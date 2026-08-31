Volcano Spews Ash 11,000 Feet Into the Air in Giant Eruption

Multiple people were injured, including some seriously, after a shuttle bus crashed into a concrete wall at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. The vehicle, which was transporting employees, hit a barrier outside Terminal B departures on Level 3 around 3 a.m. on Monday. At least 13 people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Port Authority Police Department. The shuttle bus driver’s condition is still unknown. Local media reports show the front of the vehicle’s windshield smashed in, as well as heavy damage to its right-hand side. The airport advised on social media on Monday to “please drop off all Terminal B Departures on Level 2” due to Port Authority Police Department activity related to the crash. The incident closed the roadway as crew members worked to clear debris. Air traffic was not affected, and the airport was not closed. Authorities confirmed that an investigation into the crash, including what caused it, is underway. Newark is the second-busiest airport within the New York airport system, after John F. Kennedy International Airport.
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- 1Scary Airport Bus Crash Leaves Passengers Seriously InjuredTERMINAL TURMOILThe cause of the collision is under investigation.
- 2Volcano Spews Ash 11,000 Feet Into the Air in Giant EruptionTHAT BLOWSLocal authorities distributed masks to residents on the island.
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- 3Cop Put on Leave After Shooting Baby DonkeyRIP HEEHAWA GoFundMe has raised tens of thousands of dollars to sue the police department.
- 4Students From King Charles’ School Make Major DiscoveryOLD SCHOOLThe pupils were assisting with an archaeological dig on a remote island when they made the find.
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- 5Airport Chaos Erupts as Car Smashes Through FenceCAN’T PARK THEREThe plane and the car suffered serious damage.
- 6Tennis Champ Breaks Down in Tears in Stunning DefeatGAME, SET, AND MATCHNovak Djokovic suffered cramps and vomited during his first-round Grand Slam loss in 20 years.
- 7Dolly Parton’s Secret Hideaway Hits Market for $2MWEEKEND ESCAPEA 1920s farmhouse once owned by Parton is looking for a buyer.
- 8National Park Service Issues Plea After Grand Canyon FloodsWEATHER WARNINGMore extreme weather is predicted in the tourist area.
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- 9Nicolás Maduro Shares Baffling Photos From JailDETENTION DEUCESHe shared two images of himself smiling in a gray sweatsuit in front of a cinder block wall.
- 10Dolly Parton’s Niece Pays Musical Tribute to StarFAMILY TIES“I do not take this honor lightly,” her niece said.
Volcano Spews Ash 11,000 Feet Into the Air in Giant Eruption
A volcano in Indonesia has erupted, shooting a column of black ash and smoke 11,482 feet into the sky above the island of Sumatra. No immediate reports of casualties, evacuations, or flight disruptions came from the region around Mount Sinabung. But residents, visitors, and tourists were advised to avoid activities in nearby villages in the Karo district of North Sumatra province, as well as areas within 3.7 miles of the summit. Roads, vehicles, and buildings in several affected villages were coated in gray ash, and local authorities distributed masks to residents. Officials raised the volcano’s alert level to “Watch,” the second-highest level for volcanic activity, and expanded the safe zone around the 8,530-foot mountain. “This eruption is considered an initial eruption, and it is possible that a larger eruption could occur,” Lana Saria, chief of Indonesia’s Geological Agency, said in a statement. The agency had previously recorded increased activity at the volcano in mid-August, including dozens of earthquakes, prompting it to expand the recommended safety radius. Over the past few years, about 30,000 people have been forced to leave their homes near the volcano because of volcanic activity. Indonesia, home to more than 280 million people, sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire” and has more than 120 active volcanoes.
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A Georgia cop has been placed on leave after shooting a baby donkey that approached officers during a late-night search for a missing person. The donkey’s owner, Hannah Israel of Elsberry Riding and Farm in Rockmart, Georgia, said officers entered her pasture without permission at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday as part of their search and encountered a small male donkey named HeeHaw. The donkey approached the police and began braying at them. After trying unsuccessfully to tase the animal, an officer who said he felt under threat shot HeeHaw dead. The Cedartown Police Department has opened an investigation into the shooting and put the officer on administrative leave. Israel wrote in a Facebook post that HeeHaw, who was “raised in the house and did petting zoos,” was “shot and killed in his own pasture for doing what donkeys do: alerting to a stranger.” A GoFundMe that Israel created to raise money to bring legal action against the police department had raised more than $56,000 as of Monday morning.
Students from a prestigious boarding school previously attended by King Charles discovered a Viking church that could be more than 1,000 years old. The group of 10 pupils from the $93,000-a-year Gordonstoun School in Scotland found the remains of the medieval building while assisting with an archaeological dig. The students joined researchers from the Orkney Research Center for Archaeology and found the tops of the ancient church beneath a newer building on the island of Swona, north of the nation’s mainland. While working on the dig on the abandoned island, the students stayed in a derelict house with no electricity or running water and had to fetch water from an ancient well. The grueling workday began around 8 a.m. and finished around 6 p.m. “The archaeology dig was the most enjoyable part of the trip; being able to discover history in real time was incredible,” said pupil Archie Maclean, 17. Vikings are believed to have been the first settlers on Swona, with the last remaining residents leaving the island in 1974.
