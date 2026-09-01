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1

Gang Leader Accused of Tupac Murder Learns His Fate

ALL EYEZ ON THE VERDICT
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

Published 08.31.26 9:09PM EDT 
Tupac Shakur
Speculations swirl about a conspiracy behind Shakur's murder in 1996. Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Nearly 30 years after rap legend Tupac Shakur was killed in a drive-by shooting, a Las Vegas jury convicted Duane “Keffe D” Davis of first-degree murder on Monday following a roughly two-week trial. A Las Vegas jury found former gang leader Duane “Keffe D” Davis guilty of first-degree murder on Monday after a roughly two-week trial. Davis, 63, the first person convicted in Shakur’s murder, was not accused of pulling the trigger. Instead, prosecutors portrayed Davis as the mastermind behind the attack in retaliation for Shakur and Death Row Records co-founder Marion “Suge” Knight beating up Davis’ nephew, according to the Associated Press. Davis’ own words about the murder became a central part of the prosecution’s case. In multiple interviews, Davis said he had been in the Cadillac from which the shots were fired and that he had handed the gun to others in the back seat, according to the AP. He also recounted the shooting in his 2019 memoir. Davis, who pleaded not guilty, will learn his sentence in October. He could be sentenced to life in prison.

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Read it at AP News

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2
Norwegian Royals’ Son Emerges From House Arrest to Mourn King
ROGUE ROYAL
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.31.26 5:58PM EDT 
Published 08.31.26 5:54PM EDT 
Princess Mette Marit's oldest son Marius Borg Hoiby of Norway and now King Haakon of Norway exit a car
Princess Mette Marit's oldest son Marius Borg Hoiby of Norway and now King Haakon of Norway Nigel Waldron/WireImage

Convicted rapist and son of Queen Mette-Marit from a previous relationship, Marius Borg Høiby, was allowed out of house arrest three times for goodbyes and funeral arrangements amid King Harald’s death. The 29-year-old visited the late king before his death on August 28. He walked alongside the coffin when it was moved from the Red Salon to the Palace Chapel, and he has now been granted permission to attend the funeral on September 9. During the procession, Høiby walked behind the coffin, as other family members surrounded it. Høiby is guilty of two counts of rape and one count of domestic violence. His ex-girlfriend Nora Haukland—the only victim publicly named—also has a restraining order against him. Although he’s not in the line of succession and holds no royal rank, he’s awaiting an appeal hearing while he resides in the Skaugum royal estate, estimated to cost $19 million. He was sentenced to four years in prison and is appealing his conviction. He was arrested on charges of violating a restraining order, threatening someone with a knife and committing other assaults. As Queen Mette-Marit recovers from a lung transplant necessitated by her condition, she has not publicly commented on her son’s crimes. But the new King Haakon issued a statement after the royals’ head of communications said the royal family plans to assist the Queen’s son. “Our thoughts are with everyone who is affected by this case,” King Haakon said. “... At the same time, it is reassuring to know that we live in a state governed by the rule of law. I am confident that those responsible for overseeing the proceedings will ensure that the trial is conducted in as orderly, proper, and just a manner as possible.”

The coffin of King Harald V of Norway is moved from the Red Salon to the Palace Chapel in Oslo on August 31 by members of the royal family.
The coffin of King Harald V of Norway is moved from the Red Salon to the Palace Chapel in Oslo on August 31 by members of the royal family. OLE BERG-RUSTEN/NTB/AFP via Getty Images

Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Head over to The Royalist on Substack

Read it at People

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Published 08.28.26 12:14AM EDT 
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3
Dolly Parton Estate Reveals Fate of DollyFest
DOLLYCHELLA
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.31.26 4:41PM EDT 
American country music star Dolly Parton performs on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival on June 29, 2014.
American country music star Dolly Parton performs on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival on June 29, 2014. Cathal McNaughton/REUTERS

The Dolly Parton estate just announced a plan for “DollyFest”—a two-weekend-long music festival in both Nashville and London to commemorate the late country star. The cross-continental event was originally slated for Dolly’s 80th birthday in January, with the venue and acts booked, but it was postponed along with her Vegas residency amid health issues that began last September. Although she won’t be able to see it, the celebration of her life will finally come to fruition in 2027, and her longtime manager said it was “truly dreamed up by Dolly.” “What Dolly started, we will ensure is brought to life,” Danny Nozell said. “This is something that is authentic to her, something that feels right to me, and something that artists and fans around the world can participate in—while also giving everyone time to grieve, and giving everyone time to plan.”

Read it at People

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4
Why King Charles’s Arrogance Is Becoming His Defining Royal Trait
ABSOLUTE MONARCH
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Published 08.31.26 4:20PM EDT 
Britain's King Charles during the Thistle Service at St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Scotland, on July 1, 2026.
Britain's King Charles during the Thistle Service at St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Scotland, on July 1, 2026. Aaron Chown/via REUTERS

Follow Tom Sykes’ royal reporting at The Royalist on Substack, and get exclusive insight on everything going down behind the palace gates.

