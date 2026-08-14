A recall of nearly 1.6 million dozen eggs has been upgraded to the FDA’s highest risk level after a Salmonella outbreak sickened nearly 100 people. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday classified Midwest Poultry Services’ recall as Class I, meaning exposure to the affected product could cause “serious adverse health consequences or death.” The company initially recalled the brown and white cage-free eggs in July after detecting potential Salmonella contamination. As of July 24, 98 people across 17 states had been sickened and 26 hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. The eggs were produced at Texas farms between June 6 and July 3 and carry sell-by or best-by dates through August 17. Affected cartons are marked with codes P-1950 or 0840962. The CDC urged consumers to throw away or return recalled eggs and thoroughly wash any surfaces or items that may have touched them. Salmonella can cause diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems are at greater risk of severe illness.
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- 1Millions of Eggs Recalled to Highest-Risk LevelEGGS-POSEDNearly 1.6 million dozen eggs are affected by a potential Salmonella outbreak.
- 2‘80s Actress Dies at 84‘A COMPLETE LIFE’Gloria Carlin acted in several of her Oscar-nominated husband’s projects.
Shop with ScoutedThese Anti-Chafing Shorts Keep Thigh Rub and Sweat at BayTHIGH AND DRYThese compression-free undershorts keep your thighs cool, dry, and comfortable.
- 3Actress Turned OnlyFans Star Vows to ‘Push Boundaries’THE WHOLE PIEThe “American Pie” star made $1 million just nine days after joining the site and is now considering showing more.
- 4Oscar-Nominated Director Dies at 97FINAL TRIBUTEThe man behind ‘On Golden Pond’ and ‘The Rose’ was remembered by Bette Midler.
Shop with ScoutedBeauty Editors Love Martha Stewart's Line-Smoothing SerumGOOD GLOWStewart’s biotech-backed beauty brand is already garnering a cult following.
- 570s Rocker Hospitalized After Unknown Health ScareMEDICAL EMERGENCYThe iconic rock band abruptly canceled its show without releasing details of the emergency.
- 6Rosie Reveals One Famous Trump Fan She’s Still Friends WithAGREE TO DISAGREERosie O’Donnell says there is one star she gives “grace” to, even though they support her nemesis.
- 7Reason Passenger Was Sucked Out of Plane Window RevealedCHAOS IN THE AIRThe man’s head was suspended 16,000 feet in the air.
- 8Police Reveal Shocking Details in Death of Reality Star, 44HEARTBREAKING DISCOVERYReports of a water leakage lead to this shocking find my police.
Shop with ScoutedThis Metabolism-Boosting Supplement Naturally Targets GLP-1NO INJECTIONS NECESSARYThe wellness brand’s Metabolism Ignite lineup helps support gut health, blood sugar regulation, and weight management without the jab.
- 9Singer Files for Divorce and Seeks Sole Custody of Kids‘UNBEARABLE’The frontman is demanding sole custody of his children with his model wife.
- 10Country Star ‘Pulled Through a Windshield’ After Bus CrashLUCKY ESCAPEThe crash comes two years after the musician survived a near-fatal heart attack.
‘80s Actress Dies at 84
Canadian actress Gloria Carlin has died at 84. Her family announced the death of the Hanoi Hilton star in a heartfelt obituary. “Gloria Carlin Chetwynd passed away August 5, 2026, peacefully at her home in Sherman Oaks, California, with her family around her,” the statement reads. “A successful actress, loving wife and mother, doting grandmother and a devoted friend to so many, she prioritized joy in both her life and the lives of the people around her.” According to the tribute, the actress and wife of Oscar-nominated screenwriter Lionel Chetwynd, whom she wed in 1963, kickstarted her acting career as a child at Montreal’s Children’s Theatre, Mountain Playhouse and Centaur Theatre. After attending Sir George Williams University in Montreal, she moved to New York City to study acting but eventually returned to Montreal, where she married her husband. The two went on to have parallel careers, with Carlin having appeared in many of her husband’s projects, including the 1971 play Maybe That’s Your Problem and the 1987 film The Hanoi Hilton. She is survived by her two sons and four grandchildren. “She lived a complete life,” the family wrote.
