Accused Indiana Mall Gunman’s Family Say They Had ‘No Reason’ to Suspect Brutal Attack
‘SHOCKED’
The family of the man accused of fatally shooting three people and wounding two others in an Indiana mall Sunday spoke out for the first time Friday, saying they were “shocked” by his violent deeds and offering their “deepest condolences” to the victims of the attack at Greenwood Park Mall. “We had no reason to believe that Jonathan would ever engage in these extreme actions. We are unable to offer any explanation for his decisions and are as shocked as the rest of the community,” read a statement from the family of Jonathan Sapirman released through their attorney. Sapirman, 20, allegedly opened fire in the Indianapolis food court after apparently posting disturbing pictures with Nazi imagery, killing a married couple and a 30-year-old, all from Indianapolis. “We choose to remember Jonathan as the thoughtful and intelligent young man we knew and loved. We, too, are grieving and kindly request that our privacy is respected in this difficult time,” the statement read.