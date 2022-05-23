Active Shootings in America Increased by 50 Percent in 2021, FBI Reports

Read it at CBS News
Active shootings increased 50% from 2021 to 2021 and were up nearly 100% since 2017, according to a report published Monday by the FBI. The Bureau defines an “active shooting” as “one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area” with a firearm. A “mass killing” occurs when there are “three or more killings in a single incident.” According to the report, 61 active shootings occurred in 2021 across 30 states, killing 103 people — a 171% increase from 2020—and wounding 140. These numbers do not account for the deaths of gunmen.