4.5 Million Without Power

Hurricane Irene has knocked out power to more than 4.5 million homes and businesses along its path. More than 1.3 million were in Virginia and North Carolina, while New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania each had more than a third of a million customers in the dark. Delaware, Maryland, and the nation's capital had about 750,000 outages. In New York City and suburban Westchester County, more than 65,000 were without power; there were zero outages so far in Manhattan and 25,000 blackouts in Queens.