Julianna Zyra, 33, appeared on News 10 to make the heartbreaking appeal to her husband, Dominick Bianchi, 35, who was reported missing after last being seen Tuesday at their East Greenbush home, near Albany. “I know you feel really alone, but … If you’re seeing this, please, come home,” said Zyra, who wed Bianchi a few months earlier. Zyra said he left behind his car, phone and wallet at their home, and she’s concerned that he does not have his insulin for his Type 1 diabetes. “He has a continuous glucose monitor, which is paired to his phone that he doesn’t have,” Zyra said. Prior to his disappearance, he had been battling mental health issues, she said. “He has been struggling mentally for quite some time, and nobody really knows about it,” she said. Zyra also spoke directly to the public in her interview, saying people should stop “hypothesizing things that happened.” “He’s very sick and he is not in the right headspace,” she said. Bianchi was reportedly wearing black sweatpants and a black long-sleeve shirt when he disappeared, though Zyra believes he may have since changed clothes after finding black clothing in the couple’s laundry.

Read it at New York Post

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2
This Surprise Move Reveals Where the Real Royal Power Lies
DUTY VS. DRAMA
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Published 09.10.26 12:52PM EDT 
Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the launch of a Suicide Prevention Toolkit on World Suicide Prevention Day at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool, Britain, on September 10, 2026.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the launch of a Suicide Prevention Toolkit on World Suicide Prevention Day at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool, Britain, on September 10, 2026. Shirlaine Forrest/via REUTERS

Catherine, Princess of Wales, made an unscheduled appearance alongside her husband in Liverpool on Thursday, turning the launch of Prince William’s new suicide prevention campaign into an unmistakable show of force after days of Prince Harry drama. The joint appearance at Everton Football Club came after Harry and Meghan’s return to the United Kingdom descended into hostile briefings, with King Charles confirming that the Sussexes will not return to royal duties and Harry alleging the King was undermining the Invictus Games by so demeaning him. Catherine wanted to be at her husband’s side for the launch, both to show her support for the initiative and to underline the difference that can be made when people feel able to talk openly about their feelings. But the optics of the future king and queen standing shoulder to shoulder, on message and on duty, while his brother generates headlines of a rather different kind, will not have been lost on anyone at the palace. The campaign itself is significant. Harry and Meghan may fire shots from the sidelines, but William and Catherine are delivering results—proving what working royalty looks like.

Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.

Read it at Substack

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Sick of Full Phone Storage? This Encrypted Cloud Service Frees Space and Protects Privacy
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Published 09.10.26 12:00AM EDT 
Screenshot of Proton Drive
Proton

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If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

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3
Aaron Rodgers Reveals Reunion With Last Estranged Family Member
BROTHERLY LOVE
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.10.26 2:42PM EDT 
Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Rodgers.
Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Rodgers. Joe Scarnici, Getty Images and Steven Ferdman, Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers recently reunited with most of his long-estranged family, posting photos together on Instagram in July. However, one member was notably absent—Aaron’s younger brother Jordan Rodgers. On the Not Just Football podcast, the NFL star revealed to Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Cam Heyward that he’s reconciled with Jordan. Aaron said he visited his parents in Chico, California, before they moved to Nashville. “A couple weeks after that, went out to Nashville, met up with my older brother [Luke Rodgers], and a couple weeks after that, met up with my little brother [Jordan Rodgers],” the Super Bowl-winning quarterback said on the Thursday episode. “It was cool. There were tough conversations for sure, but I’m just in a much better headspace.” The family’s rift went public in 2016 when Jordan and his now-wife, JoJo Fletcher, appeared together on Season 12 of The Bachelorette. “Like I said, I have a great relationship with my brother Luke. Me and Aaron don’t really have that much of a relationship,” Jordan told Fletcher in an episode. Aaron has credited his wife, Brittani, with inspiring him to make amends.

