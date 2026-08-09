1980s Star Suffers Medical Emergency at Fan Event

Morrissey has canceled an upcoming Las Vegas concert run just months after he reported that a lack of sleep made him “catatonic.” The 67-year-old former frontman for The Smiths scrapped a concert in Spain in March after saying he was suffering from severe “sleep deprivation.” The “Suedehead” singer explained that he had been unable to sleep the night before the Madrid performance because of noisy construction near his hotel. “An 8 a.m. drill is a drill too far,” he noted at the time, claiming the racket left him in a “catatonic state.” The singer didn’t offer details about the new cancellation. This time, Vegas ticket holders were informed Friday via email that Morrissey’s four-concert run at the Wynn Las Vegas’ Encore Theater, which was scheduled to kick off on Aug. 14, was being canceled due to “unforeseen logistical challenges.” “Hello, we regret to inform you that Morrissey – Live in Concert has been canceled,” the email read, according to Rolling Stone, which labeled the singer a “notorious concert canceler.” Morrissey’s website has not yet acknowledged the canceled shows, but Wynn has removed the shows from its listings, and Ticketmaster notes: “Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event.”
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- 1Morrissey Pulls Plug on Las Vegas Residency After Sleep WoesI’VE MADE UP YOUR MINDThe singer’s four-show run was scrapped over “unforeseen logistical challenges,” with no further explanation offered.
- 21980s Star Suffers Medical Emergency at Fan EventTHERE CAN BE ONLY ONETarzan collapsed while signing autographs at Steel City Con.
Shop with ScoutedThis Chef-Loved Brand Just Launched a ‘Clean’ Cookware LinePAN APPEALFinally, non-toxic cookware that delivers Michelin-level performance—and doesn’t stick to your dinner.
- 3‘Revenge of the Nerds’ Star’s Family Sues UCLA FALLOUTThe actor’s family claims UCLA staff ignored basic safety measures before his death.
- 4University Bans Bear Butchering After Student Dorm Carve-UpBEARING DOWN HARDTwo Ivy League students dragged a bear carcass from a hunting ground to their dorm kitchen.
Shop with ScoutedThis Wellness Shot Gives Your Liver Some Well-Deserved TLCDAILY DOSEThe daily wellness shot helps reduce bloating, improve regularity, and boost energy while protecting the liver from toxins.
- 5Toddler’s Onboard Tantrum Forces Flight CancellationNO-GOOne child’s refusal to sit down was enough to derail everyone’s travel plans.
- 6Lionel Messi’s Dad Dies Weeks After World CupA FATHER'S LEGACYJorge Messi, who was also the soccer legend’s agent, died in his hometown in Argentina.
- 7Rabid Beavers Attack Visitors at State ParkDANGER ZONEA 13-year-old swimmer and a 19-year-old fisherman were bitten in separate attacks in Maryland.
- 8Beloved Country Artist Announced Dead by His WifeFINAL NOTETommy Detamore worked with Ray Price, Ronnie Milsap, and Johnny Bush.
Shop with ScoutedI Canceled My Facial After Trying PCA Skin's New Peel PadsTRIPLE THREATFinally, a peel pad that doesn’t wreak havoc on my sensitive, hyper-reactive skin.
- 9NFL Great Reveals Why He Got a Vasectomy at 21NO KID ZONEThe Super Bowl winner said he needed “to be like a horse with blinders.”
- 10Musk Rocket Leaves Huge Scar on the MoonSMASH LANDINGNew images from lunar orbit show the dark pockmark left where a Falcon 9 stage smashed into the moon.
1980s Star Suffers Medical Emergency at Fan Event
Highlander star and one-time Tarzan Christopher Lambert was rushed to the hospital by ambulance after suffering a medical emergency at a fan convention on Saturday. The French-American actor, producer, and writer, 69, was signing autographs at Steel City Con in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, when he collapsed, TMZ reported. His crew later reported he was “totally OK” and back in his hotel room resting. A spokesperson said the collapse was apparently triggered by low blood sugar, due to not having eaten much since arriving in Pittsburgh and not sleeping enough the night before. It wasn’t immediately clear if he would be well enough to attend Sunday’s Steel City Con doings. The brooding Lambert played the immortal Connor MacLeod in the 1986 adventure-fantasy film Highlander and its film and TV sequels. He also played Tarzan in 1984’s Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes.
