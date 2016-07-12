9-Year-Old Finds Abandoned Baby

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CBS News
A 9-year-old girl found an abandoned newborn in her backyard in Lowell, Indiana on Monday morning. The baby, thought to be less than a day old, still had the umbilical cord attached when Elysia Laub and her parents found it, according to local media reports. The baby was transported to a hospital but is expected to be fine, having suffered only from sun exposure. Police in Lake County are investigating the incident and have asked members of the public to call if they have any information.