Read it at People

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4
Plane Forced to Land After Bird Strike Sparks Flames
FIRE IN THE SKY
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 09.10.26 1:29PM EDT 
TUI
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A flight from Cardiff to Cyprus was forced to turn around and make an emergency landing after the aircraft struck a bird shortly after take-off. The TUI plane had left Cardiff Airport on Wednesday afternoon bound for Paphos, with the journey expected to last more than four hours. But within minutes, passengers spotted flames erupting near the right-hand engine as a flock of birds flew alongside the aircraft. One passenger said the flight had already been delayed by around 20 minutes before taking off. She said passengers could then smell burning inside the cabin. “We could smell the burning in the cabin - it was horrendous,” she told Wales Online. The aircraft landed safely at around 2:52 p.m., where two fire engines and emergency crews were waiting. Cardiff Airport said all passengers and crew were safe and confirmed the runway reopened at 3:22 p.m. The replacement flight eventually departed for Paphos on Thursday.

Read it at Wales Online

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These Burpless Omega-3 Softgels Support Heart and Bone Health
WILD CAUGHT WELLNESS
Scouted Staff
Published 09.10.26 2:35PM EDT 
Oceanblue Omega-3 Fish Oil Softgels
Oceanblue.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Omega-3 fatty acids support everything from cardiovascular health to brain function and mood. Yet many Americans don’t get enough through their diets, and supplementation can help fill the gaps. As with most dietary supplements, however, omega-3 formulas can vary widely in dosage, sourcing, and quality.

Oceanblue’s high-potency omega-3 capsules combine EPA and DHA (the two primary forms of omega-3s found in fatty fish and algae) with DPA, plus vitamins D3 and K2. The wild-caught formula also helps sidestep one of the less appealing side effects of fish oil supplements: a lingering fishy aftertaste and burps.

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Each serving (just two softgels daily) delivers 2,100 milligrams of long-chain omega-3s, including 1,350 milligrams of EPA, 600 milligrams of DHA, and 150 milligrams of DPA. That’s a concentrated dose compared with many other fish oil supplements on the market, which often contain a much smaller percentage of actual EPA and DHA.

The softgels are also relatively small (a nice bonus if you struggle with oversized supplements), and the fish oil is Friend of the Sea certified for sustainable sourcing. According to the brand, each batch is tested for purity and contaminants, including mercury. If your doctor has recommended adding an omega-3 supplement to your routine, Oceanblue offers a high-dose option without requiring you to swallow a handful of giant fish oil capsules every day.

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5
Trump Humiliated as NFL Team Plans Big Embarrassment
SINGING A DIFFERENT TUNE
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.10.26 11:40AM EDT 
The Buffalo Bills run onto the field at the new Highmark Stadium.
The Buffalo Bills run onto the field at the new Highmark Stadium. Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills are weighing in amid President Donald Trump’s feud with Canada. The NFL team confirmed on X that both American and Canadian national anthems will be featured at the Bills’ home opener against the Detroit Lions at Highmark Stadium. The Canadian rock group Barenaked Ladies will perform “O Canada” at the game. Auli’i Cravalho, the Hawaiian-born singer who was the voice of Moana in the Disney film franchise by the same name, will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” This comes after Trump implemented tariffs as high as 50 percent on Canadian imports and has moved to rename landmarks along the U.S.-Canada border. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney introduced retaliatory tariffs in response and banned sales of U.S. alcohol in eight out of 10 provinces. This will be the first NFL game played at the newly constructed Highmark Stadium. The dual national anthem announcement was met with mixed reactions. “Not okay,” wrote one X user. “This is an AMERICAN sport played in AMERICA. What does Canada have to do with it.” “Love this,” another commenter wrote. “Buffalo and Ontario have always shared a special bond. We drink Labatt, cross the Peace Bridge frequently, and see Canadians as neighbors.” The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Read it at The Independent

