Gang Leader Accused of Tupac Murder Learns His Fate
Nearly 30 years after rap legend Tupac Shakur was killed in a drive-by shooting, a Las Vegas jury convicted Duane “Keffe D” Davis of first-degree murder on Monday following a roughly two-week trial. A Las Vegas jury found former gang leader Duane “Keffe D” Davis guilty of first-degree murder on Monday after a roughly two-week trial. Davis, 63, the first person convicted in Shakur’s murder, was not accused of pulling the trigger. Instead, prosecutors portrayed Davis as the mastermind behind the attack in retaliation for Shakur and Death Row Records co-founder Marion “Suge” Knight beating up Davis’ nephew, according to the Associated Press. Davis’ own words about the murder became a central part of the prosecution’s case. In multiple interviews, Davis said he had been in the Cadillac from which the shots were fired and that he had handed the gun to others in the back seat, according to the AP. He also recounted the shooting in his 2019 memoir. Davis, who pleaded not guilty, will learn his sentence in October. He could be sentenced to life in prison.
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