A Court Battle Is Brewing Over the Art Basel Banana
Artist Maurizio Cattelan’s Comedian, otherwise known as the banana taped to the Perrotin Gallery wall at Art Basel 2019 that kicked off a worldwide viral phenomenon, could become the target of copyright infringement litigation, a Miami court has ruled. Another artist, Joe Morford, is alleging that Cattelan’s banana copies his own work, and United States District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. has determined that Morford can proceed with taking legal action. “The question of whether a banana taped to a wall can be art is more a metaphysical question than a legal one,” Scola said. “But the legal question before the court may be just as difficult—did Morford sufficiently allege that Cattelan’s banana infringes his banana?”