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6
Spice Girls Deal Major Blow to Fans With Big Reveal
ZIG-A-ZIG-AHH
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.10.26 1:00PM EDT 
The Spice Girls (left to right) Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham.
The Spice Girls (left to right) Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham. Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Spice Girls fans have been left feeling duped after the English girl group finally made its big announcement. When the band’s social media account teased the announcement, fans got their hopes up for a possible reunion. The Spice Girls Instagram account posted a video zooming in on a classified advertisement seeking fans who are a “superfan, a collector, a music lover.” “No sheet music required but you will need a vinyl or cd player,” the ad said. “If it’s a world tour, I’m selling my house to buy tix,” one commenter wrote. “Please say it’s @spherevegas,” another posted, in reference to the popular Las Vegas concert venue. The Thursday announcement turned out to be a re-release of “all the singles” with B-sides and surprises “from the vault” on CD and vinyl. An unreleased demo, “Do You Think About Me,” was also made available on streaming services. Fans were not shy about expressing their disappointment. “I hear the millennial sigh of devastation from across the world,” one person wrote.

Read it at NBC News

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7
NASA Scientists Find Mystery Holes on Mars’ Surface
HOLEY MOLEY
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.10.26 12:59PM EDT 
NASA pics of Mars
NASA

NASA has found a series of mystery holes on Mars. The Curiosity rover was traveling down the broad Valle Grande when it found the unusual divots in the surface of the red planet. Holes on a planet being peppered by space debris are to be expected. However, how these particular pockmarks formed has left scientists scratching their heads, because they are “unlike quite anything we have seen in the past,” Dr. Michelle Minitti said in a blog post. The MAHLI Deputy Principal Investigator added that “after Curiosity’s 14 years on the surface, Mars continues to surprise.” She continued, “The pits of this week were much broader and shallower than past features and were not accompanied by obvious objects that were once in the pits.” The rover used its Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI) to take close-range photos, while Mastcam captured overlapping images of the nearby terrain. Together, they will allow NASA to create 3D images of the holes.

Read it at The Daily Mail

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8
Prince Harry Blames King Charles for Humiliating Snub
ROYAL GRUMBLE
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Updated 09.10.26 9:25AM EDT 
Published 09.10.26 9:24AM EDT 
Prince Harry arrives to attend the start of the nine-week trial lawsuit against Associated Newspapers at the High Court in London, Britain, on January 19, 2026.
Prince Harry arrives to attend the start of the nine-week trial lawsuit against Associated Newspapers at the High Court in London, Britain, on January 19, 2026. Hannah McKay/REUTERS

Harry and Meghan have blamed King Charles III for an African country’s decision to withdraw from Prince Harry’s pet project. Uganda told the prince it will not participate in the upcoming Invictus Games, an Olympics-style event for disabled veterans, because it lacks the King’s approval. Its military leader, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, said on Wednesday that he was withdrawing from the games to kill any support for “Harry-Meghan nonsense” in the defense ministry. The snub came less than 48 hours after Buckingham Palace confirmed that Harry and Meghan are “private citizens” and not working royals. The statement was written at the King’s instruction and was the first sign of tension between Buckingham Palace and Harry & Meghan since their U.K. return. It is unclear whether the general misinterpreted the King’s clarification. A source close to the Sussexes told ITV News later that night: “Intended or unintended, this is clearly a consequence of the Lord Chamberlain’s guidance regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that was rushed out without consultation on Monday.” A Palace source said that the King encouraged all action in support of wounded service personnel. Gen Kainerugaba had earlier written that Uganda was pulling out “in order not to be construed as being opposed to His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom, whom we deeply revere.” Gen Kainerugaba, the president’s son, has previously threatened to invade Kenya and declared he wants to marry Beyoncé.

Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.

