Accused Crack-Smoking Councilman’s Woes Deepen
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
A Republican city councilman from Rhode Island is facing calls to resign after body-cam footage showed him passed out in his car with a crack pipe—and a new report alleged he had sex with a legal client and “perpetrated a fraud against the police and the court.” The body-cam showed a cop waking up Cranston City Council member Matthew Reilly, 41, telling him “you were literally choking in your sleep.” Reilly claimed he has “sleep apnea” before the officer pointed out the “crack pipe in your hands.” The councilman then admitted he had relapsed after 13 years of sobriety, partly because of a “really bad divorce.” “I look at you, you’re not the Matt Reilly we know,” the cop says. “Your health and your well-being is worth more than your political career.” Meanwhile, local outlet GoLocalProv published a shocking report Wednesday detailing Reilly’s divorce. In court records, Reilly’s wife alleged that Reilly, a lawyer, had sex with clients and got one client to give a false witness statement to police alleging Reilly’s wife had breached a no-contact order. The records also allege Reilly medicated his children at night so he could leave them home alone while he went out to meet clients for sex and drug use. Reilly, who has resigned as chairman of the Cranston GOP, will be arraigned on June 15 on misdemeanor charges of unlawful possession of crack cocaine/fentanyl.