Convicted rapist and son of Queen Mette-Marit from a previous relationship, Marius Borg Høiby, was allowed out of house arrest three times for goodbyes and funeral arrangements amid King Harald’s death. The 29-year-old visited the late king before his death on August 28. He walked alongside the coffin when it was moved from the Red Salon to the Palace Chapel, and he has now been granted permission to attend the funeral on September 9. During the procession, Høiby walked behind the coffin, as other family members surrounded it. Høiby is guilty of two counts of rape and one count of domestic violence. His ex-girlfriend Nora Haukland—the only victim publicly named—also has a restraining order against him. Although he’s not in the line of succession and holds no royal rank, he’s awaiting an appeal hearing while he resides in the Skaugum royal estate, estimated to cost $19 million. He was sentenced to four years in prison and is appealing his conviction. He was arrested on charges of violating a restraining order, threatening someone with a knife and committing other assaults. As Queen Mette-Marit recovers from a lung transplant necessitated by her condition, she has not publicly commented on her son’s crimes. But the new King Haakon issued a statement after the royals’ head of communications said the royal family plans to assist the Queen’s son. “Our thoughts are with everyone who is affected by this case,” King Haakon said. “... At the same time, it is reassuring to know that we live in a state governed by the rule of law. I am confident that those responsible for overseeing the proceedings will ensure that the trial is conducted in as orderly, proper, and just a manner as possible.”

The coffin of King Harald V of Norway is moved from the Red Salon to the Palace Chapel in Oslo on August 31 by members of the royal family. OLE BERG-RUSTEN/NTB/AFP via Getty Images

Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Head over to The Royalist on Substack