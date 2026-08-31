Tennis Champ Breaks Down in Tears in Stunning Defeat

Novak Djokovic broke down in tears just before crashing out of the first round of the U.S. Open in a grueling and emotional five-set match. The 24-time Grand Slam champion was defeated 7-6 (7-5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 by Argentina’s Mariano Navone after being on the court for four hours and 36 minutes. The stunning loss marks the first time that Djokovic, 39, has not progressed beyond a first-round Grand Slam match since 2006, when he was eliminated from the Australian Open at age 18. During the game at Flushing Meadows on Sunday, Djokovic vomited into a bin and frequently suffered from cramps. At times, the Serbian national treasure appeared unsteady on his feet, in pain, and panting during the difficult, humid conditions. He also started crying during the fifth set, as the all-time tennis great seemed to accept that he was on the verge of defeat. Djokovic later described the match as an “awful” experience. “It’s something that I’ve been carrying unfortunately, pretty much every match this year,” he said. “Vomiting, throwing up, a serious issue there. And then my whole body, you know, starts to collapse.”