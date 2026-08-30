Grammy-Winning Superstar’s Concert Stage Catches Fire

Country star Kacey Musgraves was forced to stop her Boston concert Friday night after a small fire broke out above the stage. The Grammy-winning singer had just performed “Golden Hour” at TD Garden when a shower of sparks erupted in the rafters. “That looks bad. Genuinely, something’s on fire,” she told fans from the stage. “I have way too much hairspray to be standing under that s–t,” she added. “I only like pyro when I know what’s going to happen” and jokingly asked, “Does anybody have like a bedazzled fire extinguisher anywhere?” A video on TikTok captured the moment, with one user commenting: “you can say it is a slow burn.” Another quipped, “You set my world on fireeeeee.” A third remarked that the small flame “died out [on] its own after three minutes or so.” The Boston concert was a stop on Musgraves’ “Middle of Nowhere” tour. The tour kicked off earlier this month at the United Center in Chicago.