Two Dead After Flash Floods Hit Grand Canyon

A swimmer was left covered in blood after an otter launched into a vicious, five-minute attack on her in Lake Tahoe. Lynnette Bellin was paddling near a beach around 8 a.m. on Sunday when the animal grabbed her leg. “It kept coming at me with teeth and claws. I tried to push it away, but this thing was relentless,” she wrote, adding, “I made my way to a rock, and it climbed up on the rock and kept attacking me.” After climbing a larger rock to escape, Bellin scaled a fence and walked barefoot along a nearby trail as the animal circled below. First responders rushed to the scene after onlookers saw her bloodied hands, face, and legs. Bellin, who has been swimming in the lake for 25 years, required 38 stitches and rabies shots. “A Game Warden came to my house to file a report, and they have people out on boats looking for it with plans to trap it,” Bellin said. Game officials noted otter populations have grown over 15 years, while wildlife experts suggested she may have inadvertently approached a protective mother and her pups.
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- 1Woman Left With 38 Stitches After ‘Relentless’ Otter AttackOTTERLY INSANEThe victim scrambled over rocks to escape.
- 2Two Dead After Flash Floods Hit Grand CanyonCANYON CARNAGERescuers are also searching for a missing person.
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- 3Tupac Murder Mastermind Convicted After Three DecadesALL EYEZ ON THE VERDICTHis own words became the centerpiece of the closely watched Las Vegas murder trial.
- 4Norwegian Royals’ Son Out of House Arrest to Mourn KingROGUE ROYALConvicted of two counts of rape and one count of domestic violence, he was allowed out of house arrest three times for goodbyes and funeral arrangements.
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- 5Dolly Parton Estate Reveals Fate of DollyFestDOLLYCHELLAThe cross-continental music festival will be a “global double-day, double-weekend, double-continent party of a lifetime.”
- 6Why King Charles’s Arrogance Is His Defining Royal TraitABSOLUTE MONARCHCharles hears only one voice: his own.
- 7Trump Envoy Scolded for Social Media ‘Provocation’ENOUGH ALREADYBill White called a Belgian official a “loser” over a move to put stricter warning labels on alcohol products.
- 8Soccer Legend Reveals Why He Just Played His Last World CupEND OF AN ERAHe said it was a difficult decision, but “it’s the right time.”
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- 9Scary Airport Bus Crash Leaves Passengers Seriously InjuredTERMINAL TURMOILThe cause of the collision is under investigation.
- 10Volcano Spews Ash 11,000 Feet Into the Air in Giant EruptionTHAT BLOWSLocal authorities distributed masks to residents on the island.
Two Dead After Flash Floods Hit Grand Canyon
Two people have died after Grand Canyon National Park was hit by flash flooding over the weekend, destroying trails, bridges and critical infrastructure. A 46-year-old man, identified by relatives as Texas chiropractor Dr. John Giusti, was found dead Sunday near Crystal Rapids after hiking with two friends. Park officials recovered a second body Monday but have not released the person’s identity. Authorities initially feared about 15 people were missing, but officials said all but one have since been accounted for. Search teams are focusing on areas around the North Kaibab Trail, Bright Angel Campground and the Box. At least 82 people were evacuated from affected areas. The storm dumped up to an inch of rain in 30 minutes, sending torrents of water and debris into the Colorado River. Nearly all footbridges over Bright Angel Creek were destroyed. Flooding also damaged about 40 percent of the Transcanyon Waterline.
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Nearly 30 years after rap legend Tupac Shakur was killed in a drive-by shooting, a Las Vegas jury convicted Duane “Keffe D” Davis of first-degree murder on Monday following a roughly two-week trial. A Las Vegas jury found the former gang leader guilty after a roughly two-week trial. Davis, 63, the first person convicted in Shakur’s murder, was not accused of pulling the trigger. Instead, prosecutors portrayed Davis as the mastermind behind the attack in retaliation for Shakur and Death Row Records co-founder Marion “Suge” Knight beating up Davis’ nephew, according to the Associated Press. Davis’ own words about the murder became a central part of the prosecution’s case. In multiple interviews, Davis said he had been in the Cadillac from which the shots were fired and that he had handed the gun to others in the back seat, according to the AP. He also recounted the shooting in his 2019 memoir. Davis, who pleaded not guilty, will learn his sentence in October. He could be sentenced to life in prison.
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Convicted rapist and son of Queen Mette-Marit from a previous relationship, Marius Borg Høiby, was allowed out of house arrest three times for goodbyes and funeral arrangements amid King Harald’s death. The 29-year-old visited the late king before his death on August 28. He walked alongside the coffin when it was moved from the Red Salon to the Palace Chapel, and he has now been granted permission to attend the funeral on September 9. During the procession, Høiby walked behind the coffin, as other family members surrounded it. Høiby is guilty of two counts of rape and one count of domestic violence. His ex-girlfriend Nora Haukland—the only victim publicly named—also has a restraining order against him. Although he’s not in the line of succession and holds no royal rank, he’s awaiting an appeal hearing while he resides in the Skaugum royal estate, estimated to cost $19 million. He was sentenced to four years in prison and is appealing his conviction. He was arrested on charges of violating a restraining order, threatening someone with a knife and committing other assaults. As Queen Mette-Marit recovers from a lung transplant necessitated by her condition, she has not publicly commented on her son’s crimes. But the new King Haakon issued a statement after the royals’ head of communications said the royal family plans to assist the Queen’s son. “Our thoughts are with everyone who is affected by this case,” King Haakon said. “... At the same time, it is reassuring to know that we live in a state governed by the rule of law. I am confident that those responsible for overseeing the proceedings will ensure that the trial is conducted in as orderly, proper, and just a manner as possible.”
Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Head over to The Royalist on Substack
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The Dolly Parton estate just announced a plan for “DollyFest”—a two-weekend-long music festival in both Nashville and London to commemorate the late country star. The cross-continental event was originally slated for Dolly’s 80th birthday in January, with the venue and acts booked, but it was postponed along with her Vegas residency amid health issues that began last September. Although she won’t be able to see it, the celebration of her life will finally come to fruition in 2027, and her longtime manager said it was “truly dreamed up by Dolly.” “What Dolly started, we will ensure is brought to life,” Danny Nozell said. “This is something that is authentic to her, something that feels right to me, and something that artists and fans around the world can participate in—while also giving everyone time to grieve, and giving everyone time to plan.”
Follow Tom Sykes’ royal reporting at The Royalist on Substack, and get exclusive insight on everything going down behind the palace gates.
Annabel Elliot, Queen Camilla’s younger sister, is reportedly being paid by the King’s Foundation (His Majesty’s flagship charity) for “branding” and “retail” consultancy, according to British newspaper The Sunday Times. The exact amount is unknown, but the role has come about after Prince William, upon taking over the Duchy of Cornwall on his father’s accession, promptly removed Elliot from its payroll, where she had collected hundreds of thousands of pounds over two decades advising Charles on interiors. The issue isn’t Elliot’s ability, but the arrogance of how King Charles appears to have disregarded ethical norms in getting his sister-in-law remunerated by a charity without any apparent oversight. The King’s operating principle has always been: do what you like, ignore advice, and treat inconvenient safeguards as impertinences. Another example? His advisers urged caution over Prince Harry; the King ignored them. The public has made its views on the Sussexes known with brutal clarity; the King isn’t listening. Many good people around Charles have spent years trying to save him from himself, and his response has been to do as he pleases on every front. But how much longer can the King afford to treat warnings as impertinences?
Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.
Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot has scolded U.S. Ambassador Bill White for his social media digs at government officials. The Trump ally took to Instagram last week to take a jab at Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke, using an AI-generated image of him and writing, “Who’s the biggest LOSER in Belgium?” The post appeared to be a response to the health minister’s push for stricter warning labels on alcohol products. White had also fallen afoul of Belgian officials back in February, when he accused the country’s government of antisemitism for investigating Jewish circumcisions. A spokesperson for Prévot told POLITICO that the foreign minister told White in a meeting that public comments “personally targeting Belgian officials … cannot be tolerated,” and “any further provocation would be counterproductive and could lead to an unnecessary escalation in our relations.” White, in a statement on X, confirmed the meeting and promised to “refrain from making derogatory statements targeting Belgian officials.”
Soccer legend Lionel Messi has retired from Argentina’s national team after leading his country to this year’s World Cup Final. On Monday he announced his decision to step back from international play via Instagram. He said he had written about his choice on July 21, two days after Argentina’s loss, but that his father’s death Aug. 7 has since made him “more convinced than ever,” a handwritten notebook entry read. His father, Jorge, passed away at the age of 68 after an illness. Messi said that making the decision to retire was difficult, “It was a decision that hurt and still hurts to my core, but I understand that it’s the right time,” the soccer captain wrote in Spanish. “I swear that I always gave my all, not only in the last few years when we won everything, but also before, and I always fought and gave everything for this jersey, to bring you joy and make you feel proud to be Argentinian through football.“ Messi is Argentina’s all time leading goal scorer. He previously announced he was retiring from international soccer in 2016 but reversed that decision. He will continue to play professionally for Inter Miami.
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Multiple people were injured, including some seriously, after a shuttle bus crashed into a concrete wall at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. The vehicle, which was transporting employees, hit a barrier outside Terminal B departures on Level 3 around 3 a.m. on Monday. At least 13 people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Port Authority Police Department. The shuttle bus driver’s condition is still unknown. Local media reports show the front of the vehicle’s windshield smashed in, as well as heavy damage to its right-hand side. The airport advised on social media on Monday to “please drop off all Terminal B Departures on Level 2” due to Port Authority Police Department activity related to the crash. The incident closed the roadway as crew members worked to clear debris. Air traffic was not affected, and the airport was not closed. Authorities confirmed that an investigation into the crash, including what caused it, is underway. Newark is the second-busiest airport within the New York airport system, after John F. Kennedy International Airport.
A volcano in Indonesia has erupted, shooting a column of black ash and smoke 11,482 feet into the sky above the island of Sumatra. No immediate reports of casualties, evacuations, or flight disruptions came from the region around Mount Sinabung. But residents, visitors, and tourists were advised to avoid activities in nearby villages in the Karo district of North Sumatra province, as well as areas within 3.7 miles of the summit. Roads, vehicles, and buildings in several affected villages were coated in gray ash, and local authorities distributed masks to residents. Officials raised the volcano’s alert level to “Watch,” the second-highest level for volcanic activity, and expanded the safe zone around the 8,530-foot mountain. “This eruption is considered an initial eruption, and it is possible that a larger eruption could occur,” Lana Saria, chief of Indonesia’s Geological Agency, said in a statement. The agency had previously recorded increased activity at the volcano in mid-August, including dozens of earthquakes, prompting it to expand the recommended safety radius. Over the past few years, about 30,000 people have been forced to leave their homes near the volcano because of volcanic activity. Indonesia, home to more than 280 million people, sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire” and has more than 120 active volcanoes.