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When it comes to cookware, few brands have earned as much credibility among professional chefs as Made In. Designed in collaboration with some of the world’s top culinary talent, the premium cookware company has established itself as a staple in restaurant kitchens and home kitchens alike thanks to its professional-grade performance and heirloom-worthy construction. Whether it’s the brand’s award-winning Stainless Clad collection, its naturally seasoned Carbon Steel pans, or the convenient ceramic nonstick options, there’s a reason the brand has developed such a devoted following.
Now, Made In is making it even easier to shop its healthiest cooking essentials with the launch of a dedicated Clean Cooking collection. The lineup brings together the brand’s PFAS-tested and non-toxic cookware in one place, making it simple to upgrade your kitchen without sifting through dozens of products.
According to the brand, it’s the largest collection of independently tested clean cookware available, spanning everything from PTFE-free CeramiClad cookware and naturally seasoned Carbon Steel to Stainless Clad, Cast Iron, and Enameled Cast Iron pieces. Each collection has undergone third-party testing for PFAS, lead, cadmium, BPA, and other common contaminants.
Plus, unlike many “clean” cookware options that favor safety at the expense of performance, Made In’s pieces are still engineered with serious cooking in mind (regardless of your level). You can expect restaurant-quality heat distribution, durable materials built to last for years (if not decades), and thoughtful, chef-approved designs that make everyday cooking feel a little more elevated. Thanks to Made In, you no longer have to choose between avoiding toxic chemicals and a perfectly seared steak.
The family of actor Robert Carradine has sued the University of California, alleging failures at a UCLA psychiatric facility contributed to the actor’s death earlier this year. The wrongful death and elder abuse lawsuit, filed Friday, claims Carradine entered UCLA’s locked psychiatric unit seeking treatment for severe anxiety and suicidal thoughts but was allowed to keep a belt despite hospital policy listing belts as contraband. “Robert’s hopes for successful treatment didn’t match the reality he had stepped into,” the lawsuit states, according to TheWrap. His family alleges staff also left a rolling bedside table in his room and failed to conduct required checks every 15 minutes. Carradine attempted suicide 19 hours after being admitted, according to the filing. The actor suffered an anoxic brain injury and remained in intensive care for five weeks before dying on Feb. 23 at age 71. “None of this happened because UCLA lacked the knowledge, the policies or the means,” the lawsuit states. “It happened because UCLA took shortcuts.” His family said after his death that he had battled bipolar disorder for nearly two decades. Carradine is best known for his role as Lewis Skolnick in Revenge of the Nerds and Sam McGuire on Disney Channel’s Lizzie McGuire. He is survived by his three children, Ever, Marika, and Ian.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
Cornell University has banned the butchering of wild game on campus after two students decided to carve up a bear in a dorm kitchen. Back in 2025, Aaron Chin and an unnamed Ivy League pal transported the body of a dead wild bear to the campus’ Ganędagǫ Hall, before butchering the carcass on site. Now, undergrad student policy stresses: “Processing wild/game animals in community kitchens is strictly prohibited.” Cornell has confirmed that the bizarre new rule came as a direct response to the previous incident. Prior to the policy addition, Chin explained that he and his friend knew they were within their rights to drag the bear carcass back to the dorm after an off-site option fell through. “We were really diligent in reading all of the rules and regulations. We made sure we did everything by the book because we knew we were going to be under scrutiny,” he told the MeatEater podcast a few months after going viral for his shocking kitchen takeover.
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When it comes to liver-focused supplements, many of us assume they’re only for recovering from a hangover or for people who drink heavily (or at least frequently). But alcohol is just one small part of the equation. Your liver is responsible for hundreds of essential functions, including filtering waste products from the blood, processing nutrients, supporting metabolism, and producing bile. This digestive fluid helps break down fats and absorb fat-soluble vitamins. When bile secretion or liver function is less than optimal, digestion can suffer, possibly contributing to symptoms like bloating, gastrointestinal discomfort, and sluggishness.
In other words, whether you drink alcohol or not, your liver could probably use a little extra TLC—especially if you’re dealing with persistent digestive issues such as bloating, irregularity, or stomach discomfort. Vitamin Shoppe is celebrating Wellness Month this August, with a slew of products formulated to support your liver (along with digestion and metabolism). Still, our favorite is Dose For Your Liver’s liquid supplement.
