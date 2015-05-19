56 Killed in Colombia Landslide

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Al Jazeera
A landslide swept through the northwest Colombian municipality of Salgar, killing 56 people and injuring dozens of others, authorities said Monday. The landslide hit around 3 a.m. Monday while most residents were asleep, burying homes in mud and debris, according to Salgar Mayor Olga Osorio. President Juan Manuel Santos flew over the affected area and met with local officials while residents shoveled mud to salvage belongings. Santos announced that the 30 families affected by the landslide would receive $7,000 and vowed infrastructure improvements to avoid future disaster. Rescue teams and humanitarian aid have been sent to the affected areas, according to Red Cross spokeswoman Ana Carolina Guiterrez.