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Sure, chafing is by no means merely a summer issue, but humidity and warmer temperatures undoubtedly make thigh rubbing, sweat-related rashes, and general discomfort much worse. There are plenty of creams, sticks, and balms formulated to reduce friction, but they can leave behind a sticky or greasy residue—and, of course, require reapplication to actually work when you’re sweating. Thigh Society’s slip shorts offer a decidedly lower-maintenance solution, creating a lightweight barrier between the thighs while helping keep sweat and friction in check. The brand’s top-rated anti-chafing shorts come in several different fabrics and designs, including Cooling, Cotton, and the Original, with select styles available with or without pockets. Our favorite (especially during the warmer months) is the WhispAir Cooling Anti-Chafe Shorts.
Made from an ultra-lightweight seamless fabric, the barely-there undergarments are designed to help regulate temperature and wick away moisture while the brand’s signature anti-chafe paneling prevents thighs from rubbing together. Despite their featherlight feel, these slip shorts are also designed to stay put without constantly rolling, bunching, or riding up as you walk. They also feature a breathable cotton crotch, so you can even skip underwear if you please.
While they may look a bit like shapewear at first glance, these shorts aren’t designed to suck you in, sculpt your waist, or compress your thighs. Instead, each style is all about coverage and comfort, with zero compression. This means no digging waistbands, restrictive squeezing, or dreaded sausage-casing effect. The smooth, seamless construction also makes them easy to layer discreetly underneath dresses and skirts, including slinky and body-hugging silhouettes where traditional bike shorts or shapewear might create visible lines or unwanted bulk. And unlike an anti-chafing balm that eventually wears off, the protective barrier stays in place for as long as you’re wearing them. Whether you’re commuting, sightseeing, dancing at an outdoor wedding, or simply trying to survive a humid afternoon without your inner thighs declaring war on each other.
Thigh Society also offers an impressively expansive range of options, with 19 colors, six inseam lengths, and inclusive sizing from XS through 6XL. For anyone who loves dresses but could do without the thigh rub, sweat, and sticky anti-chafing products that often come with them, they’re a game-changer for any season.
American Pie star Shannon Elizabeth says she plans to “push boundaries” on OnlyFans after making $1 million in just nine days on the platform. Elizabeth, 52, joined OnlyFans in April while going through a divorce from her husband, Simon Borchert, and looking for ways to restart her career. “I crossed $1 million in nine days,” she told Variety. “It was really surprising, and I was honored that my fans came out and supported me.” The actress, best known for playing Nadia in the 1999 comedy American Pie, said she has not posted nudity but is still deciding how far she is willing to go. “I don’t even know what my boundaries will be,” Elizabeth said. “I’m still exploring it, and as I become more comfortable with it, I’m going to push those boundaries,” Elizabeth said the income has provided financial security after she spent much of the past decade living off her savings while focusing on animal activism. She said the money will let her be more selective about future acting roles and support Animal Avengers, the wildlife conservation organization she founded.
Mark Rydell, the director behind ‘On Golden Pond,’ ‘For the Boys’ and ‘The Rose,’ passed away Friday. The news broke via a tribute to the Oscar-nominated director from collaborator Bette Midler, who posted it on her Instagram. “Mark Rydell, the director or my first film, ‘The Rose,’ died this morning. He was an actor of note before he became a director, and I was so lucky to have met him when I did; he taught me so much on ‘The Rose’ and later on ‘For The Boys.’ Two Oscars nominations both because of him. He was the actor’s whisperer; just a few words was all it took to understand what was needed. Devoted to Meisner. So many happy memories.” Rydell worked with many big Hollywood names during his career, including Steve McQueen, John Wayne, and Isabella Rossellini. As an actor, he found fame on ‘As the World Turns,’ and appeared in Robert Altman’s ‘The Long Goodbye’ and Woody Allen’s ‘Hollywood Ending.’ A number of his films were nominated for a Best Picture Oscar, and ‘On Golden Pond’ earned him a Best Director nod. It also earned a Best Picture win and Best Actor and Best Actress wins for its stars, Henry Fonda and Katharine Hepburn.
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If there’s one person whose skincare routine deserves our attention, it’s probably Martha Stewart. The lifestyle mogul has spent decades teaching us how to set a table, decorate a home, and roast the perfect chicken. And, considering her famously radiant complexion at 84, she may have accidentally become one of beauty’s most convincing ambassadors too. After five years of development alongside board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali, Stewart launched Elm Biosciences in late 2025. Nearly a year later, the biotech-driven brand’s hero product (the A3O Elemental Serum) has already established itself as a favorite among beauty editors and skincare devotees alike.
