Serena Williams’ Movie Body Double Set to Make U.S. Open Debut

Singer Doja Cat has revealed she previously struggled with cocaine and alcohol addiction in a new social media video. The Grammy Award-winning artist said she has a “disclaimer that I don’t want to make” before opening up about how she “struggled” with cocaine around eight years ago. She added that she is “well past that.” In her TikTok video posted online Monday, Doja Cat warned that “undiagnosed mental illness” combined with heavy social media use is an “extreme issue that I think a lot of us don’t understand.” The 30-year-old also said her struggles with alcohol resulted in spending more time online. “The best example for my experience is using the internet as a means of validation to the negative thoughts in my head, which were then brought on by drinking alcohol,” she said. Doja Cat, who has more than 29 million followers on TikTok, is an avid social media user. Her latest candid video comes after she revealed in March that she had been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder (BPD).
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- 1Grammy Winner Reveals Cocaine Addiction BattleOPENING UPThe 30-year-old singer discussed her struggles in a candid TikTok.
- 2Grand Canyon Makes Drastic Move After Deadly Flash FloodsPARK IN PERILThe park will remain open during the day, but overnight guest lodging is closed “for the foreseeable future.”
Shop with ScoutedPCA’s Pigment Gel Pro Is Like a Magic Eraser for Dark SpotsBRIGHT AND EVENThis corrective gel treatment helps lift discoloration, fade acne scars, and shield the skin against UV damage in just four weeks.
- 3Delta Pilot Suffers Medical Emergency Moments After Take-OffMID-AIR SCARECockpit recordings reveal that the flight’s first officer suffered “numbness in the arms and legs and a racing heart rate in the high 100s.”
- 4Serena Williams’ Movie Body Double to Make U.S. Open DebutLIFE IMITATES ARTThea Frodin, 17, will make her Grand Slam debut.
Shop with ScoutedDeeps Sleep Patches Gave Me My Best Night of Sleep in MonthsSUPERIOR SLEEPThe patches are infused with a number of unique ingredients designed to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress and calm your body down.
- 5Woman Hospitalized After Martha’s Vineyard Shark Attack SUMMER SCAREA woman, believed to be in her late 20s, was injured while swimming.
- 6Drunk Pilot Sparks Fighter Jet Chase and Scary LandingWINGING ITThe jets were scrambled when the plane flew into a nuclear power plant’s airspace.
- 7Woman Left With 38 Stitches After ‘Relentless’ Otter AttackOTTERLY INSANEThe victim scrambled over rocks to escape.
- 8Two Dead After Flash Floods Hit Grand CanyonCANYON CARNAGERescuers are also searching for a missing person.
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- 9Tupac Murder Mastermind Convicted After Three DecadesALL EYEZ ON THE VERDICTHis own words became the centerpiece of the closely watched Las Vegas murder trial.
- 10Norwegian Royals’ Son Out of House Arrest to Mourn KingROGUE ROYALConvicted of two counts of rape and one count of domestic violence, he was allowed out of house arrest three times for goodbyes and funeral arrangements.
Grand Canyon National Park has closed all hotels and lodges on the South Rim after severe flash flooding Saturday killed two people. The park will remain open during the day, but overnight guest lodging is closed “for the foreseeable future,” officials said. When flash floods spread through Bright Angel Canyon, a popular hiking trail, and Phantom Ranch around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, more than 60 people were evacuated. The National Park Service said that the possibility of additional thunderstorms and heavy rainfall could result in “additional flash flooding, debris flows, rockfall and changing trail and river conditions”. The flooding also damaged the Transcanyon Waterline, leaving the park with limited water reserves, prompting the National Park Service to implement water conservation measures. Hotels operated by Xanterra, including El Tovar, Bright Angel Lodge, Maswik Lodge, Phantom Ranch and Delaware North’s Yavapai Lodge and Trailer Village will all be affected by the closure.
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Whether they’re the result of years of sun exposure, hormonal fluctuations, or the ghosts of breakouts past, dark spots and hyperpigmentation are among the most stubborn skincare woes to treat… and they tend to become more noticeable as we get older. Sure, prescription topicals like tretinoin and hydroquinone can definitely help address pigmentation, but they can also be challenging for sensitive skin, and hydroquinone generally isn’t intended for long-term use. If you’re looking for a potent over-the-counter option that takes a clinical approach to discoloration without hydroquinone, PCA Skin’s Pigment Gel Pro may be the next best thing.
