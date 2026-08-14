Police Reveal Shocking Details in Death of Reality Star, 44

A routine apartment cleanup following a messy eviction turned into an incredible art recovery when a landlord uncovered a long-lost masterpiece hidden in the filth. While assessing $15,000 in rental losses inside a cat urine-soaked unit filled with waist-high trash, Milwaukee property owner Tim Dertz brought in an antiques dealer to scout for abandoned valuables. Tucked behind a bedroom door, they spotted a dusty framed print signed in green pencil. “Do you know what that is?” the dealer asked. “That’s a Picasso.” The 1949 aquatint, titled “Torero,” vanished from a downtown gallery in February 2018 without a trace. Former gallery owner William DeLind, 84, authenticated the piece with his jeweler’s loupe after police called. “I didn’t cry, but I was very emotional to see it,” DeLind recalled. Dertz admitted he spent a sleepless night pacing before surrendering the artwork. “I didn’t want to handle it anymore,” he said, adding, “It’ll always be great to have a story on how I owned a Picasso for a day.”
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- 1Landlord Makes Wild Discovery in Filthy Vacant ApartmentPICASS0-OH!An artwork that vanished from a gallery eight years ago has reappeared.
- 2Police Reveal Shocking Details in Death of Reality Star, 44HEARTBREAKING DISCOVERYReports of a water leakage lead to this shocking find my police.
Shop with ScoutedThis Metabolism-Boosting Supplement Naturally Targets GLP-1NO INJECTIONS NECESSARYThe wellness brand’s Metabolism Ignite lineup helps support gut health, blood sugar regulation, and weight management without the jab.
- 3Country Star ‘Pulled Through a Windshield’ After Bus CrashLUCKY ESCAPEThe crash comes two years after the musician survived a near-fatal heart attack.
- 4Two-Time Reality TV Winner Dies at 44CHALLENGE MASTERThe star of “The Challenge” was found in his bathroom.
Shop with ScoutedBeauty Editors Love Martha Stewart's Line-Smoothing SerumGOOD GLOWStewart’s biotech-backed beauty brand is already garnering a cult following.
- 5Reason Passenger Was Sucked Out of Plane Window RevealedCHAOS IN THE AIRThe man’s head was suspended 16,000 feet in the air.
- 6Construction Workers Dig Up Mysterious $10M Gold StashJACKPOTThe crew uncovered 49 gold bars and a bucket of coins during routine sewer work.
- 7Live-Action Reboot of Iconic ’90 Show CannedPOWER OFFThe superhero project had been mooted for several years.
- 8United Pilot Slams on Brakes in Scary Takeoff EmergencyEVACUATION HORRORPassengers were forced to evacuate on the runway after two tires blew during takeoff.
Shop with ScoutedThis Wellness Shot Gives Your Liver Some Well-Deserved TLCDAILY DOSEThe daily wellness shot helps reduce bloating, improve regularity, and boost energy while protecting the liver from toxins.
- 9Kidnapped American Pilot Freed in Mystery ReleaseCOMING HOMEThe missionary was abducted last October.
- 104 Flight Attendants Fall Ill in Alarming Midair PanicMEDICAL EMERGENCYPilots requested that emergency medical responders meet the aircraft upon arrival.
Police Reveal Shocking Details in Death of Reality Star, 44
Shocking new details have been revealed in the death of reality star Tyler Duckworth on Thursday. The winner of The Challenge was found by police dead in an overflowing bathtub, according to the Grand Forks Police Department. Prior to the report of Duckworth’s death, his downstairs neighbors reported leakage through their ceiling. Police arrived at the scene at 11:45 a.m. to find the 44-year-old reality star unresponsive and submerged in the overflowing tub. His cause of death is still unconfirmed, though there was no evidence of “foul play.” His family is awaiting the results of an autopsy and toxicology results. The TV personality’s mother, Joni Duckworth, announced the death of her son on Facebook. “My son, Tyler, passed away earlier this week,” Thursday’s post read. “Cause of death has yet to be determined. I will post on Facebook about services as soon as his dad and I figure it out.”