Read it at The Royalist

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Skip the Pricey Gym Membership With This All-in-One Home Gym
LOCK IN
Scouted Staff
Published 09.04.26 2:05PM EDT 
Woman performing a standing cable press on the BowFlex Xtreme 2 SE home gym in a garage gym setup, with a treadmill, dumbbells, and workout bench visible in the background.
BowFlex

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There are only four months left in 2026. Crazy right? Summer may almost be over, but fall is the perfect time to refocus on your fitness routine and get stronger before the year ends. BowFlex’s all-in-one strength machine—the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym—makes staying fit easier than ever before. After all, the fewer excuses you have to skip your workout, the better.

From squats to presses to cable rows, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym lets you do over 70 exercises for strength and mobility in one sleek machine. Out of the box, it starts with 210 pounds of resistance in the form of rods that can be adjusted in five-pound increments. If needed, you can upgrade to 410 pounds of resistance.

Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym
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The seat can be adjusted for comfort and completely removed when you’re doing standing moves like leg kickbacks. It’s incredibly easy to switch between exercises with little downtime. Plus, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym comes with a curved bar (excellent for lat pulldowns) and an extension system for leg workouts.

At just under 7 by 7 feet, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym fits into a spare room or corner without taking over the whole space. Plus, no power outlet, fussy WiFi setup, or wall mounting is needed. Just you, the machine, and your favorite playlist.

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9
Billy Joel, 77, Gives Update After Scary Brain Diagnosis
HE'S GOT A WAY
Will Neal 

Reporter

Updated 09.10.26 10:04AM EDT 
Published 09.10.26 5:22AM EDT 
UNCASVILLE, CONNECTICUT - FEBRUARY 22: EXCLUSIVE: Billy Joel performs at Mohegan Sun Arena on February 22, 2025 in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Photo by Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images)
Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images

Billy Joel has provided fans with an update on his health after his brain disorder diagnosis forced him to abruptly cancel a run of concerts last year. “I just want people to know, don’t worry about me,” the singer said during a radio appearance on Wednesday. “I’m not going anywhere. I’m here. I’m still here.” Doctors diagnosed Joel, 77, with normal pressure hydrocephalus last May. In medical terms, it’s a neurological condition resulting from an “abnormal buildup of cerebrospinal fluid.” Joel himself has described it more succinctly as “water on the brain.” He says he first knew something was wrong when he noticed his balance was off, but is doing better now after physical therapy and following his doctors’ advice. “They don’t want me to stress too much,” he said. “I’m doing whatever it is they tell me to do, because I don’t want to lose it, you know? So I’m always testing myself.” Joel canceled 17 shows scheduled to take place between July 2025 and July 2026. His team wrote at the time that he “looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage.”

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Read it at ABC News

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10
A-Lister’s Sinkhole Nightmare Deepens at $10.5M Mansion
HOLE IN THE HEAD
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 09.10.26 10:04AM EDT 
Published 09.10.26 8:38AM EDT 
TOPSHOT - This aerial view shows a sinkhole on a street and driveway of a seaside home affected by large swells produced by Hurricane Marie in Malibu, California, on September 8, 2026. Hurricane Marie stayed well offshore of Southern California during Labor Day weekend but its large swells produced dangerous surf and rip currents, with waves reaching around 10 feet in some areas. (Photo by David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images)
DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images

The massive sinkhole that has suddenly appeared outside Nicolas Cage’s Malibu home has forced evacuations and left dozens of nearby residents without safe access to their properties. The city of Malibu declared an emergency and ordered residents of 31 homes to evacuate after the driveway of the beachfront property collapsed into the roadway. The city deemed seven homes unsafe, while another 24 were affected by the loss of safe vehicle access, according to the city. By Tuesday evening, the sinkhole had grown to roughly 25 feet deep and 30 by 60 feet wide, and officials warned that high tides and rain could worsen the damage. Officials shut off gas service in the affected area and opened a temporary shelter at a high school. The collapse is believed to be linked to coastal erosion after severe weather along Southern California’s coast. CNN reported Wednesday that Cage’s house is currently vacant. The actor, 62, bought the property in 2024 for $10.5 million.

Read it at Page Six

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