The dermatologically tested corrective takes a multi-pronged approach to discoloration, targeting existing dark spots while helping defend against the appearance of new ones. At the center of the formula is PCA Skin’s proprietary SynerPro Complex, which uses multiple pathways to address stubborn pigmentation. The gel also contains tranexamic acid to help minimize visible discoloration and purified licorice root extract to target uneven tone. Hexylresorcinol helps brighten while calming the skin, while niacinamide provides additional brightening and barrier-supporting benefits.
According to PCA Skin, you may start to notice visible improvements in discoloration in as little as four weeks with consistent use. The formula is also suitable for all skin types and tones, including sensitive, acne-prone, and reactive complexions.
If you’re looking for a potent over-the-counter treatment, Pigment Gel Pro packs plenty of pigment-fighting power into one easy step, replacing multiple formulas in one bottle. Of course, as with any brightening or pigment-inhibiting treatment, daily SPF is non-negotiable—trying to fade dark spots while piling on more unprotected UV exposure is basically the skincare equivalent of mopping the floor while the faucet is still running.
A Delta Air Lines flight was forced to land moments after taking off when its first officer suffered a sudden medical emergency. Shortly after departing Minneapolis en route to Orlando, Delta Flight 1208 requested and was granted “priority handling” to return to MSP on Monday. Air Traffic Control recordings published by FlightRadar24 reported there had been a “potential pilot incapacitation” onboard the 25-year-old Boeing 757. The captain said that the plane, which had 190 people onboard, “wanted to return immediately.” ATC could then be heard telling Minneapolis airport’s maintenance team that the pilot in question had suffered “numbness in the arms and legs and a racing heart rate in the high 100s.” In a statement from Delta to NBC5 Chicago, the airline wrote that there was a “medical issue involving a pilot.” Delta said that “the crew followed established procedures to return to MSP, where the aircraft landed safely.” It continued, “As safety comes first at Delta, we are focused on supporting the pilot and our customers to ensure onward travel.”
Serena Williams’ Movie Body Double Set to Make U.S. Open Debut
A teenager who once portrayed Serena Williams on screen is about to share the spotlight with her at the U.S. Open. Thea Frodin, 17, will make her Grand Slam main-draw debut Tuesday after receiving a wildcard. The California native earned the spot by winning the USTA Girls’ 18s National Championships and will face Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina in the first round. Frodin first gained attention at 12, when she was Serena’s on-court body double in the 2021 film King Richard, starring Will Smith as the Williams sisters’ father, Richard Williams. Demi Singleton played Serena for the rest of the movie. “I’ve only dreamed of moments like this. The fact that I’m here right now, and able to experience it in real life, is still a little bit shocking to me,” Frodin told the U.S. Open. Serena, 44, and Venus Williams, 46, are also set to compete at the tournament after receiving a doubles wildcard. Frodin has never met the sisters but hopes their paths finally cross. “That would be incredible. That would be a dream,” she said.
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With so many different over-the-counter sleep remedies on the market, it’s hard to distinguish which ones (if any) actually work. If you’ve had little to no luck with other natural and over-the-counter sleep aids, consider giving Deeps Sleep Patches a try. The scientist-formulated patches are designed to be placed on your wrist before you get ready to go to sleep and be forgotten about from there.
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A woman has been hospitalized after suffering a leg injury in a suspected shark attack off Martha’s Vineyard on Monday, authorities said. Emergency crews were called to Norton Point in Edgartown, Massachusetts, around 1:40 p.m. after a woman in her late 20s was injured while swimming. Town Administrator James Hagerty said the wounds appeared consistent with a bite from a shark, but no creature was seen. The woman’s injuries were considered non-life-threatening, and she did not lose her leg, Hagerty said. South Beach was closed to swimmers for several hours as officials evaluated conditions and considered whether it was safe to reopen the water. “The Town appreciates the prompt response of emergency personnel and beach staff,” Hagerty said. “Beachgoers are reminded to remain aware of their surroundings while in the water and to comply with instructions from lifeguards and any posted beach advisories.”