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By now, GLP-1 medications need little introduction. Drugs like semaglutide and tirzepatide (the active ingredients in Ozempic and Mounjaro, respectively) have completely changed the conversation around weight loss and metabolic health. And if you happen to live in Los Angeles (or, frankly, any major city), there’s a decent chance someone you know has tried one… even if they insist their dramatically leaner physique is exclusively the result of “drinking more water and weekly Pilates appointments.” Unfortunately, these prescription weight-loss drugs aren’t for everyone. They can be expensive, difficult to access, and, more importantly, aren’t necessarily appropriate for people who only want to lose a few pounds (especially if you’re concerned about maintaining lean muscle mass). Naturally, the meteoric rise in GLP-1 pharmaceuticals has also fueled interest in the supplement category, but not all formulas are created equal.
Veracity’s Metabolism Cleanse + Ignite are two clinically backed supplements that help target GLP-1 levels in the body while also supporting gut health and weight management—and without causing side effects like “Ozempic face,” hair thinning, or muscle loss. Rather than marketing itself as an over-the-counter Ozempic dupe (a red flag if there ever was one), the two-part system takes a more holistic approach to fostering metabolic health, with ingredients designed to support the gut, liver, hormones, and the body’s own GLP-1 (the gut hormone that signals fullness after eating) response, including magnesium, milk thistle, and caffeine-free green coffee extract.
Metabolism Ignite is the weight-management component of the duo. Its formula combines ingredients selected to promote metabolic function, healthy blood sugar levels, and satiety, including those that may help encourage the body’s natural production of GLP-1. Meanwhile, Metabolism Cleanse approaches metabolism from a different angle. The 10-day program is formulated to support healthy liver function and digestion, helping create a healthier foundation for the metabolism functions the body already performs on its own.
If your physician has greenlit you to try metabolism-boosting supplements, you’d prefer to skip the side effects of injectable GLP-1s, or are just terrified of needles, Veracity’s Metabolism Cleanse + Ignite Set is the ultimate alternative.
Country rapper Colt Ford said he was rescued through the shattered windshield of his tour bus after it crashed in Germany, leaving the musician with a broken shoulder. The 56-year-old shared details of the accident in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “One minute you’re headed to Germany for a show and prepping for single release the next thing you know your Bus is in the ditch and you’re getting pulled through a windshield with a broken shoulder by First Responders,” Ford wrote. “The crew is a little banged up but we’re all still here.” He shared a picture of his tour bus stuck in a grassy ditch with major damage to the windshield and the front passenger side. Ford had been scheduled to perform on Saturday at Tailgate X in Ballenstedt, Germany, and at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on August 19. The crash comes two years after Ford survived a near-fatal heart attack during a 2024 performance in Gilbert, Arizona. He later told Mayo Clinic, “I died twice that day,” after undergoing 10 hours of surgery and being placed in a medically induced coma. Ford added: “Live every day like it’s your last because one day it will be.”
Tyler Duckworth, a dual winner of MTV’s reality series The Challenge, has died at the age of 44. His mother, Joni Duckworth, confirmed his death on Thursday. “My son, Tyler, passed away earlier this week,” she wrote on Facebook. “Cause of death has yet to be determined. I will post on Facebook about services as soon as his dad and I figure it out.” People reported the Grand Forks Police Department attended Duckworth’s North Dakota house on August 11, after a neighbor reported water coming through the ceiling from his apartment. Duckworth was found dead in the bathroom, with authorities telling People they are now awaiting the results of an autopsy. Duckworth appeared at The Challenge Mania event in Minneapolis on July 31, posting photos on his Instagram account with other contestants Rachel Robinson, Brad Fiorenza, Tina Barta and Mark Long. His reality TV career started with appearing on MTV’s The Real World: Key West in 2006, shortly after graduating from Tufts University. Duckworth competed in six seasons of The Challenge from 2006, including The Duel, The Gauntlet III, Cutthroat, Rivals, All Stars 2 and All Stars 3 — and was crowned champion on 2010’s Cutthroat and 2011’s Rivals. The Challenge premiered in 1998 and was a spin-off from MTV’s other shows The Real World and Road Rules. The show’s forty-second season premiered on August 5.
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If there’s one person whose skincare routine deserves our attention, it’s probably Martha Stewart. The lifestyle mogul has spent decades teaching us how to set a table, decorate a home, and roast the perfect chicken. And, considering her famously radiant complexion at 84, she may have accidentally become one of beauty’s most convincing ambassadors too. After five years of development alongside board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali, Stewart launched Elm Biosciences in late 2025. Nearly a year later, the biotech-driven brand’s hero product (the A3O Elemental Serum) has already established itself as a favorite among beauty editors and skincare devotees alike.