Dose For Your Liver has earned the nickname “liquid gold” for good reason. The daily wellness shot is formulated with science-backed ingredients traditionally associated with liver health, including turmeric, milk thistle, dandelion, and ginger. The formula also contains bioflavonoids and other plant compounds designed to support healthy liver function, digestion, and metabolism. Plus, it actually tastes good. The bright, citrusy flavor reminds me of the SunnyD “orange drink” I grew up on, minus the artificial ingredients and sugar overload. Instead, you’re getting a concentrated mixture of botanicals with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help support the body’s natural detoxification processes and general digestive health.
If you’re looking to give your liver (and, by extension, your digestive system) a little extra support without adding yet another capsule to your supplement routine, Dose For Your Liver offers a convenient way to combine several popular wellness ingredients into one surprisingly delicious daily shot. Grab a bottle (or two) on sale at The Vitamin Shoppe this month.
A flight was canceled after a child refused to sit down and buckle their seatbelt, leaving passengers stranded until the following day. Porter Airlines Flight PD444 had already left the terminal at Victoria International Airport and was heading toward the runway for its flight to Toronto when crew members noticed the child standing on their seat. “A young child was standing in their seat and would not secure their seatbelt,” a Porter Airlines spokesperson told CTV News. The child’s parent and cabin crew repeatedly tried to buckle the youngster in but were unsuccessful. The pilots returned to the terminal, and passengers were told to disembark. “The aircraft could not take off in this unsafe condition,” the airline said in explaining the decision. But by the time the child and parent were removed, their bags unloaded and new flight plans completed, it was already after 12:30 a.m, when Victoria’s runway closes for the night. The delay thus forced the remaining passengers to spend the night in Victoria before departing Friday. The airline apologized “for the effect this had on other passengers.”
Soccer legend Lionel Messi has lost his father just weeks after leading Argentina to the World Cup final. Jorge Messi died in the early hours of Saturday morning at a clinic in Rosario, Argentina, at the age of 68, according to multiple reports. Jorge had served as his son’s agent since Lionel was 14 and had reportedly been battling a long illness. During Argentina’s World Cup opener, a 3-0 win over Algeria, Lionel was seen crying on the field and later said his tears “were something completely unrelated to football.” The Messi family then confirmed that Jorge was dealing with a “health-related situation,” disclosing his illness in June. The Inter Miami forward, 39, spent time with his father after Argentina finished as runners-up at the World Cup before returning to club action last week. In a social media post, Messi’s boyhood club, described Jorge as “the pillar” who, alongside his wife, Celia Cuccittini, supported his son’s career with “vision, rigor and affection.” Jorge is survived by his wife, their sons Lionel, Rodrigo, and Matías, their daughter María Sol, and their grandchildren.
Two rabid beavers attacked visitors at a Maryland state park in less than two weeks, prompting officials to shut down access to the water while they search for other infected animals. A 13-year-old boy was attacked while swimming at Cunningham Falls State Park in Frederick County on July 26, suffering injuries to his hands and chest. He was airlifted to Johns Hopkins Hospital for treatment. Then on Wednesday, a second beaver bit a 19-year-old man who was fishing from the shoreline. He drove himself to Meritus Medical Center, where he was treated for rabies exposure and given a tetanus shot. Wildlife officials later located and euthanized both beavers, which tested positive for rabies. David Luckenbaugh, director of the Frederick County Division of Animal Control, called the animals a “human health emergency” in comments to The Washington Post. Rabies is fatal without prompt treatment, though infections in beavers are considered extremely rare. Infectious diseases physician Edward Rensimer said treatment, when administered in time, is “a virtually 100 percent effective strategy.” The park has since closed all water access, including swimming, fishing and boating. Last year, 38 animals tested positive for rabies in Frederick County, but none were beavers.
Country music producer and steel guitarist Tommy Detamore has died suddenly at 70, his wife announced Thursday. “It is with a broken heart I share that my husband of 41 years, Tommy Detamore, went home to be with the Lord yesterday,” Sandra Detamore wrote in a Facebook post. “Tommy was and will always be remembered as a respected musician, producer, collaborator, mentor, and creative force in country music.” She added that she is in the midst of making funeral plans: “This way we can all say our goodbyes, since this was so sudden.” Detamore began playing pedal steel guitar in the 1970s and went on to build a decades-long career in the industry. In 1991, he founded Cherry Ridge Studio in Floresville, Texas, where he worked with artists including Ray Price, Dallas Wayne, Johnny Bush, The Texas Tornadoes, Ronnie Milsap, Raul Malo, Kyle Park and Tony Booth. “I take comfort in knowing he is at peace and is now with his family and that his music will live on and will be cherished forever,” his wife wrote.