The $135 serum is powered by the brand’s patent-pending A3O Complex, an antioxidant designed to target UV damage, discoloration, dehydration, and irritation. It’s formulated as a gentler, more stable alternative to traditional vitamin C, making it a game-changer for sensitive skin. The formula is also infused with line-smoothing hyaluronic acid to lock in hydration, squalane to support the skin barrier, vitamin E to soothe, and blue tansy to help lift redness and discoloration.
According to editors and reviewers, the texture is just as impressive as the ingredient list. The lightweight serum sinks in almost instantly without leaving behind a sticky finish, making it easy to layer under sunscreen and makeup (a rarity for vitamin C serums).
There’s no shortage of celebrity-backed beauty brands on the market these days, but Stewart’s Elm Biosciences feels substance-over-star-power. Rather than relying on her name alone, the brand has built its debut around an innovative formula that delivers real skincare benefits. At $135, it’s certainly a splurge, but if looking even a little more like Martha Stewart is the goal, this serum might be money well spent.
Read our full review of Elm Biosciences here.
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer John Paris has been hospitalized after an urgent health scare that forced the group to abruptly postpone Thursday night’s concert. The group, consisting of longtime members Philip Bailey, Verdine White, and Ralph Johnson, was supposed to perform Thursday night alongside Lionel Richie at San Francisco’s Chase Center, but the venue announced a last-minute change of plans. “Earth, Wind & Fire is unable to perform as scheduled tonight due to a medical emergency involving a member of their band,” a statement posted by the Chase Center reads. “We sincerely apologize for the unexpected change and appreciate everyone’s understanding.” TMZ reported that first responders were called to the venue for a cardiac incident, and the person involved was transported to a hospital. A date for the new show has not yet been set, though ticketholders were promised refunds if necessary. Paris, 58, joined the band in 2001 and has been an active member since.
Rosie O’Donnell has revealed that she has one close friend who supports Trump, despite the comedian’s notorious feud with the president. O’Donnell has continued her friendship with country singer Wynonna Judd, 62, despite their political differences. “Now, I am friends with Wynonna Judd, who I love very much, and I’ve known her for many, many years, and she is a supporter of Trump,” the television personality, 64, said on Wednesday’s episode of The Tangle with Kyle Ridley podcast. “And somehow, we never bring it up.” O’Donnell continued that she doesn’t have the tolerance for Trump supporters in her life, and that Judd is the only one. “I kind of give her a grace in a way,” the Emmy Award-winning comedian and talk show host said. “She’s had so much in her life with her mom taking her own life, just the complicated nature of her upbringing, and I really love her, and I care about her, and for some reason I’m able to put that aside when we interact.” Despite her friend’s notorious anti-Trump agenda, Judd has never publicly confirmed her alignment with the president. However, she visited the White House during Trump’s first term in 2019 to advocate for criminal justice reform and also publicly distanced herself from her sister Ashley Judd’s recitation of an anti-Trump poem at the 2017 Women’s March on Washington. “I am not my sister’s keeper,” the singer said. “The end.”
A passenger’s head was sucked out of the broken window of a Ryanair flight from Greece to Germany on July 10, and officials are attributing the incident to a bird strike. The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board released a report Thursday that one of the engine’s blades on flight FR1879 broke off, and a bird’s remains were found in the ruins. “Engine fragments breached the fuselage and the cabin depressurized,” the NTSB report stated, along with the identification of the broken window remains throughout the plane. The report also noted that the Boeing 737 had been involved in four other bird strikes in the past 12 months, with bird remains found deep in the engine. Ljubisa Karović, 61, was seated in 11F when his head was sucked out of the plane and left hanging 16,000 feet in the air. His wife and other passengers saved him. Karović sustained serious injuries. “I don’t remember much, and my head and neck still hurt, but I am still alive,” he said about the ordeal.
