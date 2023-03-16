2-Year-Old Saved From Drowning Brings Hero Deputy Flowers

CHEAT SHEET
A Florida sheriff’s deputy got a special visit on Wednesday from a 2-year-old girl whose life she helped saved with CPR after a drowning over the weekend. The little girl was found face-down and unresponsive in a pool by a relative who was watching several children. Police dispatchers talked the family through initiation of CPR until Volusia County Deputy Kaelin Darcy arrived on the scene and took over until the toddler started breathing again. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition but recovered enough to show up to the sheriff’s office on Wednesday with flowers for Darcy.