The $135 serum is powered by the brand’s patent-pending A3O Complex, an antioxidant designed to target UV damage, discoloration, dehydration, and irritation. It’s formulated as a gentler, more stable alternative to traditional vitamin C, making it a game-changer for sensitive skin. The formula is also infused with line-smoothing hyaluronic acid to lock in hydration, squalane to support the skin barrier, vitamin E to soothe, and blue tansy to help lift redness and discoloration.
According to editors and reviewers, the texture is just as impressive as the ingredient list. The lightweight serum sinks in almost instantly without leaving behind a sticky finish, making it easy to layer under sunscreen and makeup (a rarity for vitamin C serums).
There’s no shortage of celebrity-backed beauty brands on the market these days, but Stewart’s Elm Biosciences feels substance-over-star-power. Rather than relying on her name alone, the brand has built its debut around an innovative formula that delivers real skincare benefits. At $135, it’s certainly a splurge, but if looking even a little more like Martha Stewart is the goal, this serum might be money well spent.
Read our full review of Elm Biosciences here.
A passenger’s head was sucked out of the broken window of a Ryanair flight from Greece to Germany on July 10, and officials are attributing the incident to a bird strike. The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board released a report Thursday that one of the engine’s blades on flight FR1879 broke off, and a bird’s remains were found in the ruins. “Engine fragments breached the fuselage and the cabin depressurized,” the NTSB report stated, along with the identification of the broken window remains throughout the plane. The report also noted that the Boeing 737 had been involved in four other bird strikes in the past 12 months, with bird remains found deep in the engine. Ljubisa Karović, 61, was seated in 11F when his head was sucked out of the plane and left hanging 16,000 feet in the air. His wife and other passengers saved him. Karović sustained serious injuries. “I don’t remember much, and my head and neck still hurt, but I am still alive,” he said about the ordeal.
Construction workers digging a sewer system in Belgium stumbled across a stash of gold worth more than $10 million. The workers made the discovery during groundworks in Dendermonde, Brussels. Police later collected the haul, which included 49 gold bars, a bucket of gold coins and at least one gold nugget. “Our first reaction was actually disbelief, amazement. We certainly hadn’t expected to find gold,” Kobe, an 18-year-old student working at the site, told Belgian outlet VRT. Kobe said he initially thought the workers had uncovered €1 coins before spotting a gold nugget and realizing the scale of the discovery. “After 33 years in the construction industry, this is the first time I’ve experienced anything like this,” site manager Mario told VRT. The stash is estimated to be worth roughly €9 million, or more than $10.4 million. Authorities inventoried the gold before moving it to a high-security federal government vault. Its origins remain a mystery. “At this moment, it is not known where that gold comes from, nor to whom it legally belongs,” prosecutor Hanne Ollevier told De Standaard. The East Flanders Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the discovery.
Disney+ has scrapped a planned live-action reboot of ‘90s TV hit Power Rangers. Sources told Deadline the decision was financial rather than creative. Disney does not own the intellectual property for the Power Rangers franchise, so funding a high-end live-action reboot of the superhero series would be a costly investment. The reboot was to be based on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, which launched in 1993 and became a lucrative entity, spawning movies, merchandise and video games. Toy and board game company Hasbro owns the Power Rangers brand and has been attempting to get a reboot of the franchise off the ground for several years to introduce the franchise to a new generation. Percy Jackson and the Olympians showrunners Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz had been attached to the project for Disney+. The original TV show was based on a Japanese children’s show about five teenagers who gained the ability to “morph” into superheroes, known as the Power Rangers. The 2017 Power Rangers movie, which starred Bill Hader, Bryan Cranston and Elizabeth Banks, stalled at around $142 million at the box office, from a budget of around $100 million, killing off plans for a sequel.
