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Top 10 Right Now
1

Kidnapped American Pilot Freed in Mystery Release

COMING HOME
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 08.14.26 1:00AM EDT 
A drone picture shows the main street of a suburb following the attack on the international airport in Niamey, Niger January 30, 2026.
A drone picture shows the main street of a suburb following the attack on the international airport in Niamey, Niger January 30, 2026. Mahamadou Hamidou/REUTERS

Kevin Rideout, an American missionary pilot who was kidnapped in Niger’s capital Niamey last October, has been released. Rideout, 50, is now in U.S. hands and on his way back to America, the New York Times reported late on Thursday, citing information from two U.S. officials. Proof-of-life images released to the officials demonstrated the pilot was in good health. Rideout had been working as a Christian missionary in Niger for 19 years. Last October he was seized by three unidentified men while on his way to the airport with an evangelical group he was working with, according to Reuters. The kidnappers then took Rideout and headed toward the western Tillaberi region of ​Niger, where Islamist militants linked to Islamic State and al Qaeda are active. His release has been a priority for the White House and the military’s Africa Command. The U.S. military has been assisting neighboring Nigeria in training and surveillance missions in its fight against jihadists. The Times said Nigeria permitted the U.S. to operate surveillance missions from its bases, partly to try to locate Rideout. The two officials who spoke to the Times said details of how and where Rideout was released remain unclear. One of the two officials stated it was also not certain which criminal group or terrorist was holding Rideout when he was released, as he may have been moved. The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and the U.S. State Department for comment.

Read it at The New York Times

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2
Two-Time Reality TV Winner Tyler Duckworth Dies at 44
CHALLENGE MASTER
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 08.14.26 12:03AM EDT 
Tyler Duckworth during Time Warner Cable and MTV Networks Celebrate the Launch of Logo and Logo on Demand at Boulevard3 in Hollywood, California, United States.
Tyler Duckworth during Time Warner Cable and MTV Networks Celebrate the Launch of Logo and Logo on Demand at Boulevard3 in Hollywood, California, United States. Jason Merritt/FilmMagic for Bragman Nyman Cafa

Tyler Duckworth, a dual winner of MTV’s reality series The Challenge, has died at the age of 44. His mother, Joni Duckworth, confirmed his death on Thursday. “My son, Tyler, passed away earlier this week,” she wrote on Facebook. “Cause of death has yet to be determined. I will post on Facebook about services as soon as his dad and I figure it out.” People reported the Grand Forks Police Department attended Duckworth’s North Dakota house on August 11, after a neighbor reported water coming through the ceiling from his apartment. Duckworth was found dead in the bathroom, with authorities telling People they are now awaiting the results of an autopsy. Duckworth appeared at The Challenge Mania event in Minneapolis on July 31, posting photos on his Instagram account with other contestants Rachel Robinson, Brad Fiorenza, Tina Barta and Mark Long. His reality TV career started with appearing on MTV’s The Real World: Key West in 2006, shortly after graduating from Tufts University. Duckworth competed in six seasons of The Challenge from 2006, including The Duel, The Gauntlet III, Cutthroat, Rivals, All Stars 2 and All Stars 3 — and was crowned champion on 2010’s Cutthroat and 2011’s Rivals. The Challenge premiered in 1998 and was a spin-off from MTV’s other shows The Real World and Road Rules. The show’s forty-second season premiered on August 5.

Read it at People

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Veracity’s Metabolism-Boosting Supplement Duo Targets GLP-1 Naturally
NO INJECTIONS NECESSARY
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Updated 08.13.26 6:59PM EDT 
Published 08.13.26 6:45PM EDT 
Veracity Cleanse + Ignite Set
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Veracity/Anastasiia Sienotova.

