Airport Chaos Erupts as Car Smashes Through Fence and Hits Plane

Students from a prestigious boarding school previously attended by King Charles discovered a Viking church that could be more than 1,000 years old. The group of 10 pupils from the $93,000-a-year Gordonstoun School in Scotland found the remains of the medieval building while assisting with an archaeological dig. The students joined researchers from the Orkney Research Center for Archaeology and found the tops of the ancient church beneath a newer building on the island of Swona, north of the nation’s mainland. While working on the dig on the abandoned island, the students stayed in a derelict house with no electricity or running water and had to fetch water from an ancient well. The grueling workday began around 8 a.m. and finished around 6 p.m. “The archaeology dig was the most enjoyable part of the trip; being able to discover history in real time was incredible,” said pupil Archie Maclean, 17. Vikings are believed to have been the first settlers on Swona, with the last remaining residents leaving the island in 1974.
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- 1Students From King Charles’ School Make Major DiscoveryOLD SCHOOLThe pupils were assisting with an archaeological dig on a remote island when they made the find.
- 2Airport Chaos Erupts as Car Smashes Through FenceCAN’T PARK THEREThe plane and the car suffered serious damage.
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- 3Tennis Champ Breaks Down in Tears in Stunning DefeatGAME, SET, AND MATCHNovak Djokovic suffered cramps and vomited during his first-round Grand Slam loss in 20 years.
- 4Dolly Parton’s Secret Hideaway Hits Market for $2MWEEKEND ESCAPEA 1920s farmhouse once owned by Parton is looking for a buyer.
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- 5National Park Service Issues Plea After Grand Canyon FloodsWEATHER WARNINGMore extreme weather is predicted in the tourist area.
- 6Nicolás Maduro Shares Baffling Photos From JailDETENTION DEUCESHe shared two images of himself smiling in a gray sweatsuit in front of a cinder block wall.
- 7Dolly Parton’s Niece Pays Musical Tribute to StarFAMILY TIES“I do not take this honor lightly,” her niece said.
- 8Baby Goats With Rabies Spark Petting Zoo PanicNIGHTMAREAn assisted-living facility and back-to-school event are among the places where visitors may have been exposed.
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- 9Andrew’s Former Royal Lodge May Soon Be Available to Rent ROYAL PRICE TAGThe disgraced former prince will remain the official owner of the property until the end of October.
- 10Met Gala Organizers Blasted for Plans to Honor John GallianoFASHION FIASCOThe designer’s career imploded after an antisemitic tirade in 2011.
Airport Chaos Erupts as Car Smashes Through Fence and Hits Plane
A teenager is accused of smashing through an airport fence and crashing into a plane as he fled from the police. The incident occurred Saturday at Portsmouth International Airport and involved what New Hampshire State Police described as “a vehicle related to reported crimes in other local jurisdictions.” Fox News reports that Wyatt Seely, 17, of Rochester, has been named as the suspect who allegedly drove a black 2008 Ford Mustang that collided with a Kubota tractor and a small plane parked inside the airport. Both the car and the plane suffered serious damage, WMUR-TV reports. “The Mustang, which did not have its lights on at the time, then crashed through a perimeter fence of the nearby Portsmouth International Airport and traveled across an aircraft parking apron,” the state police said. Seely was the only person injured in the incident. He was taken to the hospital by state troopers and is set to be arraigned on Sept. 9 in Portsmouth District Court. He was charged with misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated, disobeying a police officer, and conduct after an accident, Fox News reported.
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Novak Djokovic broke down in tears just before crashing out of the first round of the U.S. Open in a grueling and emotional five-set match. The 24-time Grand Slam champion was defeated 7-6 (7-5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 by Argentina’s Mariano Navone after being on the court for four hours and 36 minutes. The stunning loss marks the first time that Djokovic, 39, has not progressed beyond a first-round Grand Slam match since 2006, when he was eliminated from the Australian Open at age 18. During the game at Flushing Meadows on Sunday, Djokovic vomited into a bin and frequently suffered from cramps. At times, the Serbian national treasure appeared unsteady on his feet, in pain, and panting during the difficult, humid conditions. He also started crying during the fifth set, as the all-time tennis great seemed to accept that he was on the verge of defeat. Djokovic later described the match as an “awful” experience. “It’s something that I’ve been carrying unfortunately, pretty much every match this year,” he said. “Vomiting, throwing up, a serious issue there. And then my whole body, you know, starts to collapse.”
