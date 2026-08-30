Baby Goats With Rabies Spark Petting Zoo Panic

Former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro shared photos from inside his New York jail cell in which he’s posing with double peace signs. Two images shared Sunday show him smiling in a gray sweatsuit in front of a cinder block wall. He called the post a “small gift of love and hope” for his grandchildren, children, and supporters, TMZ reports. The timestamp on the photos say they are from June 25. Maduro faces federal charges including narco-terrorism and cocaine-trafficking conspiracy, to which he has pleaded not guilty. His wife, Cilia Flores, is also being held in federal custody in Brooklyn, for similar charges. Their criminal trial is set for June 2027. In a translated post, Maduro wrote on X: “I want you to know that we stand firm, with our hearts full of your love, that love that reaches us transformed into prayer, into constant action, into solidarity and true support. Infinite thanks for every word, for every gesture, for every blessing.”
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- 1Nicolás Maduro Shares Baffling Photos From JailDETENTION DEUCESHe shared two images of himself smiling in a gray sweatsuit in front of a cinder block wall.
- 2Dolly Parton’s Niece Pays Musical Tribute to StarFAMILY TIES“I do not take this honor lightly,” her niece said.
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- 3Baby Goats With Rabies Spark Petting Zoo PanicNIGHTMAREAn assisted-living facility and back-to-school event are among the places where visitors may have been exposed.
- 4Andrew’s Former Royal Lodge May Soon Be Available to Rent ROYAL PRICE TAGThe disgraced former prince will remain the official owner of the property until the end of October.
Shop with ScoutedSave Up to 30% Off During Bissell’s Early Labor Day SaleLABOR DAY SAVINGSScore major savings on the brand’s bestselling cleaning devices.
- 5Met Gala Organizers Blasted for Plans to Honor John GallianoFASHION FIASCOThe designer’s career imploded after an antisemitic tirade in 2011.
- 6Grammy-Winning Superstar’s Concert Stage Catches FireHOT MESSA small fire flared in the rafters, causing the musician to stop the show.
- 7Chilling Clips Capture Near-Disaster Flyover of Full StadiumTOO CLOSE FOR COMFORTFlight data shows that the planes came within 50 feet of a packed stadium.
- 8Ferry Carrying Hundreds of People Capsizes Off CyprusCATASTROPHICIt started sinking just 15 minutes into the trip.
Shop with ScoutedPCA’s Pigment Gel Pro Is Like a Magic Eraser for Dark SpotsBRIGHT AND EVENThis corrective gel treatment helps lift discoloration, fade acne scars, and shield the skin against UV damage in just four weeks.
- 9Marjorie Taylor Greene Floats Morbid McConnell Theory‘DEAD OR ALIVE’The ex-MAGA firebrand took a dark swipe at the MIA senator while accusing Republicans of being too afraid to stand up to Trump.
- 10Country Star, 59, Takes Hard Fall on StageBOOTEDThe incident was caught on camera by fans.
Dolly Parton’s niece, Jada Star, sang a rendition of “The Orchard” to honor her aunt at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Saturday. The aunt and niece duo had previously performed the song together for Parton’s collaborative family album, 2024’s Smoky Mountain DNA: Family, Faith and Fables. Other tributes were performed by Carly Pearce, Kathy Mattea, Ketch Secor, Molly Tuttle, Channing Wilson and Jelly Roll at the concert dedicated to Parton. Earlier in the day, Star posted to Facebook: “I have been asked to sing my song ‘The Orchard’ tonight as part of the Grand Ole Opry’s tribute to my incredible aunt, Dolly Parton,” she wrote. “I am walking around in a fog of sadness, like all of you have.💔 I do not take this honor lightly.” Star is the daughter of Parton’s sister Freida. The country singer, who died on Tuesday at the age of 80 after a brief battle with cancer, had 11 siblings.
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Baby Goats With Rabies Spark Petting Zoo Panic
North Carolina health officials are warning visitors to a mobile petting zoo that some of the animals they came into contact with may have had rabies. Three baby goats from Farm Adventures have tested positive for rabies and a fourth was assumed to be infected. People who visited the mobile petting zoo’s location in Harmony or at off-site events between July 28 and August 27 are at risk of having been exposed. Health officials listed 10 events where people may have been exposed, including one at an assisted-living facility and a back-to-school party. “There is not a broad risk to the public—only those who attended events at the mobile petting zoo and were in close contact with the goats are at risk,” officials said. The health department said the outbreak most likely came from a skunk that had entered the goats’ pen in late July. “Residents should not wait for symptoms before calling,” Mecklenburg County Health Director Kimberly Scott said. Farm Adventures said its “4 precious baby goats” were euthanized and its staff is “closely monitoring our remaining animals under the guidelines provided by health officials.”
