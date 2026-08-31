Sports

Tennis Champ Breaks Down in Tears in Stunning Defeat

GAME, SET, AND MATCH

Novak Djokovic suffered cramps and vomited during his first-round Grand Slam loss in 20 years.

Ewan Palmer
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts against Mariano Navone of Argentina during their Men's Singles First Round match on Day One of the 2026 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2026 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic broke down in tears just before crashing out of the first round of the U.S. Open in a grueling and emotional five-set match. The 24-time Grand Slam champion was defeated 7-6 (7-5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 by Argentina’s Mariano Navone after being on the court for four hours and 36 minutes. The stunning loss marks the first time that Djokovic, 39, has not progressed beyond a first-round Grand Slam match since 2006, when he was eliminated from the Australian Open at age 18. During the game at Flushing Meadows on Sunday, Djokovic vomited into a bin and frequently suffered from cramps. At times, the Serbian national treasure appeared unsteady on his feet, in pain, and panting during the difficult, humid conditions. He also started crying during the fifth set, as the all-time tennis great seemed to accept that he was on the verge of defeat. Djokovic later described the match as an “awful” experience. “It’s something that I’ve been carrying unfortunately, pretty much every match this year,” he said. “Vomiting, throwing up, a serious issue there. And then my whole body, you know, starts to collapse.”

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Ewan Palmer

Ewan Palmer

Reporter

ewan.palmer@thedailybeast.com

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