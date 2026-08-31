Scary Airport Bus Crash Leaves Passengers Seriously Injured
Multiple people were injured, including some seriously, after a shuttle bus crashed into a concrete wall at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. The vehicle, which was transporting employees, hit a barrier outside Terminal B departures on Level 3 around 3 a.m. on Monday. At least 13 people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Port Authority Police Department. The shuttle bus driver’s condition is still unknown. Local media reports show the front of the vehicle’s windshield smashed in, as well as heavy damage to its right-hand side. The airport advised on social media on Monday to “please drop off all Terminal B Departures on Level 2” due to Port Authority Police Department activity related to the crash. The incident closed the roadway as crew members worked to clear debris. Air traffic was not affected, and the airport was not closed. Authorities confirmed that an investigation into the crash, including what caused it, is underway. Newark is the second-busiest airport within the New York airport system, after John F. Kennedy International Airport.