Dolly Parton’s Secret California Hideaway Hits Market for $2M
A California retreat once owned by Dolly Parton has hit the market for $1,995,000. The country music icon, who died Tuesday at 80 of an unspecified type of cancer, owned the 1920s farmhouse in Solvang, a Danish enclave roughly 130 miles north of Los Angeles, between 2004 and 2014. Parton would spend some of her weekends in the three-bedroom, two-bathroom single-family home, which also comes with two separate accessory units, according to the Los Angeles Times. A stained-glass window above the front door spells out “Dolly” beside her signature butterfly. Solvang, dubbed the “Danish capital of America,” is famed for its pastry shops and windmills. “For many years, Dolly quietly maintained a home here in Solvang, making our community a small part of her remarkable life,” the city of Solvang wrote in a social media post. “We are honored that she chose Solvang to spend time away from the spotlight.”
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