A California retreat once owned by Dolly Parton has hit the market for $1,995,000. The country music icon, who died Tuesday at 80 of an unspecified type of cancer, owned the 1920s farmhouse in Solvang, a Danish enclave roughly 130 miles north of Los Angeles, between 2004 and 2014. Parton would spend some of her weekends in the three-bedroom, two-bathroom single-family home, which also comes with two separate accessory units, according to the Los Angeles Times. A stained-glass window above the front door spells out “Dolly” beside her signature butterfly. Solvang, dubbed the “Danish capital of America,” is famed for its pastry shops and windmills. “For many years, Dolly quietly maintained a home here in Solvang, making our community a small part of her remarkable life,” the city of Solvang wrote in a social media post. “We are honored that she chose Solvang to spend time away from the spotlight.”
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Approximately 15 people are missing after a “significant” flash flood event took place in Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona on Saturday, causing large boulders and metal structures to be swept into the Colorado River. The Grand Canyon National Park said 62 people had been evacuated by Sunday morning in the popular Bright Angel Canyon and Phantom Ranch tourist areas. In a statement, park officials asked the public to provide any information on the individuals who may be missing or unaccounted for. CNN said a previous figure of 20 people missing was a working estimate from the park. No injuries have been reported as of Sunday afternoon. The flooding seriously impacted infrastructure throughout Bright Angel Canyon, according to the park, with nearly all footbridges spanning the creek destroyed, eliminating hiker access across the creek and creating what appeared to be a new river rapid. The park warns that more thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are possible into Monday, which could result in more flash flooding, debris and rockfall. Hiker Parth Desai told the Associated Press he was hiking through a narrow passage in Bright Angel Canyon when the downpour began. “We saw the creek flood, waterfalls coming up out of nowhere, boulders, mud, landslides happening everywhere,” he said. Anyone with information about people who may have been hiking or backpacking can call the NPS Investigative Services Branch Tip Line on 888-653-0009.
Former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro shared photos from inside his New York jail cell in which he’s posing with double peace signs. Two images shared Sunday show him smiling in a gray sweatsuit in front of a cinder block wall. He called the post a “small gift of love and hope” for his grandchildren, children, and supporters, TMZ reports. The timestamp on the photos say they are from June 25. Maduro faces federal charges including narco-terrorism and cocaine-trafficking conspiracy, to which he has pleaded not guilty. His wife, Cilia Flores, is also being held in federal custody in Brooklyn, for similar charges. Their criminal trial is set for June 2027. In a translated post, Maduro wrote on X: “I want you to know that we stand firm, with our hearts full of your love, that love that reaches us transformed into prayer, into constant action, into solidarity and true support. Infinite thanks for every word, for every gesture, for every blessing.”
Dolly Parton’s niece, Jada Star, sang a rendition of “The Orchard” to honor her aunt at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Saturday. The aunt and niece duo had previously performed the song together for Parton’s collaborative family album, 2024’s Smoky Mountain DNA: Family, Faith and Fables. Other tributes were performed by Carly Pearce, Kathy Mattea, Ketch Secor, Molly Tuttle, Channing Wilson and Jelly Roll at the concert dedicated to Parton. Earlier in the day, Star posted to Facebook: “I have been asked to sing my song ‘The Orchard’ tonight as part of the Grand Ole Opry’s tribute to my incredible aunt, Dolly Parton,” she wrote. “I am walking around in a fog of sadness, like all of you have.💔 I do not take this honor lightly.” Star is the daughter of Parton’s sister Freida. The country singer, who died on Tuesday at the age of 80 after a brief battle with cancer, had 11 siblings.