Annabel Elliot, Queen Camilla’s younger sister, is reportedly being paid by the King’s Foundation (His Majesty’s flagship charity) for “branding” and “retail” consultancy, according to British newspaper The Sunday Times. The exact amount is unknown, but the role has come about after Prince William, upon taking over the Duchy of Cornwall on his father’s accession, promptly removed Elliot from its payroll, where she had collected hundreds of thousands of pounds over two decades advising Charles on interiors. The issue isn’t Elliot’s ability, but the arrogance of how King Charles appears to have disregarded ethical norms in getting his sister-in-law remunerated by a charity without any apparent oversight. The King’s operating principle has always been: do what you like, ignore advice, and treat inconvenient safeguards as impertinences. Another example? His advisers urged caution over Prince Harry; the King ignored them. The public has made its views on the Sussexes known with brutal clarity; the King isn’t listening. Many good people around Charles have spent years trying to save him from himself, and his response has been to do as he pleases on every front. But how much longer can the King afford to treat warnings as impertinences?

Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.

Read it at Substack

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Partner update

Everything You Need to Start (or Restart) a Running Routine
STEP UP
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Published 08.29.26 12:00AM EDT 
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5
Trump Envoy Scolded for Social Media ‘Provocation’
ENOUGH ALREADY
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.31.26 4:25PM EDT 
U.S. Ambassador to Belgium, Bill White, visits the site of a synagogue damaged by an explosion.
U.S. Ambassador to Belgium, Bill White, visits the site of a synagogue damaged by an explosion early on Monday, in Liege, Belgium, March 9, 2026. Yves Herman/REUTERS

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot has scolded U.S. Ambassador Bill White for his social media digs at government officials. The Trump ally took to Instagram last week to take a jab at Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke, using an AI-generated image of him and writing, “Who’s the biggest LOSER in Belgium?” The post appeared to be a response to the health minister’s push for stricter warning labels on alcohol products. White had also fallen afoul of Belgian officials back in February, when he accused the country’s government of antisemitism for investigating Jewish circumcisions. A spokesperson for Prévot told POLITICO that the foreign minister told White in a meeting that public comments “personally targeting Belgian officials … cannot be tolerated,” and “any further provocation would be counterproductive and could lead to an unnecessary escalation in our relations.” White, in a statement on X, confirmed the meeting and promised to “refrain from making derogatory statements targeting Belgian officials.”

Read it at POLITICO

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6
Soccer Legend Reveals Why He Just Played His Last World Cup
END OF AN ERA
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.31.26 1:25PM EDT 
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after winning the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between Argentina and Cabo Verde at Miami Stadium on July 3, 2026 in Miami Gardens, United States.
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after winning the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between Argentina and Cabo Verde at Miami Stadium on July 3, 2026 in Miami Gardens, United States. Richard Sellers/Getty Images

Soccer legend Lionel Messi has retired from Argentina’s national team after leading his country to this year’s World Cup Final. On Monday he announced his decision to step back from international play via Instagram. He said he had written about his choice on July 21, two days after Argentina’s loss, but that his father’s death Aug. 7 has since made him “more convinced than ever,” a handwritten notebook entry read. His father, Jorge, passed away at the age of 68 after an illness. Messi said that making the decision to retire was difficult, “It was a decision that hurt and still hurts to my core, but I understand that it’s the right time,” the soccer captain wrote in Spanish. “I swear that I always gave my all, not only in the last few years when we won everything, but also before, and I always fought and gave everything for this jersey, to bring you joy and make you feel proud to be Argentinian through football.“ Messi is Argentina’s all time leading goal scorer. He previously announced he was retiring from international soccer in 2016 but reversed that decision. He will continue to play professionally for Inter Miami.

Read it at New York Post

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7
Scary Airport Bus Crash Leaves Passengers Seriously Injured
TERMINAL TURMOIL
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 08.31.26 12:42PM EDT 
Bush crash
NBC New York

Multiple people were injured, including some seriously, after a shuttle bus crashed into a concrete wall at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. The vehicle, which was transporting employees, hit a barrier outside Terminal B departures on Level 3 around 3 a.m. on Monday. At least 13 people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Port Authority Police Department. The shuttle bus driver’s condition is still unknown. Local media reports show the front of the vehicle’s windshield smashed in, as well as heavy damage to its right-hand side. The airport advised on social media on Monday to “please drop off all Terminal B Departures on Level 2” due to Port Authority Police Department activity related to the crash. The incident closed the roadway as crew members worked to clear debris. Air traffic was not affected, and the airport was not closed. Authorities confirmed that an investigation into the crash, including what caused it, is underway. Newark is the second-busiest airport within the New York airport system, after John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Read it at NBC New York

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8
Volcano Spews Ash 11,000 Feet Into the Air in Giant Eruption
THAT BLOWS
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 08.31.26 12:39PM EDT 
KARO, INDONESIA - AUGUST 31: A thick column of volcanic ash rises from Mount Sinabung during an eruption in Karo Regency, North Sumatra, Indonesia, on August 31, 2026. The volcano erupted on Monday morning, sending a thick column of volcanic ash approximately 3,500 meters (3.5 kilometers) above its summit. (Photo by Riski Cahyadi/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

