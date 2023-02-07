7 More Cops Facing Discipline for Tyre Nichols Beating
‘A LOT WENT WRONG’
Seven additional members of the Memphis Police Department could face discipline in the wake of the traffic-stop beating and subsequent death of Black motorist Tyre Nichols, the city’s chief legal officer said Tuesday. The police officers will receive an internal “statement of charges,” a non-criminal document notifying them of policy violations ahead of administrative hearings that are set to be held next week, City Attorney Jennifer Sink said. The hearing will determine what disciplinary action will be taken. She added that the city will not identify the officers in light of the ongoing investigation. A total of 13 officers have now been implicated in the case, including five who were hit with charges of second-degree murder just over two weeks after the 29-year-old’s death. At a city council meeting on Tuesday, Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said that “about 10” officers had responded to the Jan. 7 traffic stop. She blamed the brutal beating that followed on a lack of oversight, as well as the officers’ “wolf pack mentality, egos.”