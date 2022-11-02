CHEAT SHEET
Accused Cop Shooter Nabbed After Day-Long Manhunt
A manhunt in New Jersey ended Wednesday with a 30-year-old man arrested for allegedly shooting two police officers the day before. Kendall “Book” Howard was the suspect in a separate shooting Oct. 28. When a bystander saw him, they alerted the police. Cops approached Howard in the building’s parking lot Tuesday, but he allegedly shot at them and managed to flee the scene despite cops surrounding the building in Newark. Police finally arrested Howard at the same building the very next day, with the help of a SWAT team. He’s been charged him with two counts of attempted murder. Both cops shot remain in the hospital, but they’re expected to survive.