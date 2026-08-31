Cop Put on Leave After Shooting Baby Donkey in Its Own Pasture

“Why are there sponsored ads in my inbox?” It seems like every major email service treats your inbox as a product. Even worse, those same providers have a track record of acquiescing to government data requests. Your inbox is being read, sorted, and handed over in ways you didn’t expect. Proton Mail works differently.

Proton Mail is a secure email service that uses end-to-end encryption to protect your messages, photos, and documents from unauthorized access and scanning. Not even Proton can read your messages. Since it’s based in Switzerland, Proton is not governed by the U.S. or E.U. surveillance frameworks. Proton’s business is exclusively supported by subscriptions, so you won’t find any pesky ads or trackers in your inbox.

Switching doesn’t mean going cold turkey. Easy Switch imports your current emails, contacts, and calendars into Proton Mail. Coming from Gmail? You can stay connected to your old account to receive and send messages from your new Proton account. This lets you migrate at your own pace, then cut ties when you’re ready. Proton Mail has everything a modern inbox should: categories, email subscription management, spam and phishing protection, and hide-my-email aliases that let you sign up for websites without sharing your real email address.

Proton Mail $1 on the first month Subscribe At Proton $ 1

Instead of juggling separate services for email, browsing, storage, and passwords try Proton Unlimited. It bundles Proton’s privacy tools into one subscription: encrypted email with Proton Mail, private browsing with Proton VPN, 500 GB of secure storage with Proton Drive, and password protection with Proton Pass.

Proton Unlimited $1 on the first month Subscribe At Proton $ 1

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