5 Kids Left Orphaned After Christmas Morning Murder-Suicide
A husband and wife were found dead on their front lawn in Harris County, Texas early Christmas morning in what is suspected to be a murder-suicide. The Houston Chronicle reports that five children, aged 7 to 16, were found safe inside the home when the couple was discovered. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez identified the couple as Arsenio Gonzalez, 45, and Maria Gonzalez, 42. “The wife had signs of blunt trauma and the husband appeared to have a self-inflected gunshot wound,” Gonzalez tweeted. “The couple had just returned home from a family Christmas function when the assault and shooting occurred. ” Children Protective Services is assisting with placing the children with family.