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

By now, GLP-1 medications need little introduction. Drugs like semaglutide and tirzepatide (the active ingredients in Ozempic and Mounjaro, respectively) have completely changed the conversation around weight loss and metabolic health. And if you happen to live in Los Angeles (or, frankly, any major city), there’s a decent chance someone you know has tried one… even if they insist their dramatically leaner physique is exclusively the result of “drinking more water and weekly Pilates appointments.” Unfortunately, these prescription weight-loss drugs aren’t for everyone. They can be expensive, difficult to access, and, more importantly, aren’t necessarily appropriate for people who only want to lose a few pounds (especially if you’re concerned about maintaining lean muscle mass). Naturally, the meteoric rise in GLP-1 pharmaceuticals has also fueled interest in the supplement category, but not all formulas are created equal.

Veracity’s Metabolism Cleanse + Ignite are two clinically backed supplements that help target GLP-1 levels in the body while also supporting gut health and weight management—and without causing side effects like “Ozempic face,” hair thinning, or muscle loss. Rather than marketing itself as an over-the-counter Ozempic dupe (a red flag if there ever was one), the two-part system takes a more holistic approach to fostering metabolic health, with ingredients designed to support the gut, liver, hormones, and the body’s own GLP-1 (the gut hormone that signals fullness after eating) response, including magnesium, milk thistle, and caffeine-free green coffee extract.

Veracity Metabolism Ignite Cleanse + Ignite Set
See At Veracity

Metabolism Ignite is the weight-management component of the duo. Its formula combines ingredients selected to promote metabolic function, healthy blood sugar levels, and satiety, including those that may help encourage the body’s natural production of GLP-1. Meanwhile, Metabolism Cleanse approaches metabolism from a different angle. The 10-day program is formulated to support healthy liver function and digestion, helping create a healthier foundation for the metabolism functions the body already performs on its own.

If your physician has greenlit you to try metabolism-boosting supplements, you’d prefer to skip the side effects of injectable GLP-1s, or are just terrified of needles, Veracity’s Metabolism Cleanse + Ignite Set is the ultimate alternative.

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3
Trump-Pardoned Rapper Reveals He’s Fled the U.S. for Good
SEOUL SEARCHING
Annabella Rosciglione 

Reporter

Updated 08.13.26 6:15PM EDT 
Published 08.13.26 6:01PM EDT 
NBA Youngboy
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 15: NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during the MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images) Julia Beverly/Getty Images

Rapper NBA YoungBoy, who was pardoned by President Donald Trump last year, announced he has left the U.S. permanently. The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, said that he is now residing in South Korea. While speaking on the podcast Open Thoughts, he was asked why South Korea. He joked that he chose it because it is “out the way.” He added of the Asian nation, “I get the energy too. It’s very safe here and very clean.” And when asked if he would ever return to the U.S., he boldly said, “Never in my life.” About his 13 children back home in the U.S., he noted that the “most important thing is probably my kids,” but added, “That’s what they have planes for.” Trump pardoned the Louisiana-born rapper in 2025, while serving time in federal prison on federal gun charges stemming from his status as a convicted felon.. He expressed gratitude to the president at the time, saying, “I want to thank President Trump for granting me a pardon and giving me the opportunity to keep building — as a man, as a father, and as an artist.”

Read it at The Independent

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4
Nickelodeon Star Dies Suddenly at 46 After Medical Emergency
HEARTBREAKING
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.13.26 4:06PM EDT 
Actress Christy Knowings attends Halloween Hotness 4: Heating Up For The Cure held at American Legion Hall on October 15, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Actress Christy Knowings attends Halloween Hotness 4: Heating Up For The Cure held at American Legion Hall on October 15, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Albert L. Ortega/Albert L. Ortega, Getty Images

Former All That star Christy Knowings has died at age 46 after an asthma attack left her with brain damage. According to a family member, the actress was hospitalized in Los Angeles on Friday after the medical emergency. She remained on life support until her family made the difficult decision to take her off on Tuesday. Knowings first appeared in Rosie O’Donnell’s sketch-comedy special on Nickelodeon, And Now This. She went on to play several characters over three seasons of All That in 1997. Following All That, she and her twin brother Chris Knowings appeared on three episodes of Sesame Street. Knowings is the second All That cast member to die this year. Kianna Underwood, 33, was killed in a hit-and-run vehicle collision in Brooklyn in January. Knowings’ aunt paid tribute to her on Facebook, writing: “My brother Charles’ daughter Chrissy (Christy Knowings) has passed…She was a outstanding actress, comedian, twin sister, an amazing daughter….Rest in power Chrissy.”