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s former home could soon have a new tenant, if they’re able to afford the £400,000-a-year (about $542,000) in rent. Royal Lodge, a 30-room mansion where the disgraced prince lived for decades, could hit the private rental market if neither King Charles III nor Queen Camilla want to take over the Windsor home. Andrew, who has made a shameful retreat to the Royal’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk following a scandal over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, will remain the official owner of the property until the end of October. “The Crown Estate is a business, so the bean counters there are relieved Andrew didn’t give up his lease early, as the ongoing costs would have become their obligation, not Andrew’s,” a source said. In 2003, Andrew paid £8 million for a 75-year lease on Royal Lodge. Under the arrangement, he was also responsible for the property’s upkeep.
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Labor Day weekend may mark the unofficial end of summer, but it also signals the beginning of another season: hosting season. Between football watch parties, backyard get-togethers, kids’ sleepovers, and the seemingly endless string of holidays that follow through the remainder of the year, fall has a way of making you suddenly notice every stain, dust bunny, and suspicious spot on the rug you’ve ignored all summer.
Fortunately, you don’t have to wait until your in-laws are 20 minutes away to start panic-cleaning. Right now, Bissell is offering Labor Day savings on several of its bestselling cleaning essentials (including the viral Little Green Mini Upholstery Cleaner), with advanced cleaning and pet essentials designed to tackle everything from everyday pet hair and tracked-in dirt to the inevitable mid-party spill.
And if you have pets, kids, or overly enthusiastic red-wine drinkers in your orbit, having a dedicated spot cleaner on standby can be especially useful. Rather than hauling out a full-size carpet cleaner every time someone spills a drink or a four-legged guest leaves muddy paw prints behind, Bissell’s portable cleaners are engineered to tackle smaller messes on carpets, rugs, upholstery, stairs, and other tough-to-clean surfaces.
For larger pre-hosting projects, the sale also includes options to give carpets and floors a more thorough refresh before guests arrive. In other words, whether you’re trying to erase evidence of summer from your living room or simply want to be prepared for whatever mess your next gathering leaves behind, Bissell’s Labor Day sale is a timely excuse to upgrade your cleaning arsenal before fall entertaining kicks into high gear.
After all, you can’t prevent your friend’s dog from tracking mud across the rug (or someone from knocking over a glass of Cabernet), but you can make the cleanup a lot less painful—especially when these essentials are marked down up to 30 percent off.
The date of the Met Gala is up for debate after public outcry over the featuring of British fashion designer John Galliano. Galliano, who previously served as creative director of Givenchy and Dior, was videotaped at a Paris cafe in 2011 going on an antisemitic rant. He claimed he did not remember the incident due to job stress and alcohol. His work was slated to be spotlighted in the Met’s Costume Institute, which is also the centerpiece exhibit for the prestigious Met Gala. But The New York Times reports that the museum has gotten pushback in recent days from “Jewish leaders in New York and beyond,” with donors also threatening to pull contributions to the museum if the exhibition goes on as planned. Changing the Met Gala’s current date of May 3, which is also Yom HaShoah, or Holocaust and Heroism Remembrance Day, is reportedly being considered as part of the Met trustees and board members’ damage control following the backlash.
Country star Kacey Musgraves was forced to stop her Boston concert Friday night after a small fire broke out above the stage. The Grammy-winning singer had just performed “Golden Hour” at TD Garden when a shower of sparks erupted in the rafters. “That looks bad. Genuinely, something’s on fire,” she told fans from the stage. “I have way too much hairspray to be standing under that s–t,” she added. “I only like pyro when I know what’s going to happen” and jokingly asked, “Does anybody have like a bedazzled fire extinguisher anywhere?” A video on TikTok captured the moment, with one user commenting: “you can say it is a slow burn.” Another quipped, “You set my world on fireeeeee.” A third remarked that the small flame “died out [on] its own after three minutes or so.” The Boston concert was a stop on Musgraves’ “Middle of Nowhere” tour. The tour kicked off earlier this month at the United Center in Chicago.
