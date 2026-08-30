Andrew’s Former Royal Lodge May Soon Be Available to Rent

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s former home could soon have a new tenant, if they’re able to afford the £400,000-a-year (about $542,000) in rent. Royal Lodge, a 30-room mansion where the disgraced prince lived for decades, could hit the private rental market if neither King Charles III nor Queen Camilla want to take over the Windsor home. Andrew, who has made a shameful retreat to the Royal’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk following a scandal over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, will remain the official owner of the property until the end of October. “The Crown Estate is a business, so the bean counters there are relieved Andrew didn’t give up his lease early, as the ongoing costs would have become their obligation, not Andrew’s,” a source said. In 2003, Andrew paid £8 million for a 75-year lease on Royal Lodge. Under the arrangement, he was also responsible for the property’s upkeep.