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For more than three decades, PCA Skin has set the standard for professional chemical peels. Now, the brand is translating its signature triple-exfoliation technology into an at-home format with its new Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads. Formulated to mimic your skin’s natural renewal process, the pads harness physical, chemical, and enzymatic exfoliation to gently smooth texture, soften fine lines and wrinkles, reduce redness, and minimize the appearance of enlarged pores—all without stripping the skin of its natural oils. Each dual-sided pad features a textured side that helps manually resurface the skin without causing barrier damage or irritation, while the smooth side helps restore hydration for an instant, post-facial-level glow.
Aside from a targeted blend of AHAs, BHAs, and PHAs, the pads are also infused with niacinamide, peptides, and licorice root extract to help calm the skin and counteract any potential irritation from the exfoliants. As someone with sensitive skin, I’m always hesitant to incorporate new exfoliants into my routine. I turn tomato-red when someone merely looks at me, so naturally, I’m fairly discerning when it comes to active-soaked peel pads. Plus, the thought of using a physical exfoliant instantly takes me back to that ubiquitous apricot scrub from my youth that practically tore my skin apart.
Now, I also grew up in sunny San Diego in the 2000s, when coconut-scented tanning oils were far more popular than sunscreen, which means I have plenty of UV-induced hyperpigmentation to tackle. As a longtime fan of PCA Skin’s gentle, reactive-skin-friendly formulas, I was thrilled to try the new peel pads ahead of launch.
I’ve been using the pads every morning for about two weeks and, unlike so many other exfoliants I’ve tried over the years, these don’t cause my skin to freak out—in fact, they somehow seem to soothe it. My skin has been especially red and sensitive lately thanks to seasonal allergies, and these feel as though they’re strengthening my skin barrier rather than breaking it down. Plus, while it’s still early, I’ve noticed that the “halo” sun spots along my temples seem less pronounced.
Dullness has also been a top concern for me lately, and after just one use, my skin looked visibly brighter, more radiant, and noticeably healthier. In fact, I had a facial booked last week to help revive my lackluster complexion, and I ended up canceling it.
If you’re looking for a one-and-done treatment that delivers professional-level results in a single swipe (without the irritation), PCA Skin’s new Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads are a true triple threat.
Former New York Giants tight end Jeremy Shockey revealed that he got a vasectomy at just 21 years old to avoid having children during his NFL career. “I got a vasectomy at a young age,” Shockey, now 45, said on the Club Shay Shay podcast. “I always thought in my mind how this person plays the same position as me, he’s got more catches than me. How’s he married? He’s got three kids. How’s he juggling everything? Like, I could never, I can’t do that.” The two-time Super Bowl winner only had his eyes set on one thing: his career. “I need to just be like a horse with blinders,” said Shockey, who admitted to never having a girlfriend during his time on the Giants. Shockey played college football for the University of Miami, where he was named first-team All-American in 2002. He was drafted to the NFL that same year in the first round by the New York Giants, where he played until 2007, later joining the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers. The 2002 Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year now says he has had the procedure reversed and wants children.
A South Korean spacecraft has beamed back the first images of the crater a wayward SpaceX rocket stage punched into the moon. The Falcon 9’s upper stage slammed into the lunar surface Wednesday, Aug. 5. South Korea’s Danuri craft reached the area shortly afterward and made several passes from orbit. The Korea Aerospace Research Institute put out the resulting frames Thursday. The pictures show a dark blotch where the booster struck, with dust and debris flung across the ground nearby. Officials at the Korean agency matched the new views against a NASA image of the same terrain taken Oct. 1, 2015. The stage flew on the mission that ferried two commercial landers moonward last year. Gravity and solar activity nudged the spent booster onto a collision path, SpaceX said. It struck at 5,400 mph. Musk’s company put Danuri in space to begin with, launching the orbiter in 2022 out of Cape Canaveral, Florida. NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter is due to pass over the new crater next week for a closer look at the damage.