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A teenager is accused of smashing through an airport fence and crashing into a plane as he fled from the police. The incident occurred Saturday at Portsmouth International Airport and involved what New Hampshire State Police described as “a vehicle related to reported crimes in other local jurisdictions.” Fox News reports that Wyatt Seely, 17, of Rochester, has been named as the suspect who allegedly drove a black 2008 Ford Mustang that collided with a Kubota tractor and a small plane parked inside the airport. Both the car and the plane suffered serious damage, WMUR-TV reports. “The Mustang, which did not have its lights on at the time, then crashed through a perimeter fence of the nearby Portsmouth International Airport and traveled across an aircraft parking apron,” the state police said. Seely was the only person injured in the incident. He was taken to the hospital by state troopers and is set to be arraigned on Sept. 9 in Portsmouth District Court. He was charged with misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated, disobeying a police officer, and conduct after an accident, Fox News reported.
Novak Djokovic broke down in tears just before crashing out of the first round of the U.S. Open in a grueling and emotional five-set match. The 24-time Grand Slam champion was defeated 7-6 (7-5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 by Argentina’s Mariano Navone after being on the court for four hours and 36 minutes. The stunning loss marks the first time that Djokovic, 39, has not progressed beyond a first-round Grand Slam match since 2006, when he was eliminated from the Australian Open at age 18. During the game at Flushing Meadows on Sunday, Djokovic vomited into a bin and frequently suffered from cramps. At times, the Serbian national treasure appeared unsteady on his feet, in pain, and panting during the difficult, humid conditions. He also started crying during the fifth set, as the all-time tennis great seemed to accept that he was on the verge of defeat. Djokovic later described the match as an “awful” experience. “It’s something that I’ve been carrying unfortunately, pretty much every match this year,” he said. “Vomiting, throwing up, a serious issue there. And then my whole body, you know, starts to collapse.”
A California retreat once owned by Dolly Parton has hit the market for $1,995,000. The country music icon, who died Tuesday at 80 of an unspecified type of cancer, owned the 1920s farmhouse in Solvang, a Danish enclave roughly 130 miles north of Los Angeles, between 2004 and 2014. Parton would spend some of her weekends in the three-bedroom, two-bathroom single-family home, which also comes with two separate accessory units, according to the Los Angeles Times. A stained-glass window above the front door spells out “Dolly” beside her signature butterfly. Solvang, dubbed the “Danish capital of America,” is famed for its pastry shops and windmills. “For many years, Dolly quietly maintained a home here in Solvang, making our community a small part of her remarkable life,” the city of Solvang wrote in a social media post. “We are honored that she chose Solvang to spend time away from the spotlight.”
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Approximately 15 people are missing after a “significant” flash flood event took place in Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona on Saturday, causing large boulders and metal structures to be swept into the Colorado River. The Grand Canyon National Park said 62 people had been evacuated by Sunday morning in the popular Bright Angel Canyon and Phantom Ranch tourist areas. In a statement, park officials asked the public to provide any information on the individuals who may be missing or unaccounted for. CNN said a previous figure of 20 people missing was a working estimate from the park. No injuries have been reported as of Sunday afternoon. The flooding seriously impacted infrastructure throughout Bright Angel Canyon, according to the park, with nearly all footbridges spanning the creek destroyed, eliminating hiker access across the creek and creating what appeared to be a new river rapid. The park warns that more thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are possible into Monday, which could result in more flash flooding, debris and rockfall. Hiker Parth Desai told the Associated Press he was hiking through a narrow passage in Bright Angel Canyon when the downpour began. “We saw the creek flood, waterfalls coming up out of nowhere, boulders, mud, landslides happening everywhere,” he said. Anyone with information about people who may have been hiking or backpacking can call the NPS Investigative Services Branch Tip Line on 888-653-0009.
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Former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro shared photos from inside his New York jail cell in which he’s posing with double peace signs. Two images shared Sunday show him smiling in a gray sweatsuit in front of a cinder block wall. He called the post a “small gift of love and hope” for his grandchildren, children, and supporters, TMZ reports. The timestamp on the photos say they are from June 25. Maduro faces federal charges including narco-terrorism and cocaine-trafficking conspiracy, to which he has pleaded not guilty. His wife, Cilia Flores, is also being held in federal custody in Brooklyn, for similar charges. Their criminal trial is set for June 2027. In a translated post, Maduro wrote on X: “I want you to know that we stand firm, with our hearts full of your love, that love that reaches us transformed into prayer, into constant action, into solidarity and true support. Infinite thanks for every word, for every gesture, for every blessing.”
Dolly Parton’s niece, Jada Star, sang a rendition of “The Orchard” to honor her aunt at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Saturday. The aunt and niece duo had previously performed the song together for Parton’s collaborative family album, 2024’s Smoky Mountain DNA: Family, Faith and Fables. Other tributes were performed by Carly Pearce, Kathy Mattea, Ketch Secor, Molly Tuttle, Channing Wilson and Jelly Roll at the concert dedicated to Parton. Earlier in the day, Star posted to Facebook: “I have been asked to sing my song ‘The Orchard’ tonight as part of the Grand Ole Opry’s tribute to my incredible aunt, Dolly Parton,” she wrote. “I am walking around in a fog of sadness, like all of you have.💔 I do not take this honor lightly.” Star is the daughter of Parton’s sister Freida. The country singer, who died on Tuesday at the age of 80 after a brief battle with cancer, had 11 siblings.