Onlookers were left horrified Saturday after a pair of jets flew within 50 feet of a packed stadium in a too-close-for-comfort flyover in South Africa. Viral clips captured the moment the regional airline jets flew over the DHL Stadium in Cape Town—so close to contact that one flew through fireworks that were set off by the ground ahead of a rugby match between South Africa and New Zealand. The stunt was widely condemned, with many saying the spectacle of the low-altitude flyover was not worth endangering the lives of the 56,589 fans who attended Saturday’s match, which South Africa won. “Well, this was insanely dangerous,” said one critic. “Those jets cleared a stadium full of people by just single-digit meters! Near disaster.” The plane’s pilots do not appear to be in any hot water. Their airline, Airlink, has even touted the close call on its social media as “precision” flying.
At least seven people have died after a ferry carrying nearly 270 passengers and crew capsized off northern Cyprus Sunday, according to Turkish media. More than 172 people have been rescued, Northern Cyprus Prime Minister Unal Ustel told Turkey’s state-run TRT. The catamaran-style ferry was traveling from the port of Kyrenia to the Turkish port of Tasucu in Mersin province when the boat began sinking off the coast of Diana beach on Cyprus’ northern coast. Ustel said the ferry encountered adverse weather conditions and began taking on water just 15 minutes into the trip. The ship, which belonged to the Filo Denizcilik ferry company, started capsizing at about 7.5 kilometers off the coast. Footage shows people in life vests floating in the waters around the capsized vessel. Ali Murat Basceri, the Turkish ambassador to Nicosia, said that some of the rescued people were taken to a hospital.
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Whether they’re the result of years of sun exposure, hormonal fluctuations, or the ghosts of breakouts past, dark spots and hyperpigmentation are among the most stubborn skincare woes to treat… and they tend to become more noticeable as we get older. Sure, prescription topicals like tretinoin and hydroquinone can definitely help address pigmentation, but they can also be challenging for sensitive skin, and hydroquinone generally isn’t intended for long-term use. If you’re looking for a potent over-the-counter option that takes a clinical approach to discoloration without hydroquinone, PCA Skin’s Pigment Gel Pro may be the next best thing.
The dermatologically tested corrective takes a multi-pronged approach to discoloration, targeting existing dark spots while helping defend against the appearance of new ones. At the center of the formula is PCA Skin’s proprietary SynerPro Complex, which uses multiple pathways to address stubborn pigmentation. The gel also contains tranexamic acid to help minimize visible discoloration and purified licorice root extract to target uneven tone. Hexylresorcinol helps brighten while calming the skin, while niacinamide provides additional brightening and barrier-supporting benefits.
According to PCA Skin, you may start to notice visible improvements in discoloration in as little as four weeks with consistent use. The formula is also suitable for all skin types and tones, including sensitive, acne-prone, and reactive complexions.
If you’re looking for a potent over-the-counter treatment, Pigment Gel Pro packs plenty of pigment-fighting power into one easy step, replacing multiple formulas in one bottle. Of course, as with any brightening or pigment-inhibiting treatment, daily SPF is non-negotiable—trying to fade dark spots while piling on more unprotected UV exposure is basically the skincare equivalent of mopping the floor while the faucet is still running.
Former MAGA firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene made a morbid joke about Mitch McConnell during a PBS Firing Line interview, saying the longtime Kentucky senator could be “dead or alive.” Greene was criticizing Republicans for being too cowardly to stand up to President Donald Trump when she took a jab at McConnell, who was rushed by ambulance to a hospital from his Washington, D.C., home on June 14. He has not been seen in public since, though his office says he is now home. “I never went to Washington to cling to power until I’m dead or alive, like Mitch McConnell. We don’t even know!” Greene told host Margaret Hoover. Greene, who quit Congress after her break with Trump and the GOP, also called the Republican Party a “boys’ club” that does not respect women. “That comes from the top down,” she said. “You have the president demeaning women constantly.” Trump, Greene said, “absolutely should apologize to me. He should apologize to the woman in the press that he called ‘Piggy.’ He should apologize to America for betraying his campaign promises. He should apologize to the parents of the children that he dropped bombs on in the school in Iran.”
Country music star Tim McGraw caught his cowboy boot on an edge of the stage and fell down, hard, during a concert in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Friday night. The 59-year-old was singing ‘I Like It, I Love It’ and got straight back up, appearing unaffected. He commented that there was “a drop there,” acknowledging his fall. Fans reacted to the incident by simply singing the song louder, as soon as it was apparent that McGraw was okay. In a review of the concert for the Cincinnati Enquirer, journalist David Wysong said the musician showed up forty minutes late to the gig, and when he arrived on stage he said, “I made it.” He said it was an “imperfect show” and that three-time Grammy winner McGraw wasn’t “clicking on all cylinders.” Footage of the fall is circulating on social media, and it appears to be a long way down.