North Carolina health officials are warning visitors to a mobile petting zoo that some of the animals they came into contact with may have had rabies. Three baby goats from Farm Adventures have tested positive for rabies and a fourth was assumed to be infected. People who visited the mobile petting zoo’s location in Harmony or at off-site events between July 28 and August 27 are at risk of having been exposed. Health officials listed 10 events where people may have been exposed, including one at an assisted-living facility and a back-to-school party. “There is not a broad risk to the public—only those who attended events at the mobile petting zoo and were in close contact with the goats are at risk,” officials said. The health department said the outbreak most likely came from a skunk that had entered the goats’ pen in late July. “Residents should not wait for symptoms before calling,” Mecklenburg County Health Director Kimberly Scott said. Farm Adventures said its “4 precious baby goats” were euthanized and its staff is “closely monitoring our remaining animals under the guidelines provided by health officials.”
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Labor Day weekend may mark the unofficial end of summer, but it also signals the beginning of another season: hosting season. Between football watch parties, backyard get-togethers, kids’ sleepovers, and the seemingly endless string of holidays that follow through the remainder of the year, fall has a way of making you suddenly notice every stain, dust bunny, and suspicious spot on the rug you’ve ignored all summer.
Fortunately, you don’t have to wait until your in-laws are 20 minutes away to start panic-cleaning. Right now, Bissell is offering Labor Day savings on several of its bestselling cleaning essentials (including the viral Little Green Mini Upholstery Cleaner), with advanced cleaning and pet essentials designed to tackle everything from everyday pet hair and tracked-in dirt to the inevitable mid-party spill.
And if you have pets, kids, or overly enthusiastic red-wine drinkers in your orbit, having a dedicated spot cleaner on standby can be especially useful. Rather than hauling out a full-size carpet cleaner every time someone spills a drink or a four-legged guest leaves muddy paw prints behind, Bissell’s portable cleaners are engineered to tackle smaller messes on carpets, rugs, upholstery, stairs, and other tough-to-clean surfaces.
For larger pre-hosting projects, the sale also includes options to give carpets and floors a more thorough refresh before guests arrive. In other words, whether you’re trying to erase evidence of summer from your living room or simply want to be prepared for whatever mess your next gathering leaves behind, Bissell’s Labor Day sale is a timely excuse to upgrade your cleaning arsenal before fall entertaining kicks into high gear.
After all, you can’t prevent your friend’s dog from tracking mud across the rug (or someone from knocking over a glass of Cabernet), but you can make the cleanup a lot less painful—especially when these essentials are marked down up to 30 percent off.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s former home could soon have a new tenant, if they’re able to afford the £400,000-a-year (about $542,000) in rent. Royal Lodge, a 30-room mansion where the disgraced prince lived for decades, could hit the private rental market if neither King Charles III nor Queen Camilla want to take over the Windsor home. Andrew, who has made a shameful retreat to the Royal’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk following a scandal over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, will remain the official owner of the property until the end of October. “The Crown Estate is a business, so the bean counters there are relieved Andrew didn’t give up his lease early, as the ongoing costs would have become their obligation, not Andrew’s,” a source said. In 2003, Andrew paid £8 million for a 75-year lease on Royal Lodge. Under the arrangement, he was also responsible for the property’s upkeep.
The date of the Met Gala is up for debate after public outcry over the featuring of British fashion designer John Galliano. Galliano, who previously served as creative director of Givenchy and Dior, was videotaped at a Paris cafe in 2011 going on an antisemitic rant. He claimed he did not remember the incident due to job stress and alcohol. His work was slated to be spotlighted in the Met’s Costume Institute, which is also the centerpiece exhibit for the prestigious Met Gala. But The New York Times reports that the museum has gotten pushback in recent days from “Jewish leaders in New York and beyond,” with donors also threatening to pull contributions to the museum if the exhibition goes on as planned. Changing the Met Gala’s current date of May 3, which is also Yom HaShoah, or Holocaust and Heroism Remembrance Day, is reportedly being considered as part of the Met trustees and board members’ damage control following the backlash.