A United Airlines pilot aborted takeoff after the plane suffered two blown tires, according to air traffic control audio cited by ABC News. The Boeing 737-900 was departing Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport for Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Thursday when the incident occurred. United said 161 customers and six crew members were on board the 18-year-old plane. All passengers and crew evacuated safely on the runway before being bused to the terminal. The pilot allegedly slammed on the brakes, while a pilot on a nearby plane said he saw “chunks of tire” scattered across the runway, and another aircraft was arranged to take the passengers to Phoenix. In a statement to the Daily Beast, the airline said passengers arrived in Phoenix at 7:24 p.m. local time. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that it is investigating the cause of the two blown tires. The incident comes just days after another United Airlines flight carrying 175 passengers to Munich, Germany, was forced to abort its journey and make an emergency landing on Monday after mid-air structural damage compromised the cockpit. The FAA confirmed that the crew made an urgent call after reporting a “cracked windshield,” prompting an official investigation into the incident. The flight was ultimately canceled, leaving passengers stranded at Boston Logan International Airport.
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When it comes to liver-focused supplements, many of us assume they’re only for recovering from a hangover or for people who drink heavily (or at least frequently). But alcohol is just one small part of the equation. Your liver is responsible for hundreds of essential functions, including filtering waste products from the blood, processing nutrients, supporting metabolism, and producing bile. This digestive fluid helps break down fats and absorb fat-soluble vitamins. When bile secretion or liver function is less than optimal, digestion can suffer, possibly contributing to symptoms like bloating, gastrointestinal discomfort, and sluggishness.
In other words, whether you drink alcohol or not, your liver could probably use a little extra TLC—especially if you’re dealing with persistent digestive issues such as bloating, irregularity, or stomach discomfort. Vitamin Shoppe is celebrating Wellness Month this August, with a slew of products formulated to support your liver (along with digestion and metabolism). Still, our favorite is Dose For Your Liver’s liquid supplement.
Dose For Your Liver has earned the nickname “liquid gold” for good reason. The daily wellness shot is formulated with science-backed ingredients traditionally associated with liver health, including turmeric, milk thistle, dandelion, and ginger. The formula also contains bioflavonoids and other plant compounds designed to support healthy liver function, digestion, and metabolism. Plus, it actually tastes good. The bright, citrusy flavor reminds me of the SunnyD “orange drink” I grew up on, minus the artificial ingredients and sugar overload. Instead, you’re getting a concentrated mixture of botanicals with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help support the body’s natural detoxification processes and general digestive health.
If you’re looking to give your liver (and, by extension, your digestive system) a little extra support without adding yet another capsule to your supplement routine, Dose For Your Liver offers a convenient way to combine several popular wellness ingredients into one surprisingly delicious daily shot. Grab a bottle (or two) on sale at The Vitamin Shoppe this month.
Kevin Rideout, an American missionary pilot who was kidnapped in Niger’s capital Niamey last October, has been released. Rideout, 50, is now in U.S. hands and on his way back to America, the New York Times reported late on Thursday, citing information from two U.S. officials. Proof-of-life images released to the officials demonstrated the pilot was in good health. Rideout had been working as a Christian missionary in Niger for 19 years. Last October he was seized by three unidentified men while on his way to the airport with an evangelical group he was working with, according to Reuters. The kidnappers then took Rideout and headed toward the western Tillaberi region of Niger, where Islamist militants linked to Islamic State and al Qaeda are active. His release has been a priority for the White House and the military’s Africa Command. The U.S. military has been assisting neighboring Nigeria in training and surveillance missions in its fight against jihadists. The Times said Nigeria permitted the U.S. to operate surveillance missions from its bases, partly to try to locate Rideout. The two officials who spoke to the Times said details of how and where Rideout was released remain unclear. One of the two officials stated it was also not certain which criminal group or terrorist was holding Rideout when he was released, as he may have been moved. The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and the U.S. State Department for comment.
Four out of five Frontier Airlines flight attendants became ill during a flight Thursday, prompting the crew to declare a medical emergency. Frontier Flight 1046, an Airbus A321 traveling from Cleveland to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Florida, requested that emergency medical personnel meet the aircraft upon arrival, according to air traffic control communications reported by PYOK. As the 10-year-old aircraft neared South Florida, the pilot radioed Miami air traffic controllers: “If you could call the tower and have them meet at our gate for a developing medical.” The pilot added: “All my flight attendants have headaches, and now three, now four, are nauseous.” The aircraft landed safely without incident, according to PYOK. The Airbus A321 departed Cleveland shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday and was scheduled to return at 11:30 a.m., but that flight was later canceled. It’s still unclear what caused the flight attendants to become ill, and their current condition remains unknown.