Read it at TMZ

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Beauty Editors Say Martha Stewart’s Face Serum Is Worth the Splurge
GOOD GLOW
Scouted Staff
Published 07.23.26 1:25PM EDT 
Elm Biosciences
Elm Biosciences.

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

If there’s one person whose skincare routine deserves our attention, it’s probably Martha Stewart. The lifestyle mogul has spent decades teaching us how to set a table, decorate a home, and roast the perfect chicken. And, considering her famously radiant complexion at 84, she may have accidentally become one of beauty’s most convincing ambassadors too. After five years of development alongside board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali, Stewart launched Elm Biosciences in late 2025. Nearly a year later, the biotech-driven brand’s hero product (the A3O Elemental Serum) has already established itself as a favorite among beauty editors and skincare devotees alike.

The $135 serum is powered by the brand’s patent-pending A3O Complex, an antioxidant designed to target UV damage, discoloration, dehydration, and irritation. It’s formulated as a gentler, more stable alternative to traditional vitamin C, making it a game-changer for sensitive skin. The formula is also infused with line-smoothing hyaluronic acid to lock in hydration, squalane to support the skin barrier, vitamin E to soothe, and blue tansy to help lift redness and discoloration.

Elm Biosciences A30 Elemental Serum
Shop Now Elm Biosciences$135

According to editors and reviewers, the texture is just as impressive as the ingredient list. The lightweight serum sinks in almost instantly without leaving behind a sticky finish, making it easy to layer under sunscreen and makeup (a rarity for vitamin C serums).

There’s no shortage of celebrity-backed beauty brands on the market these days, but Stewart’s Elm Biosciences feels substance-over-star-power. Rather than relying on her name alone, the brand has built its debut around an innovative formula that delivers real skincare benefits. At $135, it’s certainly a splurge, but if looking even a little more like Martha Stewart is the goal, this serum might be money well spent.

Read our full review of Elm Biosciences here.

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5
Grammy Nominee Drops Bombshell About Hidden Health Crisis
SECRET STRUGGLE
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.13.26 4:54PM EDT 
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – DECEMBER 17, 2025: Kim Tae-Hyung, V of BTS attends a year-end event at the CELINE flagship store in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul. (Photo by iMBC/Imazins via Getty Images)
ImaZins/GETTY

A BTS member has revealed he’s been dealing with hearing loss for years. Kim Taehyung, who goes by the stage name V, revealed in a live stream on Wednesday that he was receiving treatment for the hearing loss. “If my hearing on this ear is 100, the other ear can only pick up around 30,” the K-pop star said, pointing to his ears. “I’m regularly taking prescribed medicine and visiting the doctor often.” The 30-year-old singer said he started experiencing hearing loss at some point during his time in the Korean army, of which he was an active member from December 2023 to June 2025. “It’s a matter of mental strength,” he said he was told while in the military. Despite his health scare, the five-time Grammy nominee is continuing on the band’s year-long Arirang World Tour, which kicked off in April and will go until March 2027.

