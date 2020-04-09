CHEAT SHEET
    39 Dead of Coronavirus at a Single Nursing Home in Virginia

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    The coronavirus death toll at a single nursing home in Virginia has risen to 39, and more than 80 others are infected. It took just 18 days for COVID-19 to sweep through Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare and kill dozens of residents—mirroring the lightning speed of outbreaks at other facilities, including Life Care in Kirkland, Washington, where 43 died. “This is absolutely devastating—there's no other word for it,” Gov. Ralph Northam said, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Thirty-five residents who tested negative are still at Canterbury, in a separate wing. Twenty-five staff members are sick.

