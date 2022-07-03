CHEAT SHEET
6-Year-Old Still Missing After Mom Found Dead at Home
A 6-year-old girl in Northfield, Minnesota, remains missing after her mother was found dead in her home from a suspected suicide. The Rice County Sheriff’s Office said that around 12 p.m. Saturday afternoon, officers found Lisa Wade, 39, dead in her home in an “apparent suicide.” In that same news release, officers specified that they “have reason to believe Wade may have been in [Ragin’s] disappearance” prior to her death. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is helping with the investigation, and the police department is asking the public for any information they may have about either Wade or Ragin.