Read it at People

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6
Pop Star Sued for Allegedly Deceiving Investors
BAD FOR BUSINESS
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.13.26 2:12PM EDT 
Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez speak onstage during the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 23, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

Selena Gomez and her mother, Mandy Teefey, have been accused of deceiving investors into contributing over $1 million to their failing company. Wondermind SRS 44 LLC and Bespoke Wondermind LLC have filed lawsuits against the pop star’s company, Wondermind Global, according to lawsuit filings obtained by TMZ. The mental health startup, founded in 2021, was started by Gomez, her mother, and former business partner Daniella Pierson, all of whom are being sued by the companies. The lawsuits claim that the business leaders deceived investors into making $1 million in investments by inadequately representing the infrastructure, leadership, and necessary resources, and that the money invested was “funding the collapse.” A 2025 article by The Cut further claims that the company failed to make payments to vendors and employees on time. On the company’s alleged failures, Teefey said, “It’s unfortunate that a few disgruntled employees with an ax to grind can spread lies about me and distort the truth. Even more disappointing that the media is willing to amplify their lies.”

Read it at TMZ

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7
Singer Files for Divorce and Seeks Sole Custody of Kids
‘UNBEARABLE’
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.13.26 2:35PM EDT 
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Singer Matt Bellamy (L) and Elle Evans attend amfAR's 22nd Cinema Against AIDS Gala, Presented By Bold Films And Harry Winston at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 21, 2015 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Singer Matt Bellamy (L) and Elle Evans attend amfAR's 22nd Cinema Against AIDS Gala, Presented By Bold Films And Harry Winston at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 21, 2015 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images) Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy has filed for divorce from his wife, Elle Evans, after seven years of marriage. Bellamy, 48, filed in Los Angeles on Wednesday, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. He is seeking sole legal and physical custody of the couple’s two children, daughter Lovella, 6, and son George, 2. Evans, 36, told TMZ she plans to fight for custody, claiming Bellamy made their marriage “unbearable” and that the divorce was “a long time coming.” Bellamy is also asking the court to award Evans spousal support under the terms of their premarital agreement. The “Uprising” Grammy-winner previously revealed that the couple had separated in summer 2025, describing the breakup as the result of “really unexpected circumstances.” “It threw me off, and I had to prioritize looking after the kids and creating stability at home,” he told The i Paper in June. Bellamy and Evans became engaged in December 2017 and married in Malibu in August 2019. Bellamy was previously engaged to actress Kate Hudson, with whom he shares 15-year-old son Bingham.

Read it at People

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8
Luigi Mangione Expected to Plead Guilty to Federal Charges
PLOT TWIST
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.13.26 2:08PM EDT 
Mangione is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan in December 2024.
Mangione is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan in December 2024. Pool/Jeenah Moon, Getty Images

Luigi Mangione, alleged killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is expected to plead guilty to stalking-related charges on Friday, sources say. Mangione is expected to change his plea just weeks before he is set to stand trial in the state murder case. It’s unclear whether the 28-year-old will plead guilty to one or both of the two stalking-related federal charges he’s faced with. Plea negotiations are ongoing and can be reversed at any time, even during the hearing. If convicted, Mangione could face a life sentence, which is less severe than the death penalty, which the Justice Department originally sought before a federal judge blocked it. Should Mangione plead guilty to the federal charges, his attorneys are expected to pursue the dismissal of some or all of the charges he faces at the state level. Mangione is accused of fatally shooting 50-year-old Thompson, a father of two, outside the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan in December 2024. Jury selection is scheduled to begin next month.

Read it at NBC News

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This Wellness Shot Gives Your Liver Some Well-Deserved TLC
DAILY DOSE
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 08.03.26 10:17PM EDT 
Dose for Your Lliver
Dose For Your Liver.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to liver-focused supplements, many of us assume they’re only for recovering from a hangover or for people who drink heavily (or at least frequently). But alcohol is just one small part of the equation. Your liver is responsible for hundreds of essential functions, including filtering waste products from the blood, processing nutrients, supporting metabolism, and producing bile. This digestive fluid helps break down fats and absorb fat-soluble vitamins. When bile secretion or liver function is less than optimal, digestion can suffer, possibly contributing to symptoms like bloating, gastrointestinal discomfort, and sluggishness.