Shocking new details have been revealed in the death of reality star Tyler Duckworth on Thursday. The winner of The Challenge was found by police dead in an overflowing bathtub, according to the Grand Forks Police Department. Prior to the report of Duckworth’s death, his downstairs neighbors reported leakage through their ceiling. Police arrived at the scene at 11:45 a.m. to find the 44-year-old reality star unresponsive and submerged in the overflowing tub. His cause of death is still unconfirmed, though there was no evidence of “foul play.” His family is awaiting the results of an autopsy and toxicology results. The TV personality’s mother, Joni Duckworth, announced the death of her son on Facebook. “My son, Tyler, passed away earlier this week,” Thursday’s post read. “Cause of death has yet to be determined. I will post on Facebook about services as soon as his dad and I figure it out.”
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By now, GLP-1 medications need little introduction. Drugs like semaglutide and tirzepatide (the active ingredients in Ozempic and Mounjaro, respectively) have completely changed the conversation around weight loss and metabolic health. And if you happen to live in Los Angeles (or, frankly, any major city), there’s a decent chance someone you know has tried one… even if they insist their dramatically leaner physique is exclusively the result of “drinking more water and weekly Pilates appointments.” Unfortunately, these prescription weight-loss drugs aren’t for everyone. They can be expensive, difficult to access, and, more importantly, aren’t necessarily appropriate for people who only want to lose a few pounds (especially if you’re concerned about maintaining lean muscle mass). Naturally, the meteoric rise in GLP-1 pharmaceuticals has also fueled interest in the supplement category, but not all formulas are created equal.
Veracity’s Metabolism Cleanse + Ignite are two clinically backed supplements that help target GLP-1 levels in the body while also supporting gut health and weight management—and without causing side effects like “Ozempic face,” hair thinning, or muscle loss. Rather than marketing itself as an over-the-counter Ozempic dupe (a red flag if there ever was one), the two-part system takes a more holistic approach to fostering metabolic health, with ingredients designed to support the gut, liver, hormones, and the body’s own GLP-1 (the gut hormone that signals fullness after eating) response, including magnesium, milk thistle, and caffeine-free green coffee extract.
Metabolism Ignite is the weight-management component of the duo. Its formula combines ingredients selected to promote metabolic function, healthy blood sugar levels, and satiety, including those that may help encourage the body’s natural production of GLP-1. Meanwhile, Metabolism Cleanse approaches metabolism from a different angle. The 10-day program is formulated to support healthy liver function and digestion, helping create a healthier foundation for the metabolism functions the body already performs on its own.
If your physician has greenlit you to try metabolism-boosting supplements, you’d prefer to skip the side effects of injectable GLP-1s, or are just terrified of needles, Veracity’s Metabolism Cleanse + Ignite Set is the ultimate alternative.
Muse frontman Matt Bellamy has filed for divorce from his wife, Elle Evans, after seven years of marriage. Bellamy, 48, filed in Los Angeles on Wednesday, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. He is seeking sole legal and physical custody of the couple’s two children, daughter Lovella, 6, and son George, 2. Evans, 36, told TMZ she plans to fight for custody, claiming Bellamy made their marriage “unbearable” and that the divorce was “a long time coming.” Bellamy is also asking the court to award Evans spousal support under the terms of their premarital agreement. The “Uprising” Grammy-winner previously revealed that the couple had separated in summer 2025, describing the breakup as the result of “really unexpected circumstances.” “It threw me off, and I had to prioritize looking after the kids and creating stability at home,” he told The i Paper in June. Bellamy and Evans became engaged in December 2017 and married in Malibu in August 2019. Bellamy was previously engaged to actress Kate Hudson, with whom he shares 15-year-old son Bingham.
Country rapper Colt Ford said he was rescued through the shattered windshield of his tour bus after it crashed in Germany, leaving the musician with a broken shoulder. The 56-year-old shared details of the accident in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “One minute you’re headed to Germany for a show and prepping for single release the next thing you know your Bus is in the ditch and you’re getting pulled through a windshield with a broken shoulder by First Responders,” Ford wrote. “The crew is a little banged up but we’re all still here.” He shared a picture of his tour bus stuck in a grassy ditch with major damage to the windshield and the front passenger side. Ford had been scheduled to perform on Saturday at Tailgate X in Ballenstedt, Germany, and at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on August 19. The crash comes two years after Ford survived a near-fatal heart attack during a 2024 performance in Gilbert, Arizona. He later told Mayo Clinic, “I died twice that day,” after undergoing 10 hours of surgery and being placed in a medically induced coma. Ford added: “Live every day like it’s your last because one day it will be.”