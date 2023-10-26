Cops Found Disturbing Note on Phone of Man Wanted for Wife’s Murder
DARK
Authorities in Massachusetts found a chilling note on a cellphone belonging to a man wanted in connection with his wife’s murder, according to a report. Aaron Pennington, 33, is still being sought after his 30-year-old spouse, Breanne Pennington, was found dead on Sunday morning. An arrest warrant said first responders found her in a bed with “an apparent gunshot wound to the face.” According to WCVB-TV, authorities searched the contents of Aaron’s phone on Tuesday and discovered a note dated 7:04 p.m. on Saturday. “Don’t say anything,” the note reportedly reads. “Be quite [sic] If she wakes up just say you’re getting nasal spray. Get on side of bed — very close proximity to head. Put hole in her head.” The station further reported that those who know the couple say Breanne had been planning to move away with their four children and that Aaron had previously had mental health issues and threatened suicide.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.