In other words, whether you drink alcohol or not, your liver could probably use a little extra TLC—especially if you’re dealing with persistent digestive issues such as bloating, irregularity, or stomach discomfort. Vitamin Shoppe is celebrating Wellness Month this August, with a slew of products formulated to support your liver (along with digestion and metabolism). Still, our favorite is Dose For Your Liver’s liquid supplement.

Dose for Your Liver Daily Shot
See At Vitamin Shoppe

Dose For Your Liver has earned the nickname “liquid gold” for good reason. The daily wellness shot is formulated with science-backed ingredients traditionally associated with liver health, including turmeric, milk thistle, dandelion, and ginger. The formula also contains bioflavonoids and other plant compounds designed to support healthy liver function, digestion, and metabolism. Plus, it actually tastes good. The bright, citrusy flavor reminds me of the SunnyD “orange drink” I grew up on, minus the artificial ingredients and sugar overload. Instead, you’re getting a concentrated mixture of botanicals with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help support the body’s natural detoxification processes and general digestive health.

If you’re looking to give your liver (and, by extension, your digestive system) a little extra support without adding yet another capsule to your supplement routine, Dose For Your Liver offers a convenient way to combine several popular wellness ingredients into one surprisingly delicious daily shot. Grab a bottle (or two) on sale at The Vitamin Shoppe this month.

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9
Rising Golf Star Dies at 18 After Shock Medical Incident
GONE TOO SOON
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.13.26 1:02PM EDT 
Showing a promising future in golf, Jessica earned the nickname ‘Rookie Bang’.
Showing a promising future in golf, Jessica earned the nickname ‘Rookie Bang’. Jessica Bang, GoFundMe

Professional golfer Jessica Bang has died at the age of 18 from a brain hemorrhage, according to the WPGA Tour of Australasia. “The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the WPGA Tour of Australasia and the broader Australian golf community are with Jessica’s family, friends and all those who knew and loved her at this incredibly difficult time,” the organization said in a statement. Her cousins say she suddenly collapsed while preparing for the KLPGA Tour’s International Qualifying Tournament on Aug. 1, and underwent emergency brain surgery at a Bangkok hospital. After surgery, Bang was placed on life support. Her cousins started a GoFundMe to raise funds to help transport her back to Australia. They updated the page after Bang died Thursday morning: “We are truly heartbroken by this news. However, we would like to continue to remember Jessica and celebrate her achievements, passion, and dedication to golf,” they wrote. “As her cousins, we will forever cherish the time and memories we shared with Jessica. Her sense of humor, together with her cheerful and vibrant personality, will always be remembered and treasured by our family.”

Read it at The New York Post

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10
Police Make Wild ‘Unexpected’ Discovery Inside Abandoned Sailboat
PURRFECTLY SUSPICIOUS
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 08.13.26 11:03AM EDT 
People wearing protective gear on a sailboat.
Tacoma Police Department

Police in Washington state have rescued dozens of cats and kittens found on an abandoned sailboat. The Tacoma Police Department originally described their “unexpected” August 6 discovery of what they believed was around 30 felines after responding to reports of an abandoned boat in the waters off Owen Beach. Many of the cats onboard were frightened and malnourished and needed medical care. Over the coming days, the department posted more updates to social media about the investigation, including confirming that there were at least 60 cats on the boat. In its latest post, the Tacoma Police Department said that while they believe all the cats are accounted for, “as any cat owner knows, cats are exceptionally good at hiding.” It added: “Because there is always a possibility that a cat may remain onboard, our work isn’t quite finished. The department will continue operating under the authority of the search warrant and will make additional trips to the vessel this week to ensure no cats are left behind.” The investigation into why the boat was abandoned, how the cats ended up on board, and where they came from is ongoing.

Read it at CBS NEWS

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