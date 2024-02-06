4 Missing People Found Safe After Avalanche at Las Vegas Ski Resort
PHEW
Four people previously reported as missing after an avalanche swept through a Nevada ski resort on Monday have since been found, according to local authorities. “Everyone has been located and is safe,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department posted on X. “We are currently assisting people off the mountain.” The department previously said that “several” people had disappeared in the wake of the avalanche at Lee Canyon, a resort located 35 miles northwest of the city. Search teams were expected to be hampered by hazardous conditions created by several days of fresh snowfall, according to local station KTNV. The area is also currently under a winter storm warning, according to the National Weather Service’s local field office. Police have asked the public to continue to avoid travel in the area until further notice. Clark County authorities promised that more information would be shared in the near future.