A 24-year-old Hungarian man allegedly stole a small plane while drunk, triggering a fighter jet response before crash-landing in a sunflower field. Hungarian police said the man took the Cessna 172 from Kalocsa airport, around 90 miles south of Budapest, and flew briefly before making an emergency landing in the field near Gerjen in Tolna County. Hungarian Defense Minister Dr. Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi said the aircraft entered the airspace near Paks Nuclear Power Plant, the country’s only commercial nuclear facility, causing two fighter jets to be scrambled. Despite the rough landing, authorities said the man only suffered minor injuries. He reportedly walked away from the aircraft, and, according to police, then tried to steal a car from a motorist who stopped to help him. Police arrested the man before he could flee. He was taken into custody while investigators examine whether drugs, in addition to alcohol, were involved. It’s unclear whether the man had any flying experience.
A swimmer was left covered in blood after an otter launched into a vicious, five-minute attack on her in Lake Tahoe. Lynnette Bellin was paddling near a beach around 8 a.m. on Sunday when the animal grabbed her leg. “It kept coming at me with teeth and claws. I tried to push it away, but this thing was relentless,” she wrote, adding, “I made my way to a rock, and it climbed up on the rock and kept attacking me.” After climbing a larger rock to escape, Bellin scaled a fence and walked barefoot along a nearby trail as the animal circled below. First responders rushed to the scene after onlookers saw her bloodied hands, face, and legs. Bellin, who has been swimming in the lake for 25 years, required 38 stitches and rabies shots. “A Game Warden came to my house to file a report, and they have people out on boats looking for it with plans to trap it,” Bellin said. Game officials noted otter populations have grown over 15 years, while wildlife experts suggested she may have inadvertently approached a protective mother and her pups.
Two people have died after Grand Canyon National Park was hit by flash flooding over the weekend, destroying trails, bridges and critical infrastructure. A 46-year-old man, identified by relatives as Texas chiropractor Dr. John Giusti, was found dead Sunday near Crystal Rapids after hiking with two friends. Park officials recovered a second body Monday but have not released the person’s identity. Authorities initially feared about 15 people were missing, but officials said all but one have since been accounted for. Search teams are focusing on areas around the North Kaibab Trail, Bright Angel Campground and the Box. At least 82 people were evacuated from affected areas. The storm dumped up to an inch of rain in 30 minutes, sending torrents of water and debris into the Colorado River. Nearly all footbridges over Bright Angel Creek were destroyed. Flooding also damaged about 40 percent of the Transcanyon Waterline.
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Nearly 30 years after rap legend Tupac Shakur was killed in a drive-by shooting, a Las Vegas jury convicted Duane “Keffe D” Davis of first-degree murder on Monday following a roughly two-week trial. A Las Vegas jury found the former gang leader guilty after a roughly two-week trial. Davis, 63, the first person convicted in Shakur’s murder, was not accused of pulling the trigger. Instead, prosecutors portrayed Davis as the mastermind behind the attack in retaliation for Shakur and Death Row Records co-founder Marion “Suge” Knight beating up Davis’ nephew, according to the Associated Press. Davis’ own words about the murder became a central part of the prosecution’s case. In multiple interviews, Davis said he had been in the Cadillac from which the shots were fired and that he had handed the gun to others in the back seat, according to the AP. He also recounted the shooting in his 2019 memoir. Davis, who pleaded not guilty, will learn his sentence in October. He could be sentenced to life in prison.
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Convicted rapist and son of Queen Mette-Marit from a previous relationship, Marius Borg Høiby, was allowed out of house arrest three times for goodbyes and funeral arrangements amid King Harald’s death. The 29-year-old visited the late king before his death on August 28. He walked alongside the coffin when it was moved from the Red Salon to the Palace Chapel, and he has now been granted permission to attend the funeral on September 9. During the procession, Høiby walked behind the coffin, as other family members surrounded it. Høiby is guilty of two counts of rape and one count of domestic violence. His ex-girlfriend Nora Haukland—the only victim publicly named—also has a restraining order against him. Although he’s not in the line of succession and holds no royal rank, he’s awaiting an appeal hearing while he resides in the Skaugum royal estate, estimated to cost $19 million. He was sentenced to four years in prison and is appealing his conviction. He was arrested on charges of violating a restraining order, threatening someone with a knife and committing other assaults. As Queen Mette-Marit recovers from a lung transplant necessitated by her condition, she has not publicly commented on her son’s crimes. But the new King Haakon issued a statement after the royals’ head of communications said the royal family plans to assist the Queen’s son. “Our thoughts are with everyone who is affected by this case,” King Haakon said. “... At the same time, it is reassuring to know that we live in a state governed by the rule of law. I am confident that those responsible for overseeing the proceedings will ensure that the trial is conducted in as orderly, proper, and just a manner as possible.”
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