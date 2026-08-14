Two-Time Reality TV Winner Tyler Duckworth Dies at 44
Tyler Duckworth, a dual winner of MTV’s reality series The Challenge, has died at the age of 44. His mother, Joni Duckworth, confirmed his death on Thursday. “My son, Tyler, passed away earlier this week,” she wrote on Facebook. “Cause of death has yet to be determined. I will post on Facebook about services as soon as his dad and I figure it out.” People reported the Grand Forks Police Department attended Duckworth’s North Dakota house on August 11, after a neighbor reported water coming through the ceiling from his apartment. Duckworth was found dead in the bathroom, with authorities telling People they are now awaiting the results of an autopsy. Duckworth appeared at The Challenge Mania event in Minneapolis on July 31, posting photos on his Instagram account with other contestants Rachel Robinson, Brad Fiorenza, Tina Barta and Mark Long. His reality TV career started with appearing on MTV’s The Real World: Key West in 2006, shortly after graduating from Tufts University. Duckworth competed in six seasons of The Challenge from 2006, including The Duel, The Gauntlet III, Cutthroat, Rivals, All Stars 2 and All Stars 3 — and was crowned champion on 2010’s Cutthroat and 2011’s Rivals. The Challenge premiered in 1998 and was a spin-off from MTV’s other shows The Real World and Road Rules. The show’s forty-second season premiered on August 5.