A volcano in Indonesia has erupted, shooting a column of black ash and smoke 11,482 feet into the sky above the island of Sumatra. No immediate reports of casualties, evacuations, or flight disruptions came from the region around Mount Sinabung. But residents, visitors, and tourists were advised to avoid activities in nearby villages in the Karo district of North Sumatra province, as well as areas within 3.7 miles of the summit. Roads, vehicles, and buildings in several affected villages were coated in gray ash, and local authorities distributed masks to residents. Officials raised the volcano’s alert level to “Watch,” the second-highest level for volcanic activity, and expanded the safe zone around the 8,530-foot mountain. “This eruption is considered an initial eruption, and it is possible that a larger eruption could occur,” Lana Saria, chief of Indonesia’s Geological Agency, said in a statement. The agency had previously recorded increased activity at the volcano in mid-August, including dozens of earthquakes, prompting it to expand the recommended safety radius. Over the past few years, about 30,000 people have been forced to leave their homes near the volcano because of volcanic activity. Indonesia, home to more than 280 million people, sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire” and has more than 120 active volcanoes.

Read it at ABC News

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PCA’s Pigment Gel Pro Is Like a Magic Eraser for Dark Spots
BRIGHT AND EVEN
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Updated 08.26.26 11:21AM EDT 
Published 08.25.26 1:08PM EDT 
PCA Skin Pigment Gel pro
Scouted/The Daily Beast/PCA Skin/Getty.

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

Whether they’re the result of years of sun exposure, hormonal fluctuations, or the ghosts of breakouts past, dark spots and hyperpigmentation are among the most stubborn skincare woes to treat… and they tend to become more noticeable as we get older. Sure, prescription topicals like tretinoin and hydroquinone can definitely help address pigmentation, but they can also be challenging for sensitive skin, and hydroquinone generally isn’t intended for long-term use. If you’re looking for a potent over-the-counter option that takes a clinical approach to discoloration without hydroquinone, PCA Skin’s Pigment Gel Pro may be the next best thing. ​

The dermatologically tested corrective takes a multi-pronged approach to discoloration, targeting existing dark spots while helping defend against the appearance of new ones. At the center of the formula is PCA Skin’s proprietary SynerPro Complex, which uses multiple pathways to address stubborn pigmentation. The gel also contains tranexamic acid to help minimize visible discoloration and purified licorice root extract to target uneven tone. Hexylresorcinol helps brighten while calming the skin, while niacinamide provides additional brightening and barrier-supporting benefits.

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According to PCA Skin, you may start to notice visible improvements in discoloration in as little as four weeks with consistent use. The formula is also suitable for all skin types and tones, including sensitive, acne-prone, and reactive complexions.

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9
Cop Put on Leave After Shooting Baby Donkey in Its Own Pasture
RIP HEEHAW
Janna Brancolini
Published 08.31.26 12:00PM EDT 
HeeHaw walking in a grassy field.
GoFundMe/Hannah Israel

A Georgia cop has been placed on leave after shooting a baby donkey that approached officers during a late-night search for a missing person. The donkey’s owner, Hannah Israel of Elsberry Riding and Farm in Rockmart, Georgia, said officers entered her pasture without permission at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday as part of their search and encountered a small male donkey named HeeHaw. The donkey approached the police and began braying at them. After trying unsuccessfully to tase the animal, an officer who said he felt under threat shot HeeHaw dead. The Cedartown Police Department has opened an investigation into the shooting and put the officer on administrative leave. Israel wrote in a Facebook post that HeeHaw, who was “raised in the house and did petting zoos,” was “shot and killed in his own pasture for doing what donkeys do: alerting to a stranger.” A GoFundMe that Israel created to raise money to bring legal action against the police department had raised more than $56,000 as of Monday morning.

Read it at The Guardian

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10
Students From King Charles’ School Make Jaw-Dropping Discovery
OLD SCHOOL
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Updated 08.31.26 9:15AM EDT 
Published 08.31.26 7:39AM EDT 
Britain's King Charles is greeted by well-wishers during his visit to the Parliament of the Isle of Man, Tynwald, on July 14, 2026, in Douglas.
Chris Jackson/Pool via Reuters

Students from a prestigious boarding school previously attended by King Charles discovered a Viking church that could be more than 1,000 years old. The group of 10 pupils from the $93,000-a-year Gordonstoun School in Scotland found the remains of the medieval building while assisting with an archaeological dig. The students joined researchers from the Orkney Research Center for Archaeology and found the tops of the ancient church beneath a newer building on the island of Swona, north of the nation’s mainland. While working on the dig on the abandoned island, the students stayed in a derelict house with no electricity or running water and had to fetch water from an ancient well. The grueling workday began around 8 a.m. and finished around 6 p.m. “The archaeology dig was the most enjoyable part of the trip; being able to discover history in real time was incredible,” said pupil Archie Maclean, 17. Vikings are believed to have been the first settlers on Swona, with the last remaining residents leaving the island in 1974.

Read it at Daily Mail

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