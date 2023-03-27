Aaron Hernandez Sounded Hopeful in Last Phone Calls Before Suicide
UNNERVING
Hours before ex-New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez killed himself, he sounded positive in phone calls from prison, newly released recordings obtained by WBUR and The Boston Globe show. Hernandez was acquitted of double murder in 2017 but convicted of another murder, and in phone calls he said he was hopeful he’d be able to appeal. In one of those final calls, Hernandez said he was “going to fight to the end to get myself home.” But hours after telling a friend he felt “great” and there was a “light at the end of the tunnel,” Hernandez was dead. In the wake of his death, prison officials launched an investigation and found no signs of foul play. Eileen Davis, director of suicide prevention hotline Call2Talk, told WBUR it’s “not unusual for someone to seem hopeful before a suicide.” “Oftentimes, individuals that do take their own lives do sound more upbeat and positive in the hours, days, weeks prior,” she added.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.