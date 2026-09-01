Woman Hospitalized After Suspected Shark Attack on Martha’s Vineyard

A woman has been hospitalized after suffering a leg injury in a suspected shark attack off Martha’s Vineyard on Monday, authorities said. Emergency crews were called to Norton Point in Edgartown, Massachusetts, around 1:40 p.m. after a woman in her late 20s was injured while swimming. Town Administrator James Hagerty said the wounds appeared consistent with a bite from a shark, but no creature was seen. The woman’s injuries were considered non-life-threatening, and she did not lose her leg, Hagerty said. South Beach was closed to swimmers for several hours as officials evaluated conditions and considered whether it was safe to reopen the water. “The Town appreciates the prompt response of emergency personnel and beach staff,” Hagerty said. “Beachgoers are reminded to remain aware of their surroundings while in the water and to comply with instructions from lifeguards and any posted beach advisories.”